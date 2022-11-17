West Hancock suffers first shutout in four years, finishes runner-up in Class A

CEDAR FALLS – West Hancock's football team hasn't walked off the turf inside the UNI-Dome in defeat since 2018.

That year also marked the last time it was shutout, the season-opener against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

A double whammy happened to the Class A top-ranked Eagles on Thursday afternoon when they were beaten handily for the first time in the last handful of years.

Second-ranked Grundy Center dominated the trenches, went up 17-0 at the half and coasted to a 27-0 triumph over West Hancock to claim its first state championship since 1988.

"We always had the feeling we had unfished business in the Dome and it is an incredible feeling to win the whole thing this year," Spartans quarterback Colin Gordon said.

It ended three straight years of the Spartans (13-0) finishing runner-up and they avoided being the first team in state history to be second place four straight years.

All the Eagles could do afterwards was tip their cap.

"We got out-gunned today," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. "We just could not get in a rhythm offensively, we could not get the stops we needed defensively. Snowball effect and it ends up being a pretty lop-sided game."

From the opening play from scrimmage until the final buzzer, Grundy Center was winning the battle at the line. The first play was a 50-yard dart from tailback Justin Knaack that led to a field goal for an early 3-0 lead.

On film, it was easy to see how physical the Spartans were. Experiencing it was a whole different beast.

"It is disappointing, but I don't fault our guys effort. Everyone had a good mentality throughout the game," senior Rylan Barnes said. "They punched in the mouth, we struggled to respond."

"We didn't play how we should have," junior Mitchell Smith added. "It is in the past."

West Hancock didn't get into the Spartans side of midfield until its third drive and already down 10-0, the first time it had trailed after the first quarter all season.

Smith rolled to his right and fired a throw that was deflected by Gordon and into the out-stretched hands of defensive lineman Patrick Brown III. It was the first time the Eagles had a slight but of momentum.

And taken away in a flash.

"Very abnormal feeling for us," Barnes said. "I don't know if it was not used to being in the situation or what."

Four straight punts ensued by both teams until the Spartans got it at their own 42-yard line with over two minutes left. Two 12-plus yard plays were the highlight to get inside the Eagles 10-yard line.

On first and goal from the nine, Gordon found Tate Jirovsky for the second touchdown they connected on in the opening half.

"They put us in uncomfortable situations," Sanger said. "They out competed us today."

The Eagles went three-and-out on their first drive of the third quarter and Grundy Center burned nearly six minutes of clock on its opening drive of the half that ended in a Gordon 30-yard field goal.

West Hancock had one gasp of air left.

Smith darted his best throw of the day to Barnes for 45-yards that put the Eagles inside the Spartans 30-yard line. The following three plays went for 2, 0 and minus-6 yards plus a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

"They turned us one-dimensional," Barnes said. "They knew we had to come out and throw it."

A heave from Smith to Pablo Calles was incomplete. Ten plays later, Gordon scored his third TD of the day on a 1-yard plunge with 7 minutes, 41 seconds left in regulation.

It was the final dagger. Smith finished 5-of-17 passing with 78 yards and the one turnover.

"We probably played them down a little bit, should have took them more serious," Smith said. "They were physical, they were fast. We kept our heads high."

West Hancock were on the doorstep of a breakthrough score thanks to a couple long-yardage penalties by Grundy Center. Knaack sacked Smith on fourth down to ice it.

The Eagles were held to 65 rushing yards on 30 carries. Smith led with 31 yards and Kale Zuehl had 27, both season-lows for their top-two ball carriers all season long.

"Just the alignment piece, but then if you can win your one-on-one, we're going to be in a good position," Spartans head coach Travis Zajac said. "We did that quite often today."

For 12 seniors on West Hancock's roster, their prep careers close with two state championships and a runner-up finish. Plus, four straight district titles and getting to at least the quarterfinal round.

Hard to scoff at that.

"Nothing to be ashamed of," Barnes said. "One of the most successful classes in West Hancock history. We're still a very successful football team."

Sanger was quite appreciative of this 2022 group after letting the setback sink in.

"The political coach in me is going to tell that is a great season, but the competitor in you tells you 'If you don't win your last game, it is not where you want to be,'" he said. "I don't take it away from our seniors. You can't take away from the journey.

"It has been a pleasure with these young men and I cherish every opportunity I got to work with them. That's how I feel about the season."

There is a large group of juniors and sophomores that are expected to return. Smith, Zuehl, Kellen Smith, Jaxen Peterson and David Smith. The biggest question mark will be offensive line, where four starters will be replaced.

Don't expect a drop-off though.

"It'll light a fire in us to be right back here," Mitchell Smith said.