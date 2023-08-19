BRITT — West Hancock has a chip on its shoulder this fall.

The Eagles were drubbed 27-0 in the Class A state championship game by Grundy Center last season.

Senior Mitchell Smith, the team's quarterback and a linebacker, remembers the feeling of the loss and the disappointment that ensued.

The pain from that loss has turned into motivation to win it all again, which West Hancock did in 2021.

"None of us were happy by that. We were pretty disappointed in ourselves," Smith said. "Now, we are going to take every game as serious as we can, and we are going to try and get back there."

Smith was dynamic last season, rushing for over 1,000 yards and throwing for 700 more. He also made 44 tackles.

He leads a big class of returners highlighted by 2022 leading rusher Kale Zuehl, David Smith, Kellen Smith and Jaxen Peterson.

This will be that group's final season playing together after originally teaming up in elementary school. That familiarity has been key the past two seasons.

"I can always rely on (Mitchell), throw, run, block; he can do it all," Zuehl said. "It's a lot of fun. I can trust all of them after playing together for so long. I know who can do what in their positions."

Mitchell and Zuehl were a great one-two punch last season on offense for the Eagles. The two were both All-Area selections by the Globe Gazette after combining for more than 2,200 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns.

David was the team's second-leading tackler from the defensive line last season with 49.5 — 14.5 for loss.

Kellen and Peterson totaled 1,000 yards of total offense with 15 touchdowns. Kellen had 37.5 tackles, two interceptions and took a fumble in for another score. Peterson scored a pick six, took a kick return to the house and made 28.5 stops.

All that returning production assures head coach Mark Sanger confidence for the big-time moments that come with a title push.

"With the guys, the experience we have coming back, we've got guys that have been in the situations that we want to be in and have experience in," Sanger said. "We also got some guys in crucial roles that will have to step up. I think we will be alright."

The biggest question for the Eagles is how do they replace Rylan Barnes?

Barnes, now a walk-on at Iowa State, was the team's leading tackler over the past two seasons with 153.5. He also had 800 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in that span.

"A leader of the defense, just a guy that had savvy you can't teach," Sanger said. "It's just natural instinct that he had but a lot of these guys played with him. He rubbed off on a lot of stuff or show them a lot of things he saw."

Despite missing Barnes, Zuehl is still excited about the defense. The Eagles allowed 11 points per game last season and with three shutouts.

"It's just as solid as ever," Zuehl said. "The only person we are really missing is Rylan. Obviously, he was a huge part of it, but we have guys that can fill in and keep the flow going."

The defense has stood out to Sanger so far too, although it's cautious optimism until the season begins.

"As a defensive coach, I'm excited to see what we can do because I think we are going to be very fast," Sanger said. "A lot of teams want to spread you out. I think we have a lot of guys that are very talented in space, and we can match up well."

Mitchell admitted that last season the team went through the motions the second half of the season.

This year, to try and win a state championship, he said that can't happen. The Eagles are focused on keeping the foot on the gas all season.

"We are going to have to take every game serious," Mitchell said. "We got in our heads, like 'Oh another week, we can do this.' Grundy humbled us. We will stay humble this whole year. Everyone."

Zuehl echoed.

"I feel like maybe we got too tired and couldn't give it our all and fell short," he said. "That can't happen. This season is going to go by fast. We can't back down and have to keep moving forward."

West Hancock opens the season at home against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.