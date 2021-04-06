Area roundup: Clear Lake boys track and field takes second at Decorah

Forget the cold, spring is officially here.
After a chilly start to the season last week, many of North Iowa's athletes were in action on a sunny day with temperatures in the 70s on Monday night.
The Clear Lake boys track team was one of the teams that enjoyed the weather. The Lions scored five event wins and placed second out of six teams with 119 points at Decorah on Tuesday night.
Justin Wright was the standout performer for the Lions. He played a role in four out of the five event wins for Clear Lake. He raced in the sprint medley, distance medley, open 800 and 4x400 relay.
The other win came in the 4x200 relay, which ran a time of 1 minute, 32.63 seconds.
"Numerous athletes set the tone for the season with high quality times and splits," Clear Lake head coach Troy Tysdahl said.
The times for the championship events include 3:33.18 in the 4x400, 1:38.2 in the spring medley and 4:00.55 in the distance medley. Wright's time of 2:05.17 in the 800-meter rounded out top finishes for the Lions.
Boys track
Mason City places third at Decorah
The Mason City boys track team also traveled to Decorah and finished just five points behind Clear Lake for a third place finish.
Head coach Tyler Ketelsen says he's proud of the finish, as the Mohawks opted to rest many of their top athletes in order to provide opportunities for younger athletes.
"Those who competed made the most of their opportunities and gained valuable experience," Ketelsen said. "Despite not running many of our top athletes, we were still able to nearly place second as a team in a high quality meet. Our depth in numbers helped us tremendously."
The shuttle hurdle relay team of Kale Hobart, Reid Johnson, Dante Arndt-Sublett and Michael Willis wowed again, setting a new meet record with a time of 1:04.85.
Hobart also won the 110 high hurdles with his time of 15.97. His leap of 6 feet, 00 inches was also good for second place.
The Mohawks also earned runner-up finishes in the 4x800, sprint medley and distance medley. Tomas Rolon placed second in the 400 hurdles and Dante Arndt-Sublett placed second in the 110 high hurdles.
St. Ansgar wins at Osage
The St. Ansgar boys track team edged out Charles City by three points to score a team win on Monday night at Osage. The Saints' 149 points was enough to beat eight other teams.
The Saints proved to tough again, winning their second meet of the season. This time, the squad won eight events in the victory.
Sage Hulshizer started the Saints out on the right foot with two victories in the shot put and discus. Hulshizer threw 50-03.75 in the shot put and 157-00 in the discus.
The Saints had three wins in the relay races. The 4x100 ran a time of 46.72, the 4x400 ran a time of 3:43.12 and the 4x800 won with a time of 8:43.79.
Rounding out the wins for St. Ansgar was Riley Witt in the 1,600-meter (4:31.80), Braden Powers in the 400-meter (50.80) and Ryan Cole (12.21) in the 100-meter.
Charles City places second at Osage
Not far behind St. Ansgar at Osage was Charles City. The Comets scored 146 points and won six events on Monday night.
Ian Collins was stellar in both jumping events again. He won the high jump with a leap of 6-06 and the long jump with a distance of 22-05.
The shuttle hurdle relay team won with a time of 1:06.59 and the 4x200 won with a time of 1:35.45. The Comets also had two individuals win races. Zach Gaeser won the 400-meter hurdles (58.22) and Collins won his third event with a win in the open 200-meter (24.06).
West Fork places third at Osage
The Warhawk boys track team had four events win at Osage, but still came in third behind St. Ansgar and Charles City. West Fork beat out six other teams with 85 points.
West Fork took home relay wins in the distance medley (3:59.90) and the sprint medley (1:44.66). The other two wins came when Josh Hagin won the 3,200-meter in a time of 11:23.21 and Jakob Washington won the open 800 in 2:17.01.
Osage places fifth at home meet
The Osage boys track team finished fifth at its home track meet. The Green Devils didn't earn an event win, but had a handful of second and third place finishers. Osage finished with 50.5 points.
Keagan Hennessey finished in second place in the 3,200-meter (11.27.87), Ben Miller leaped 6-04 to earn a runner-up finish and Brayden Onken was second in the long jump with a distance of 20-06.75.
Riceville eighth, Rockford ninth at Osage
The Riceville and Rockford track teams finished eighth and ninth, respectively at Osage.
The top finisher for the Warriors was Zach Ott, who placed second in the shot put. Trenton Swenson finished in third place in the 800-meter run for the Wildcats.
Girls track
West Hancock wins Bob Sanger relays at home
Five area teams took to the track in Britt on Monday night. However, it was the West Hancock girls track team that won its home meet.
West Hancock's 156 points and eight event wins were enough to finish first. Northwood-Kensett came in second with 129 points, Lake Mills came in third with 106 points, Newman Catholic came in fourth with 99 points and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura came in fifth with 74 points.
For the Eagles, Carlee Bruns won the shot put, Ann Horstman won the discus, Mallory Leerar won the high jump and Kennedy Kelly won the 400-meter hurdles.
The 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley relays all took home first place finishes for West Hancock as well.
There were no additional stats available for the remaining teams at the Bob Sanger relays.
Osage girls dominate home meet
The Green Devils won 10 events at their home meet and dominated the seven other remaining teams on Monday night. Osage scored 144 points in the win, which was 26 points more than second place finisher Charles City.
Meredith Street took three individual wins in the 100-meter (13.04), 200-meter (27.24) and 400-meter (57.67). Paige Kisley won the 100-meter hurdles (16.08) and 400-meter hurdles (1:10.11). Katelyn Johnston was the other individual winner in the 1,500-meter (5:27.46).
The 4x100 team, shuttle hurdle relay team, sprint medley team and distance medley team all won first place as well.
Charles City places second at Osage
The second place finisher at Osage was the Charles City girls track team. The Comets had six first place finishes and placed second as a team with 118 points.
Carly Stevenson got the Comets started off with a first place finish in both shot put and discus. Keely Collins leaped 5-04 to win the high jump as well.
The other three first place finishes came from Kiki Connell, who won the long jump (15-11.5), 3,000-meter (11:05.12) and 800-meter (2:27.66).
St. Ansgar earns third place finish at Osage
Not far behind Charles City at Osage on Monday night was St. Ansgar. The Saints finished with 112 points and won two events.
The two title wins came when the Saints won the 4x400 relay in 4:26.28 and the 4x200 relay won in 1:55.59. St. Ansgar also had a handful of second place finishes.
West Fork fifth, Riceville sixth, Rockford eighth at Osage
Rounding out the Osage meet was West Fork at fifth place with 63 points, Riceville in sixth place with 42 points and Rockford in eighth place with five points.
Jordan Swenson was the top finisher for the Warhawks. She placed second with a leap of 5-00. Riceville's top finisher was Josie Ganson in the 100-meter hurdles (18.15).
Boys soccer
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys soccer team earned a 3-1 victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Monday night.
The Bulldogs led, 1-0, at the half and scored two more goals in the second period to earn the win.
Alec Rodriguez was the lone goal-scorer for the Cardinals.
Girls soccer
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2: There was no rust for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls soccer team against Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Monday night. The Cardinals rolled through the Bulldogs, 6-2.
Girls golf
Tabbert, Brandau lead Osage past Charles City
Two players that recorded scores over 70 for the Green Devils -- Rylie Tabbert and Sami Brandau -- proved to be what squeaked them past the Comets 248-257 at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.
Osage's low-three were at 176 and Charles City were eight stroke back at 184. The former's Nos. 4 and 5 shot a stroke better than the latter's No. 4 and three strokes lower than the No. 5.
Green Devils senior Dani Johnson left with medalist honors, carding a 48, the only player that shot below the 50s.
Sarah Mitchel and Brinn Lahr finished in a tie for second, each recording a 56 for the Comets.
Lake Mills, Hanson victorious at Ridge Stone
Makenna Hanson carded a 49 to win medalist honors at a triangular hosted by West Fork on Monday at Ridge Stone Golf Course in Sheffield.
The Bulldogs edged Central Springs 228-240 for the team title. West Fork finished with 245. Its low-scorer was a 57 from Hailey MocCoy-Munger.
Boys golf
Low scores power Osage in road triangular
All of the Green Devils' low-five placed inside the top-10 Monday at Cedar Ridge Golf Course to accumulate a team score of 188, nearly 30 strokes clear of host Charles City.
Spencer Krabbe carded a 45 to finish runner-up, followed by a pair of Osage players in Shawn Eichmeier and Bodie Goddard that left the clubhouse with a 47 to tie for third. Leo Klapperich rounded out the top-five with a 49 and Max Knudsen scored a 54 to finish ninth.
The Comet's Trevor White was the meet medalist with a 43. After opening with at least a double bogey on his first five holes, White closed with four straight pars.
Girls tennis
Mason City makes quick work of Clear Lake
Just like the boys did at home to the Lions, the Mohawk girls followed suit on the road, posting a 9-0 season opening victory at Clear Lake High School.
Tiegan Barkema (No. 1 singles), Celine Matthews (No. 2), Emily Read (No. 5) and Ashley Latham (No. 6) scored straight set victories and didn't allow their opponents to win more than two games.
All nine of the wins by Mason City were in straight sets.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.