West Hancock's Barnes balancing stout senior season with branding, recruitment

Small town football players from Iowa sometimes fly under the radar from a recruitment standpoint.

Rylan Barnes knows that. So, he's doing what he can to stick out.

From being active on social media, to filling out recruiting questionnaires and continually posting his highlights on Hudl, the West Hancock senior is using all the tools at his disposal.

"Twitter is football recruiting central," Barnes said. 'Putting yourself out there can help a lot. You got to do your part, too."

Playing well on the football field is the other most important part, too. He's sticking out in that area.

Barnes continues to be a menace defensively at linebacker and over the last two years, he's been fed the ball more as the Class A top-ranked Eagles tight end and gotten more than his fair share of targets.

All of it is culminating into a recruit that is being looked at by several schools, including two in the state in Iowa State and Northern Iowa.

"It is motivating," Barnes said.

He stated he doesn't have a timeline on locking down his future school. The juggling of school, practice, Friday nights then weekend visits to potential four-to-five year homes can be daunting to a prep athlete.

Not Barnes.

"It is a little hectic at times, but during the season, you got to put all that stuff behind you," he said. "I try not to think about it a whole lot, just focusing on my teammates."

That doesn't surprise West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger.

"He's pretty even-keeled, good head on his shoulders," Sanger said. "Not a lot you can throw at him that will rattle him."

It has been a whirlwind past few weeks for Barnes. He went on a gameday visit to Iowa State and was nabbed a preferred walk-on offer from the Cyclones.

That hit a little close to home.

"It was kind of surreal," Barnes said. "Watching Iowa State ever since I was kid, every Saturday in the living room. I was really grateful."

He was the UNI campus last weekend for a gameday visit. He also mentioned that Wayne State, Minnesota State-Mankato and others have been keeping in touch.

Sanger cracked a big smile when discussing the PWO offer from Iowa State that his star linebacker/tight end earned.

"It is important for him because he's got big goals down the road," Sanger said. "It'd be a crying shame to have a kid, 6-foot-4, 200-something pounds, runs fast and not be recognized."

West Hancock's senior class, that includes Barnes and 11 others, made a little history on Friday night as it won the turnover battle by plus-four and shutout St. Ansgar 32-0 on Sanger Field.

It marked the first time the Eagles (6-0, 4-0 Class A District 2) won four straight conference/district titles since the mid-1990s. They honored the senior class prior to kickoff and several made big plays.

"Anytime you can get a district title, it is hard to call those small (goals)," Sanger said. "They've been very successful, it is hard to put into words."

Yet Barnes perhaps made the statement.

On the Saints first offensive play from scrimmage, Barnes busted through the gap and delivered a punishing hit on their leading rusher Tate Mayer. It was forceful enough for Mayer to fumble.

Kellen Smith picked it up from 26 yards out and dashed to the end zone. In the blink of an eye, West Hancock was up two scores.

"That gave us a cushion right away," Barnes said.

Eagles quarterback Mitchell Smith connected with Barnes three times for touchdowns. The first was off an RPO (run-pass option) and Barnes leaked behind the secondary and was wide open for a 30-yard score.

Smith admitted most times, that play is a run.

"That play everyone looks at because we do really good with it," Smith said. "If it is open, we throw."

Barnes dove for the goal line on his second TD from 40 yards out. He had to come back on an underthrown ball from Smith, leaped to catch it, turned and found the end zone for 25 yards.

Over the last two years, Barnes has 23 catches and 13 touchdowns.

"I think it has always been there," Sanger said. "He's a pretty skilled kid, very good hands."

One of the longest tenured coaches in the North Iowa area, St. Ansgar's Drew Clevenger, has dealt with game planning against Barnes for the last two years.

Clevenger believes his skills will translate to the next level.

"He's an athlete, he's physical," he said. "I think he's a very good football player."

Barnes' teammates and coaches feel the same way.

"He can do everything," Smith said. "When you got two people double covering him and he still has (three) touchdowns, that's awesome."

"He's got a very high ceiling," Sanger added. "He's got a skillset that's very conducive to being successful at college football. I would not bet against him."

West Hancock will close the regular season at North Butler before hosting a first round playoff game in two weeks. For now, the only thing in Barnes' mind is winning another state title.

If that were to happen, he'd have three rings.

He knows the recruitment will sort itself out in the coming months. And when it does, he doesn't plan on wasting the opportunity.

"I think I can make an impact on the game," Barnes said. 'I'm blessed with some size and athleticism. Some way, I can contribute on the field."