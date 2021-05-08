Area Roundup: Comets boys golf wins dual

As the prep golf season winds down into its final month, Charles City had one of its last two duals prior to Class 3A sectional meet in Manchester and the Northeast Conference tournament in Waverly.

The Comets didn't disappoint.

Powered by a 36 from medalist Trevor White, Charles City edged Waukon 171-190 Friday afternoon at the Waukon Golf & Country Club. It marks a new season-low stroke total and the third dual win of the season for the Comets.

Junior Calvin Hanson was behind his classmate on the leaderboard, carding a 44 to finish solo third. The two in the Comets low-four -- Jaxson Houdek and Kaleb Cotton -- shot a 45 and 46, respectively.

Houdek was in a four-way tie for third while Cotton placed solo seventh.

Girls golf

Bulldogs cruise past Warhawks

Led by Skylar Valley's 52, Hampton-Dumont-CAL shot a team stroke total of 239 to defeat West Fork by 38 strokes.

Trinity Swart carded a 56 for the Bulldogs. The Warhawks had one golfer in their low-four -- Kalli Trewin's 58 -- post a score below 60.

Boys soccer