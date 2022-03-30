Glancing at the latest conference realignment with four conferences involved

For over a century, the Northeast Iowa Conference has been a staple of consistency. Even when a couple teams depart, the league has not dissolved.

Perhaps in a handful of months, it is possible the future of the NEIC could be in jeopardy.

The Upper Iowa Conference has recently been looking to expand, and is looking at three schools in the NEIC as potential candidates to join the cozy nine-team league in the next two years.

Crestwood, Waukon and New Hampton make up a trifecta of the 10 schools that have received a formal invitation to join the UIC.

"We've been preparing for this possibility for the last four years," Charles City Superintendent Mike Fisher said. "We've been looking at contingency plans. We always have Plan B and C."

Two schools from the North Iowa Area have also been given invitations.

Osage and Riceville, from the Top of Iowa and Iowa Star Conferences, respectively, are being targeted.

"You look at all the different things," Superintendent for those two schools Barb Schwamann said. "We'll be discussing it. We are gathering information and looking at all our options. We want to make a rational decision."

It is not expected all 10 teams that have received invites by the UIC will join. If Osage accepts and leaves the TIC, it would be in the middle of the pack in terms of enrollment numbers.

From the 2021-22 BEDS numbers, determining the total enrollment for ninth-through-11th grade, Osage is at 218 students. It is the third largest school in the TIC and the largest in the East Division.

Riceville, with a 2021-22 BEDS number of 67, would be the second-smallest school in the expanded UIC behind only West Central. The Wildcats have five schools smaller than them in the current Iowa Star.

Riceville also is on the list of 10 schools for a potential new conference with schools that have similar BEDS numbers. Schwamann stated that the next couple of weeks and months will be busy with decisions.

The Wildcats are affiliated with the UIC for wrestling only.

Travel is the biggest hurdle, particularly from Osage's standpoint.

Its longest road trip to a TIC East opponent is 46 miles. Only four schools in the TIC East have a distance of 30 miles or more for the Green Devils.

That shifts dramatically if they make the move to the UIC. Every current school in the conference would be over an hour bus ride to and from Osage. Clayton Ridge would be a two-plus hour trip.

If the three NEIC schools joined plus the Green Devils, only Crestwood and New Hampton would be under 60 minutes for travel time.

"We have a tradition of excellence," Schwamann said. "I don't see that changing."

Riceville won't be affected much by the travel distance. It already travels 50-plus minutes to all road games in the Iowa Star North and more during cross divisional games.

Only South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley would be under 50 minute treks if the Wildcats join the UIC.

Invited schools have until June 1 to send a formal request to join the UIC. One month later, the nine school districts will discuss the next steps. Then in August, all UIC superintendents will vote to expand the league.

The 2023-24 athletic year will be the first in the expanded UIC.

"Part of it is schools want to be grouped with schools that are similar to them," Schwamann said. "It is good for everybody to see what works best for them."

Charles City, along with Decorah and Waverly-Shell Rock, would be the three remaining teams in the NEIC if the three invitees bolt for the UIC. The conference would not, nor could it, survive with three teams.

It would leave the Comets looking for a new home.

"It is essential that we do address the equity issues within the conference," Fisher said. "We do want a competitive conference. Change is hard… we always want to be prepared."

The most logical option, on paper, would be the North Central Conference. It currently sits at eight teams, but again, travel would become an issue for the Comets.

Clear Lake would be the closest competitor at 41 miles. Other NCC foes such as Fort Dodge St. Edmond, Humboldt and Webster City would stretch into triple digit mileage.

If Osage were to bolt, then perhaps Charles City sneaks its way into the Top of Iowa. It would be the biggest school in the league if that ends up happening.

Fisher wouldn't state which conferences the Comets are looking at, but did say it comes down to a core responsibility he wants to give the coaches, athletes and their families.

"We're looking for schools that it is not just about winning and competition, I mean that it is important and we want to be competitive, but about being better people, building better human beings," Fisher said. "We look at schools that we feel share the same values as us."

Still, Fisher believes the NEIC can survive. The road is a bit more steep, but Fischer is a proponent of trying to make sure one of the oldest conferences in the history of Iowa High School sports still have a lifeline.

"There's going to have to be some radical changes," he said. "We have been talking to several schools that would be interested in joining if the equity was more level."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.