Area Roundup: Three area teams advance to boys golf districts

There are two rounds of golf that need to happen before the barrier to the state meet is broken down: Sectionals followed by districts.
For Lake Mills, Clear Lake and Osage, it has taken the first step in its journey to stay golfing into late-May.
The Bulldogs remained perfect on the season, claiming a Class 2A sectional at Clarmond Country Club in Clarion, Iowa on Friday with a team stroke total of 318 to march on to next week's district meet at Carroll Country Club.
Right behind Lake Mills was the Green Devils, firing a total of 334 to finish runner-up and also move on to the district meet.
In Class 3A, Clear Lake finished second behind Waverly-Shell Rock at Pin Oak Links in Manchester as the latter edged the former 326-341 for the sectional title.
Bennett Berger, less than a week after finishing second in the Top of Iowa West conference meet, posted a 72 for a new 18-hole season-best to claim medalist honors and pace the Bulldogs
Casey Hanson and Garrett Ham each recorded an 80 to finish third and fourth, respectively. Osage was led by an 81 from senior Shawn Eichmeier.
Central Springs and Forest City were also at the 2A sectional at Clarmond. None of its team scores or individuals were posted online following the round.
The Lions also did not have any listed individual results online. They will travel to Waverly-Shell Rock Municipal Golf Course next Friday.
In Class 1A, Rockford and Riceville were at Nashua Town and Country Club for its sectional tournament. The Warriors carded a team stroke total of 379 to place fourth while the Wildcats recorded a 523.
None of their individuals moved on to the district meet, meaning their season is over. No individual scores were published online.
White, Wood move on as individuals
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Sam Wood was the runner-up at the 2A sectional in Clarion by carding a 76 to move on as an individual district qualifier. It marks a new 18-hole best for the junior by four strokes.
Meanwhile, Charles City's Trevor White had the same fortune of qualifying as an individual for the district meet in 3A. The junior fired a 79 to finish fourth overall.
With the top-two from Waverly-Shell Rock, it opened the door for White to continue his season.
Neither the Cardinals nor Comets posted team scores or other individual results online.
Boys soccer
Clear Lake 5, Belmond-Klemme 0: The Lions snapped a three-match losing streak by shutting out the Broncos on the road.
No stats were published online. Five goals scored by Clear Lake (6-9) was the most it has scored since the season-opening 8-1 victory over Charles City.
Ankeny Centennial 4, Mason City 0: After winning the last game over Fort Dodge, the Mohawks couldn't make it two in a row in a home shutout against the Jaguars.
Mason City (4-10) goalie Carson Siemons had 17 saves despite allowing three goals in the first half.
Humboldt 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2: Two goals in the second half pushed the Wildcats to their 14th of the season at home while the Cardinals move to 9-6 on the year.
Senior Kevin Meyers and freshman Tyler Englin scored the goals - one in each half - for GHV.
Girls soccer
Ankeny Centennial 3, Mason City 0: The Mohawks scorching offense was put out by the Class 3A top-ranked Jaguars on Friday in a road defeat.
It marks the second shutout in four games for Mason City (6-8), but it still has won four of the last six games. It has three regular season games left - two at home - before postseason play opens on May 28.
