Area roundup: Mason City boys golf finishes second at home meet

The Mason City boys golf team hosted its first home meet of the year on Monday at the Mason City Country Club.

While the Mohawks did fall short of a top finish, the squad did manage to hold off five other teams for a runner-up result. Mason City recorded a 344, which was good for second behind Marshalltown (297).

Ryan Berkley was the top finisher for the Mohawks. His 18-hole score of 77 was good for third place on the individual leaderboard. Drew DeGabriele (85) was the other Mohawk who finished in the top 10.

After those two, Aidan Thompson (91) and John Brandt (103) rounded out the top four scores for Mason City.

Volleyball

Central Springs finishes 1-2 at Roland-Story

The Central Springs volleyball team competed at a quadrangular at Roland-Story on Monday night. The Panthers earned a 2-1 victory over South Hamilton, but fell in straight sets to both Webster City and Roland-Story.

In the win over South Hamilton, the Panthers earned a 25-13 win in set one, but dropped a 25-18 loss in set two. Central Springs answered with a 15-12 win in the final set to earn the victory. Senior Alivea Harms led with six kills, while freshman Kaci Crum recorded four blocks.

The Panthers lost, 25-19 and 25-16, respectively, to the Norse. Three different Panthers had four kills in the game. Against Webster City, the Panthers lost, 25-12 and 25-10, respectively. The Panthers recorded 10 kills and 23 digs in the loss.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

