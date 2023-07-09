Forest City won its first district baseball championship since 2018 with a 2-0 win over Estherville-Lincoln Central on Saturday in Estherville.

Both of the Indians' runs scored in the sixth inning.

James Hagen and Corey Thoreson reached base to start the inning and Ryan Bailey lined a single to left field for the go-ahead run. Tty Dillavou followed that up with a sacrifice fly.

Forest City's pitching staff combined to allow just two hits, with Jack Thompson striking out three in five scoreless innings to earn the win. Tommy Miller pitched a five-out save.

Thoreson, Omar Baez and Jaxon Archer each had base hits as well for Forest City.

The Indians play in the 2A-1 substate final against West Lyons on Tuesday night.

SOFTBALL

Gilbert 2, Mason City 1: The Warhawks fell short after allowing two runs in the fifth inning after an error and an RBI from Taylor Puck.

Addison Hodgen was solid in the circle, limiting Mason City to one run and three hits.

Warhawk Adyson Evans matched Hodgern, holding the Tigers to just three hits too.

Mason City's season ends at 15-16.

Grinnell 5, Clear Lake 3: The Lions took a 2-0 lead into the fourth inning and a 3-2 lead to the fifth but could not hold on.

Grinnell plated two in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the game.

Alaina Hart paced the Lions with a pair of base hits and an RBI and Annika Nelson had a pair of knocks too.

Clear Lake finishes the year 12-14.

Williamsburg 10, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Bulldogs season ended at 8-17 after Raider Elle Ridgeway went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.