West Hancock reloading with visions of back-to-back state championships

There have been teams at West Hancock High School that have churned out a lot of winning. Under the late Bob Sanger and now his son Mark, it rarely has a below .500 record and usually makes deep postseason runs.

Championships aren't easy to claim. Bob won three state titles, the latest one as co-head coach with Mark in 2019. The Eagles recaptured glory last fall with an unbeaten run to the Class A title.

"It is awesome coming off a state championship, but that was the 2021's claim to fame," Mark said.

This rendition of West Hancock will feature a new quarterback, an entire new backfield and a majority new secondary. Yet there's one lesson most teams around the state have figured out.

Doubt the Eagles at your own peril.

"We have a bunch of hard-working kids," junior David Smith said. "You can see that right now."

Potential history may await West Hancock in November at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. If it goes back-to-back this fall, it would mark the first time a Class A team won two straight since Gladbrook-Reinbeck triumphed in 2015 and 2016.

It would also be the first time in school history a senior class has won three straight titles in a four-year prep career.

"We mention it here and there because obviously, that'd be crazy," senior lineman Brighton Kudej said. "If we start thinking about the Dome and not really taking practice (or) games serious, we're going to lose. That's not what we want."

Much of the Class of 2023 will spearhead the Eagles this fall. A couple of them are in key position battles.

Rylan Barnes, who has been looked at by Division I programs, has been West Hancock's top pass catching option since his sophomore year. Now, he could line up in the backfield.

He and junior Kale Zuehl are the two that Sanger and his staff are looking at to fill the featured fullback role in its offense. The two other backs that got carries in Kane Zuehl and Braden Walk will also need to be replaced.

"Those are the guys we look at first, then we'll see where it ends up," Sanger said. "Just got to work the kinks out, make our team the best it can."

Barnes hasn't played fullback since his freshman year. Kale Zuehl has been in that position on the fresh/soph team the past two years. It is an open competition to replace all-state tailback Mathew Francis.

Monday was the first time the Eagles practiced with pads on.

"We'll be more confident," Barnes said.

Even if Barnes doesn't win the job, Sanger stated he will find a way to put the ball in his hands. It was a career year last year for Barnes with over 200 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

"If I were a betting man, I would say he'd be doing a lot of things for us," Sanger added. "He's very sharp, knows what he is doing and he's an all-around pretty (dang) good football player."

Senior Rhett Eisenman and junior Mitchell Smith are battling for who starts at QB in a Week 1 rivalry contest against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Smith got some time last season and opened up the Wing-T offense.

He threw 24 times for 250 yards and five touchdowns. Eisenman would be a first-year starter under center. Sanger wouldn't eliminate the possibility of playing both QB's.

He did that last year with Smith and Logan Leerar.

"We're athletic enough that we can do some different things and we can run some different personnel's," Sanger said. "We have some options. It makes us more well-versed as a team as far as holding people accountable."

The focus will remain in running the ball, the bread and butter, but everyone is aware of the possibilities the Eagles can present to opposing teams.

"It is hard for teams to plan against two different offenses," Barnes said. "Just whatever is working best. Everyone knows what we're capable of doing in it."

"We'll get more used to it throughout the season," added Kudej, one of three starters back on the offensive line.

It was a historic defense for West Hancock last year. It didn't allow double digit points until the state title game against Grundy Center. It recorded 50.5 tackles for loss and 14 interceptions.

Barnes anchors the linebacking core with 73 tackles returning. The front seven brings back a handful of impact players, one of them being Smith, who led the Eagles with six sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

He feels it is an appetizer to what this fall looks like.

"As an underclassmen, when you start halfway through the season, that's a really interesting thing because you're playing with these older kids," Smith said. "You could consider me a more experienced kid, that is a lot more exciting. People are more my skill level."

Eisenman paces the secondary that will feature some new faces. Barnes comes back as the punter with an average 41.6 yards per punt.

West Hancock rolled through the regular season last year and coasted to a district title. Its average margin of victory was 33.7 points per game and it posted five shutouts.

"It starts with good leadership with the guys that are coming back," Barnes said. "Lead the younger guys to believe in us as a defense. We'll get to that point where we have a sturdy defense."

Sanger admitted he expects the district to be much more balanced. The Eagles and North Butler were the two clear favorites last fall, but there could be more parity.

And West Hancock is more than prepared for that.

"We got a lot of kids who are capable of playing," Sanger said. "You have to go out and prove you're the favorite every year. These guys know that. We got a group of guys that want to do that."