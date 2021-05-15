Area Roundup: Three area teams advance to boys golf districts

There are two rounds of golf that need to happen before the barrier to the state meet is broken down: Sectionals followed by districts.

For Lake Mills, Clear Lake and Osage, it has taken the first step in its journey to stay golfing into late-May.

The Bulldogs remained perfect on the season, claiming a Class 2A sectional at Clarmond Country Club in Clarion, Iowa on Friday with a team stroke total of 318 to march on to next week's district meet at Carroll Country Club.

Right behind Lake Mills was the Green Devils, firing a total of 334 to finish runner-up and also move on to the district meet.

In Class 3A, Clear Lake finished second behind Waverly-Shell Rock at Pin Oak Links in Manchester as the latter edged the former 326-341 for the sectional title.

Bennett Berger, less than a week after finishing second in the Top of Iowa West conference meet, posted a 72 for a new 18-hole season-best to claim medalist honors and pace the Bulldogs

Casey Hanson and Garrett Ham each recorded an 80 to finish third and fourth, respectively. Osage was led by an 81 from senior Shawn Eichmeier.