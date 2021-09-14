 Skip to main content
Area roundup: Mason City boys golf competes at Veenker Memorial
PREP BOYS GOLF

MCHS golf- Brandt

Mason City's John Brandt lines up his shot before teeing off at a practice at Highland Golf Course.

 Lisa Grouette

The Mason City boys golf team competed at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames for the second time this season on Monday afternoon.

The Mohawks faced 15 other teams at the Turk Bowman Invitational and finished in 12th place with an 18-hole team score of 352 strokes. The squad finished four strokes behind Urbandale's 11th place score, and 10 strokes in front of Des Moines Roosevelt's 13th place score.

Waukee took first place with a score of 301. There were no individual stats available for Mason City on VarsityBound.

The Mohawks will golf next in a dual on Thursday at Otter Creek Golf Course.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

