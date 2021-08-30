'What a wild night': Inclement weather makes for unforgettable Week 1

After nine months away from football, Iowa high school players were scheduled to finally get back to the gridiron on Friday night.
In North Iowa, Mother Nature had other plans.
Throughout the day on Friday, and during the morning on Saturday, the area experienced heavy rain, tornadoes, hail and flood warnings.
The inclement weather made it tough on high school football teams attempting to get the first game of the season in. Six games featuring North Iowa teams were postponed to Saturday.
"What a wild night and what a difficult test for the kids in a 36-hour window," Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries said.
The Lions were originally scheduled to take on Iowa Falls-Alden at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Clear Lake. With thunderstorms and the threat of a tornado slightly before game time, the Lions were one of the first teams to postpone its game to Saturday.
Many other teams followed suit shortly after.
Lake Mills, originally scheduled to host Forest City, announced that its game would be moved to Saturday and played in Forest City, due to the Indians' turf field better-handling rain damage.
Newman Catholic's home contest versus Central Springs, Riceville's home game against Northwood-Kensett, Rockford's home matchup against Bishop Garrigan and St. Ansgar's rivalry matchup against Osage were all moved to Saturday as well.
"We could stand here and play the waiting game all night, or we could just reschedule for tomorrow," Knights head coach Rich McCardle told Athletic Director Alex Bohl on Friday. "Otherwise we're going to stand here looking at each other all night long and then we're still going to delay it until tomorrow."
When the teams made announcements for games to be played on Saturday, most games were scheduled for 11 a.m. kickoffs.
Again, Mother Nature had other plans.
Heavy rain appeared on the radar and hovered around North Iowa until early Saturday afternoon. All six games were played on Saturday afternoon instead.
"Our field was just a mess at that point," McCardle said. "We had standing water everywhere. Really Friday night, the field was not playable. The same thing happened on Saturday where it just kept building up behind and coming right at us."
"If we played the game anywhere else, we would've been fine. Except for North Central Iowa."
Eventually, the dark clouds moved on, which allowed for all of the games to be played and finished.
McCardle, who's team earned a 33-8 win over Central Springs, says his boys handled their business the right way and didn't let the delays slow them down.
DeVries said the same about his players at Clear Lake, who earned a 41-38 win over the Cadets.
"We didn't ask them to stay super intense," DeVries said. "We let them play cards and we fed them three different times. They roamed the hallway. They went and threw in the gymnasium. Once it was time to dial it in, they were able to do that."
It was a Week 1 that won't soon be forgotten.
"What a fun time after all these delays and all that stuff to get in a football game," Osage head coach Torian Wolf said after the Green Devils' 20-13 win at St. Ansgar on Saturday. "What a fun game it was to be a part of. It was awesome."
