West Hancock football rolls through South O'Brien in Class A second round

Both West Hancock head football coach Mark Sanger and his standout senior fullback Mathew Francis admitted after a win over South O'Brien on Friday night in Britt that the Eagles have some things to clean up.

To say that after a night where the top-ranked Eagles beat the Wolverines, 31-7, and advanced to the state quarterfinals with relative ease should scare the remaining seven teams in Class A.

"There were some mistakes we made, but some things went our way as well that were huge for us as well," Sanger said. "But our guys played hard. We had a lot of guys that played four quarters and that's huge for us."

The Eagles relied on physicality up front and speed in the backfield to get the job done on Friday.

Francis rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, sophomore Mitchell Smith ran, passed and caught the ball and the Eagles defense nearly pitched a shutout.

"I think both teams will be sore tomorrow," Sanger said. "That was a pretty physical football game."

As much as the scoreboard favored the Eagles, the Wolverines came out swinging.

The visitors opened with the football and drove down into Eagles territory after a couple big pass completions. However, the West Hancock defense held strong on a fourth down to get the ball for the first time.

The Eagles (10-0) went nowhere and punted after three plays on offense.

Again, the Wolverines (7-3) picked up a few first downs. This time, the Eagles forced a punt around midfield to get the ball back.

That’s when the West Hancock offense went to work.

The Eagles put together a drive that ate up the remaining four minutes of clock in the first quarter. Early in the second, senior Logan Leerar connected on a 20-yard pass to Smith, which set up the Eagles inside the 5-yard lines. Two plays later, Francis punched it in from a yard out to make the score 8-0 after a successful 2-point play.

The Eagles defense forced two consecutive three-and-outs, which were both followed by scoring drives.

Smith came in to lead the offense at the quarterback position both times, connecting on a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Rylan Barnes in the first drive, and handing it off to Francis for a 4-yard touchdown run on the second drive. The Eagles took a 22-0 lead with just under four minutes remaining in the half.

The Wolverines put together their best drive of the night, chewing up the majority of the clock and getting inside the red zone. With one second left on the clock at the 11-yard line, junior Jacob Van Lith dropped back and threw a pass that was intercepted by Smith, who was one broken tackle at midfield away from a pick-six.

"Defensively it's a big thing," Francis said. "If they don't score, then they don't win."

The Eagles scored once in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by senior Kane Zuehl, and again in the fourth quarter off a 30-yard field goal by senior Casey Lamoreux.

The Wolverines managed to score on a long touchdown run late with seconds remaining in the game.

The win means the West Hancock defense still hasn't given up more than one touchdown in a game all season.

"It's very fun to play with these guys," Francis said. "We all have good chemistry and good teamwork. We all trust each other, that's the big thing. We trust we're going to do the right assignments. Like I said, we've got a little to clean up, but I'm confident with what we have."

Outside of Francis, Smith finished with 75 yards on the ground on 12 carries. He also led the defense with six total tackles and and interception.

West Hancock will play at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn next week with a trip to the state semifinals in Cedar Falls on the line.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

