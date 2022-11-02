West Hancock, North Linn tangle in top-5 Class A quarterfinal contest

Is there pressure?

West Hancock's football team has been a fixture at this stage of the Class A playoffs. It is going for its third trip to the UNI-Dome in the last four years and attempting to go back-to-back in state titles.

So if there is pressure, the Eagles aren't feeling it.

"We're trying to take care of what is in front of us," their head coach Mark Sanger said. "They do a good job of that. Make the most out of it, play hard and hopefully make enough plays to keep moving on."

What stands in the way of top-ranked West Hancock and a trek to Cedar Falls is a top-five program and fellow district champion North Linn when those two tangle on Friday night in a quarterfinal contest at Bob Sanger Field in Britt.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

"Very well balanced, very potent on offense; they got playmakers all over," Sanger said of North Linn. "It is going to be a good high school football game."

The biggest question entering the night will be on the Lynx and their quarterback situation.

Starter Tate Haughenbury has missed the las two weeks with mononucleosis. North Linn head coach Jared Collum deemed him questionable for Friday night.

"Still working through some stuff," Collum said. "He's thrown, that's about it."

If the 6-foot-5, 190-pound QB cannot go for the third straight week, it is expected that sophomore Mason Bechen will get the start. In the Round of 16 versus Newman Catholic, he was 8-for-12 with 218 yards and two touchdowns.

He added 92 yards on 21 carries and a score with QB runs.

"It is one of those deals where we've had two weeks to work on stuff," Collum mentioned.

Sanger is getting his defense prepped for both options.

"That's the kid (Haughenbury) they want starting," Sanger said. "You got prepare for anything that can happen."

It has been a grind for West Hancock through two rounds of the playoffs. It needed a second quarter explosion to break away from Nashua-Plainfield in the first round, then outlasted Wapsie Valley a week later.

The Eagles were far from perfect.

They lost the turnover battle versus the Warriors and didn't have the greatest starting field position all night long. Still, they made enough plays to survive on their home field.

"Playoff football, you can't turn the ball over," Sanger said. "That's things we need to do better. Winning the hidden yardage battle in special teams."

Both sides have been stellar on the defensive side of the ball. They have a combined 33 fumble recoveries and 18 total interceptions between them.

The Eagles run defense neutralized Wapsie Valley to the tune of 2.1 yards per carry on 21 attempts.

"It has gotten better each week," Sanger said. "Little different beast coming this week."

That is true.

North Linn has been incredibly balanced this year, only having roughly 140 more yards rushing than passing. It will test West Hancock's secondary, regardless of who is at QB.

Conversely, the Lynx have been stout in not allowing teams to be in a flow. They gave up a combined 13 points from Weeks four-through-eight.

"We have a lot of experience, especially in our linebacker crew," Collum said. "We're always in position. Not being out-flanked, we pride ourselves on that."

North Linn will have to be cautious on the personnel West Hancock brings out. The Eagles have mixed in their base Wing-T with shotgun packages that feature Mitchell Smith at quarterback.

Collum is plenty aware.

"We'll have the same personnel either way. That gives us a luxury," he said.

Weather may have an impact.

Rain is expected to be heavily possible on Friday and it could be near a half-inch on the ground. Winds could be near 10-to-20 miles per hour.

It could end up being a slugfest.

"Have our guys prepared and ready to roll," Sanger said.

The Lynx can say the same.

"We're not tight at all," Collum said. "We play 16, 18, 20 dudes constantly, over half of them have been in state championship (or) playoff experience. We preach to them it'll be all red and white when we pull into Britt. We'll go in loose, but we know it is a big challenge."