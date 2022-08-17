Wildcats embracing underdog mentality with younger core

Top talent comes in waves. For Riceville's football program, it featured three of the most talented players to come through in recent memory.

All-state linebacker and do-it-all player Lawson Losee, quarterback Theo Klaes and wide receiver Isaac Kuhn accounted for the bulk of the offensive production, over 200 tackles and 14 total turnovers.

"We have some shoes to fill," Wildcats head coach Stef Fair said. "We are young and that can be a gamble, you can be pessimistic or optimistic. I feel good about where we're at."

There's a new flurry of talent that Riceville will rely on, albeit unproven. Multiple sophomores and juniors are expected to be thrusted into significant roles on both sides of the ball.

Expectations, potentially from the outside, aren't high. Internally?

The Wildcats still believe they are a playoff team.

"That third spot is pretty open," junior Ryder Fair said. "Preparing for us is a task because we play hard every time."

Eight-Player District 3 is now a six-team pod following the decision for Rockford to not field a varsity team this fall. That means half of the teams will miss the playoffs and the other half will move on.

Turkey Valley was unbeaten last year up until losing in the second round of the playoffs. Tripoli returns a sizeable amount of production from its senior class.

Coach Fair sees those two as the prohibitive favorites to win the district. That leaves the potential of four teams battling for one playoff berth.

There is belief the Wildcats will be a race with Janesville for that spot.

"There's quite a few games we can be competitive in, but usually the best team that day wins, not the best team in general," Coach Fair said.

This version of Riceville is far from the most experienced, but there is a noticeable looseness about its roster. At a late-afternoon practice on Tuesday, players were chatting on the sidelines and keeping things light-hearted during drills.

It is fully aware of being an underdog in most games it plays this season. The Wildcats are fine with that.

"It is a learning curve of getting to where we need to be and getting back to the way we play, which is rough-and-tough," Ryder Fair said. "All we got to do is be the better team that week."

Jack Adams, a sophomore, will be the starting quarterback this season. He was primarily on defense as a freshman, but may get more two-way action this fall.

He threw a single pass last year, but at 6-foot even, he's got the size. He'll have a new cast of weapons to throw to, paced by Andrew Beran, senior Kooper Tweite and Kaden Kobliska.

"I know what I'm doing, it will be fun," Adams said. "You don't want to get too simple."

Beran saw plenty of action in his freshman campaign and ended up with eight total touchdowns and north of 600 total yards. He is expected to slot in as Riceville's top running back.

"Surprised myself, but thought I could do it too," Beran said. "Just kept working hard, lifting, being prepared."

Coach Fair keyed the 5-foot-10 tailback as a pleasant surprise last fall and views the ceiling as high.

"His eyes weren't too big for the moment," he said. "His endurance will be tested going both ways, but we'll definitely count on him."

Ryder Fair has the most size and experience amongst the three-person offensive line at 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds. The only other seniors on the roster are both in the trenches in Trenton Swenson and Anthony Houser.

Defensively, finding a way to replace Losee and Kuhn at linebacker plus Klaes in the secondary will be a challenge. The top six tacklers for the Wildcats have all graduated.

The next five – Adams, Tweite, Swenson, Marco Avila and Beran – return.

"We're trying to get our reps the best we can," Beran said.

Avila and Adams combined for two sacks and five tackles for loss last season, the most pass rushing numbers back in the fold. Coach Fair and his staff are willing to see through the growing pains.

So long as his players continue to take forward steps in their development. The Wildcats will play on Friday night in a Week 0 game on the road against Colo-Nesco.

"Everything worked out better than I could have asked," Coach Fair said. "We can really dive into it and see how far behind we are, what we need to do."

Adams admitted he thinks the Wildcats are "one good year away" from being serious contenders for district titles. Still, he won't count out the idea they can surprise some people.

And surprise themselves in the same realm.

"100 percent if you make a mistake, make it hard," Adams said. "No regrets. I feel like we'll be above .500. If we compete hard, we can definitely finish top-three."