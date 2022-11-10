West Hancock staves off upset-minded Lynnville-Sully, into ninth state title game

CEDAR FALLS – Adversity has struck West Hancock's football team a few times this season.

It had to overcome Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on the road in what was a top-10 showdown. In the Round of 16, the Eagles were in a nip-and-tuck battle with Wapsie Valley.

Those were small potatoes compared to Thursday afternoon.

Class A Top-ranked West Hancock saw its two-score lead against fifth-ranked Lynnville-Sully evaporate in the third quarter. It took 12 minutes for the Hawks to have all the momentum.

"They threw haymakers and they connected," Eagles head coach Mark Sanger said. "We had to pick ourselves back up."

A grown man drive, followed by a final defensive stand, allowed West Hancock to accomplish the only thing that matters in November.

Survive and advance.

The Eagles will play in their ninth state title game in school history as they triumphed over the Hawks 22-14 inside the UNI-Dome in the first of two semifinals to kick off day two of the state football championships.

"Bend but don't break mentality," junior halfback Kellen Smith said. "We've played these kind of games. It is not always pretty, but good teams know how to win."

West Hancock, one win away from its fifth title in school history and going back-to-back, will face off against second-ranked Grundy Center – who edged out third-ranked Woodbury Central 49-20 – next week at 1 p.m.

It is a matchup all too familiar. It will be the fourth straight postseason the two will tangle and the third time for the state title.

"The best two teams in the state are playing next week for the Class A state championship," Spartans head coach Travis Zajac said.

Mitchell Smith and Sanger each took a deep breath when they entered the interview room. The Eagles needed very last ounce of breaks and bounces to potentially finish 13-0 for the second straight year.

"It was a great game," Mitchell Smith said. "Battled through adversity, came out with the win."

It was far from their cleanest game.

West Hancock (12-0) turned the ball over four times, two interceptions and two lost fumbles, and were dinged for two encroachment penalties in the third quarter that kept a Lynnville-Sully drive going.

"Uncharacteristic," Sanger said.

Being even-keeled in between the third and fourth frame in a tie ballgame was the approach Sanger took. Coupled with the Eagles senior class keeping their composure, no one panicked.

A team that has been at this point three of the last four years rarely gets rattled.

"We know that is not us, so it is kind of shaking it off," Kellen Smith said. "We're not getting beat straight up."

West Hancock was using its bread-and-butter of base Wing-T runs all day long. Kale Zuehl and Mitchell Smith took the bulk of the carries in its 13-play, 75-yard drive that put it up 20-14 with 6 minutes, 49 seconds left in the fourth.

Zuehl started the drive with a 15-yard carry and capped it with a 1-yard plunge. Mitchell Smith hurdled his way for the two-point conversion to make it an eight-point cushion.

"Gritty," Sanger said of the final scoring drive. "The ability to bounce back when things aren't in our favor. To make momentum slip back into a red jersey."

"That's our favorite thing to do, we love when we get those 5-yard gains," Mitchell Smith added.

Lynnville-Sully (11-1) had two timeouts and over 6 1/2 minutes to find a tying score. It got to the Eagles 25-yard line with two minutes to go, then inside the redzone.

Corder Noun Harder, the skillful tailback who finished with a game-high 151 rushing yards on 25 carries for the Hawks, got stuffed and sacked on back-to-back plays.

The Hawks called a halfback pass on 2nd and 11 and Noun Harder was taken down for a 9-yard sack by West Hancock sophomore Brady Bixel.

"It was planned," Noun Harder said. "Conner was in double coverage and I tried scrambling out of there. Went for a big play in a big moment, just fell short."

Bixel, just a sophomore, came up with one of the biggest of his young career.

"I don't know he does it, but he is insane at it," Mitchell Smith said.

On the 3rd and 20 play, Lynnville-Sully quarterback Lannon Montgomery heaved it to the end zone and after a couple bobbles, Mitchell Smith snared the game-ending interception.

West Hancock ensued a subdued celebration that featured just the raising of helmets towards its crowd.

"It means something to them," Sanger said.

The Eagles were in control for the entirety of the first half. They ran the first quarter primarily out of their base formation and struck first on a Zuehl 8-yard TD.

Then in the second, they went shotgun with Mitchell Smith and he too scored on an 8-yard keeper. He and Kellen Smith, related as cousins, had 17 combined carries in the period.

Those two, plus Zuehl, finished with over 95 rushing yards each.

"It seems every time we come down to these big games, we're back to the base offense," Kellen Smith said. "That's how win these games. It is almost exciting when that stuff is working. We know how to keep cruising down the field."

Lynnville-Sully didn't wilt under the pressure of being in the UNI-Dome for the first time since its one and only state title in 1986.

It capitalized on the second fumble by the Eagles in the third when Montgomery connected with Conner Maston on a hitch route for a 14-yard score to make it 14-6.

Two plays after the Hawks blocked a punt, Maston darted 59-yards and hauled in the two-point try one-handed on tosses from Montgomery to square the game at 14.

"Everybody on the team was fired up going into the second half, no one was willing to quit," Noun Harder said.

West Hancock held Lynnville-Sully to 1-of-9 on third down and 1-of-3 on red zone chances. The Eagles moved the chains 23 times and on defense, Iowa State commit Rylan Barnes recorded 6.5 tackles and two tackles for loss.

They get a week of preparation for the Spartans in the final game of the prep football season.

"Not very many people know when there last game is going to be," Sanger said. "We know and there is nothing to be uptight about. They've earned this opportunity."