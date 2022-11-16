West Hancock, Grundy Center football renew acquittances for Class A supremacy

Think about some of the better high school football rivalries in the state of Iowa.

Bettendorf versus Pleasant Valley in Eastern Iowa. West Des Moines Valley facing Dowling Catholic in Central Iowa. Lenox battling Fremont-Mills in Southwestern Iowa.

Those usually meet in the regular season and if the ole luck-of-the-draw happens, they'll meet in the playoffs for higher stakes.

Yet over the last four years, one rivalry sticks out as in these two always meet in the playoffs and three times, it is for the highest of stakes and the shiniest of trophies.

West Hancock versus Grundy Center.

"When you get to the end of the year, you can't complain playing them," Eagles head coach Mark Sanger said. "Task at hand is what it is."

For the third time in the last four years and fourth time overall, the Class A top-ranked Eagles and second-ranked Spartans will clash helmets and figure out the king of the classification as they battle in the state championship game on Thursday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

"The best two teams in the state are playing for the Class A state championship," Spartans head coach Travis Zajac said after the semifinals last week.

It has felt that way.

West Hancock and Grundy Center navigated a regular season unblemished and have clawed its way to each be 12-0 with one game remaining. The last two meetings have gone the way of the Eagles.

In 2019, they won 21-17. Last fall, the final score was 19-14. And when they tangled in the quarterfinals in 2020 at Bob Sanger Field, the Spartans triumphed 20-14.

Never has these games been blowouts. Neither team expects it to be any different on Thursday.

"Focus on the task at hand," Iowa State commit Rylan Barnes said.

What has made West Hancock and Grundy Center so successful over the last half-decade boils down to three important pieces.

A coaching staff that features little turnover, a youth program that continues to develop athletes and a community that backs the sport and everyone involved.

"It is the consistency of everything," Sanger said. "It is very important to both communities, always has been. It is not a coincidence."

There's other factors, too.

Consistently winning is far from the easiest task to do, but the Eagles and Spartans have made it look like a breeze. The former is going for title No. 5 and the latter is trying for their fourth title in school history.

And avoid a fourth straight runner-up finish.

"It is going to be a physicality thing and a turnover thing," Zajac said.

West Hancock's senior class is attempting to win its third title in their prep careers, the first do have done that in school history, as well as go back-to-back.

The last time a Class A school won two straight was Gladbrook-Reinbeck in 2015 and 2016.

"Very special opportunity to be a part of," Barnes said. "We've had some good practices over the last few weeks, I think we're ready to go."

The Eagles staved off fifth-ranked Lynnville-Sully 22-14 in the semifinals on what proved to be the game-winning fourth quarter drive and a sealing interception from Mitchell Smith.

Afterwards and watching the film, two glaring areas stuck out.

Missed tackles and four total turnovers.

"We got to take care of the ball and we got to do things what has gotten us here," Sanger said. "Grundy will make us pay for it if we make those mistakes."

West Hancock was able to force four turnovers itself to make the differential zero. Still, it understands that errors like that only heighten the brighter the lights.

It has been a point of emphasis this week in practice, which included being the snow on Tuesday.

"That's a for-certain," junior lineman David Smith said. "Anytime it comes to a point where it is hard to tackle, you got to work on it."

This isn't a typical Grundy Center offense.

It has been the most balanced this fall compared to the last handful of years. Just nine yards separate the passing total from the rushing total and a big reason is an accurate quarterback.

Junior Colin Gordan assumed the QB1 duties from three-year starter Logan Knaack and hasn't missed a beat, nearing 2,000 yards with a 70.1 completion percentage, 23 touchdowns to just eight interceptions.

His quarterback rating is 162.3.

"He's patient and looks experienced beyond his years," Sanger said. "We'll have to be at our best defensively. He'll drag us on a play four, five maybe six seconds and then find the guy that is open."

Gordon has three receivers over 400 yards and 20 catches. Tieran Vokes and Tate Jirovsky have combined for 16 scores while Ben Wegmann leads the Spartans with 535 yards.

West Hancock's secondary gave up two passing scores to Lynnville-Sully last week. It went for chances and got burned.

"You don't want to take a big chance if the reward is too little," Barnes said. "Picking when the right time is to be aggressive and make the most out of it when you see it."

Justin Knaack paces the Grundy Center ground game with 786 yards and 19 TD's. The Eagles counter with a plethora of backs led by Kale Zuehl, Kellen Smith and Jaxen Peterson.

Kellen Smith, Zuehl and Mitchell Smith had the bulk of the 63 carries and 358 rushing yards they had last week.

"It seems every time we come down to these big games, we're back to the base offense," Kellen Smith said after the semifinal. "That's how we win these games. It is almost exciting when that stuff is working. We know how to keep cruising down the field."

West Hancock isn't shying away from what could happen after 48 minutes of game time action. It has been thinking about the possibility of being in the state title game all year long.

And now that it has arrived, the Eagles are ready to leave no doubt.

"We've worked this hard and we're willing to put everything on the line for this," David Smith said.