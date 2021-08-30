'What a wild night': Inclement weather makes for unforgettable Week 1

"We could stand here and play the waiting game all night, or we could just reschedule for tomorrow," Knights head coach Rich McCardle told Athletic Director Alex Bohl on Friday. "Otherwise we're going to stand here looking at each other all night long and then we're still going to delay it until tomorrow."

When the teams made announcements for games to be played on Saturday, most games were scheduled for 11 a.m. kickoffs.

Again, Mother Nature had other plans.

Heavy rain appeared on the radar and hovered around North Iowa until early Saturday afternoon. All six games were played on Saturday afternoon instead.

"Our field was just a mess at that point," McCardle said. "We had standing water everywhere. Really Friday night, the field was not playable. The same thing happened on Saturday where it just kept building up behind and coming right at us."

"If we played the game anywhere else, we would've been fine. Except for North Central Iowa."

Eventually, the dark clouds moved on, which allowed for all of the games to be played and finished.

McCardle, who's team earned a 33-8 win over Central Springs, says his boys handled their business the right way and didn't let the delays slow them down.