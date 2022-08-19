Westhoff taking over Warhawks program trying to stay competitive in games

Actions speak louder than words.

At least, that's how West Fork senior Josiah Chibambo views it. He has been around coaching staffs who say they're bought into a program and don't follow it up with a plan.

The Warhawks new staff isn't like previous ones.

"These guys are putting in just as much effort as we are," Chibambo said. "They've wanted to be there everyday with us. They're not lying to us, they've lived up to what they say on everything. It builds the trust."

Dan Westhoff takes over as a first-year head coach after two stints as an assistant at Waterloo West and Waterloo Columbus Catholic, respectively. He's a grad of Clayton Ridge High School.

From 2017-19, he was with the Northern Iowa program first as a defensive analyst then as the Director of Football Operations.

His wife has family near the Sheffield area and getting the chance to run his own program were two factors in him coming to North Iowa.

"I'm more comfortable in a smaller school setting, so I felt it would be a good fit for me," Westhoff said. "It is a great opportunity to start from scratch, so it is kind of a clean slate for everybody."

The Warhawks are coming off an 0-9 campaign last fall where a bulk of their games were in a running clock by halftime or the third quarter. There's one word that was noticeable when watching film as to why they struggled last season.

Toughness.

"You see a team that is not tough enough," Westhoff said. "The way through that is putting on your hard hat and go to work."

The offense was another concern early on. West Fork were shutout in the first two games then scored a combined 13 points in its first two Class A District 2 contests.

Still, the Warhawks were able to find some success towards the end with 20-plus points in two straight games and the final two contests against AGWSR and Central Springs weren't 25-plus point blowouts.

They're thinking the late season momentum can be a week-to-week deal.

"We have to get a lot of reps during practice," junior Sage Suntken said. "We have to know what the game plan is."

Suntken returns as West Fork's quarterback after completing 56.1 percent of his passes, firing seven touchdowns and 814 yards. His quarterback rating was just under 140.

Westhoff was impressed with the right-hander in seeing it live on the practice field.

"There is so much raw ability," he said. "Super accurate. One of the more accurate quarterbacks I've been around."

Suntken will have his top receiver back in senior Trevor Guritz. Those two connected 19 times and three scores. The chemistry being formed by the QB-WR duo has grown.

Over the summer, they worked together. They're clicking early in fall practice in preparation for the Warhawks season opener against county rival Hampton-Dumont-CAL on August 26.

"When we aren't at football practice, we'll throw and run routes," Guritz said. "It has been going pretty good."

Chibambo returns as West Fork's top rusher with 280 yards and three touchdowns while also being one of the best tacklers on the roster with 75. He also had a pair of tackles for loss.

He and Guritz are near some career school records. That won't get in the way of their pursuit to get a victory.

"We got great things coming this year," Chibambo said. "When I'm on the field, I'm not thinking about (the records)."

The defensive identity lacked last fall for the Warhawks as they generated just five sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss, both in the bottom third of teams in the state regardless of classification.

New schemes and ways to wreck havoc have been implemented. The terminology has been simple to pick up.

"There may be a lot, but we can be ready," Suntken said.

Westhoff has nearly 25 guys on the roster this year. He'll ask majority of them to play both ways. That won't be too big of a concern barring health.

He has put in the tools and resources necessary to get the most out of each player.

"The guys we got up there are committed and that goes a long way," Westhoff said. "I'm confident we can be successful with these guys."

It has been well-documented this fall what most coaches project about District 2. Yet, how to the Warhawks perceive themselves?

As a viable contender for that fourth playoff spot.

"Our line is starting to improve, we got the skill guys, everything should be good," Guritz said.

West Fork understands it has to get going in the win column before talk about a playoff berth is in reach. Still, this staff and this roster has a better overall feeling heading to the season opener.

That alone is a step in the right direction for a program that the last time went 0-9 in 2009, it followed up with a 9-1 campaign.

"It feels a lot tighter and we're all a lot more supportive of each other," Suntken said. "We'll just take it game-by-game."