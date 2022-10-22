Western Dubuque gets revenge on Mason City, ends Riverhawks season

EPWORTH, Iowa --- The Bobcats are back in.

And with a little revenge under their belts.

Grant Glausser ran for more than 200 yards for the fourth time this season, Caleb Klein intercepted a pass and caught two touchdown passes, and Western Dubuque punched its first official ticket to the postseason since the 2019 state championship season with a 36-26 victory over Mason City on Friday night at Buchman Field.

The Bobcats (6-3, 4-1 Class 4A District 2) are officially into the postseason for the 16th time in program history. They had a chance to qualify for the postseason with a win in the regular-season finale last year, but Mason City beat the Bobcats, 38-22.

Glausser carried the ball 24 times for a school-record 339 yards and three touchdowns. Brett Harris completed 5-of-7 passes for 135 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and Klein caught two passes for 51 yards and the two scores.

Western Dubuque will learn its first-round opponent Saturday morning.

The Riverhawks, who with a win would have had a chance to claim their first postseason berth since 2013, closed the season 4-5 overall, 2-3 in District 2.

Mason City had a chance to take an early lead after Michael Goepel recovered a fumbled handoff, but settled for a 40-yard field goal attempt from Brody Lee that missed left midway through the opening quarter.

Western Dubuque responded with an 80-yard scoring drive, taking a 7-0 lead on Harris’ 38-yard touchdown pass to Klein with 2 minutes even left in the quarter.

The Bobcats turned Mason City over on downs at their 4-yard line, but Alex Deets sacked Harris in the end zone for a safety.

Klein intercepted Mason City quarterback Kale Hobart on the next play and Grant Glausser broke free for an 83-yard touchdown run two snaps later to give Western Dubuque a 14-2 lead it took into halftime.

The Bobcats outgained the Riverhawks, 255-86, in the first half.

Western Dubuque picked up from there in the second half, with the defense forcing a three-and-out before handing the ball back to Glausser.

Glausser carried the ball four times for 64 yards on the drive, and Klein shook off three defenders to score on a 13-yard screen pass from Harris midway through the third.

Mason City refused to go away.

Hobart threw a 7-yard touchdown to running back Tavien Banks, then converted the two-point conversion. Davion Maxwell recovered an onside kick, and Hobart hit Kaden Tyler for a 20-yard touchdown then ran in the two-point conversion to get Mason City within 21-18 with 11:50 to play.

Glausser capped a four-play answer with a 13-yard touchdown run, helped along by Anthony Mallers’ 49-yard catch-and-run on third down, to restore the lead to 10 points.

Brock Carpenter sacked Hobart for a 15-yard loss on third down and Mason City missed a 44-yard field goal with 5:34 left. Glausser took the next snap 80 yards for a touchdown.

Hobert and Tyler hooked up for a 23-yard touchdown on fourth-and-8 with 1:59 left.

Banks ran for 127 yards for the Riverhawks. Hobart completed 16 of 39 passes for 172 yards with three TDs and an interception. Tyler finished with seven receptions for 101 yards and two TDs.