West Hancock's 'bulldozer offense' rushes through Newman Catholic

Despite sloppy conditions, the West Hancock football team made rushing the rock look easy on Friday night against Newman Catholic.

The Eagles finished with over 330 total yards of rushing and rolled to a 32-6 win over the Knights in Class A, District 2 action in Mason City.

“It was a good one for us,” West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. “They’re a good football team and we knew that coming in. They’ve got a lot of guys back from last year. They’re a very talented team. But our guys played hard and played well.”

Spearheaded by over 150 yards and three touchdowns on the ground by senior fullback Mathew Francis, the Eagles made a statement to the rest of the district that they mean business this fall.

“It’s a bulldozer offense,” Francis said. “We’re going to come right at you, and if you’re not going to respect the fullback and two halfbacks, then it’s going to be a rough game. We’ll come right at you.”

The Eagles received the opening kickoff and punted on their first drive. The Knights started on their own 5-yard line and drove all the way into Eagles’ territory before a senior fullback Jack Maznio fumble gave the ball back to the Eagles.