Area roundup: Clear Lake boys track and field takes second at Decorah

Head coach Tyler Ketelsen says he's proud of the finish, as the Mohawks opted to rest many of their top athletes in order to provide opportunities for younger athletes.

"Those who competed made the most of their opportunities and gained valuable experience," Ketelsen said. "Despite not running many of our top athletes, we were still able to nearly place second as a team in a high quality meet. Our depth in numbers helped us tremendously."

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Kale Hobart, Reid Johnson, Dante Arndt-Sublett and Michael Willis wowed again, setting a new meet record with a time of 1:04.85.

Hobart also won the 110 high hurdles with his time of 15.97. His leap of 6 feet, 00 inches was also good for second place.

The Mohawks also earned runner-up finishes in the 4x800, sprint medley and distance medley. Tomas Rolon placed second in the 400 hurdles and Dante Arndt-Sublett placed second in the 110 high hurdles.

St. Ansgar wins at Osage

The St. Ansgar boys track team edged out Charles City by three points to score a team win on Monday night at Osage. The Saints' 149 points was enough to beat eight other teams.