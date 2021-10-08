West Hancock football earns first-ever win over St. Ansgar in shutout

The West Hancock football team showed why it’s ranked as the top team in Class A on Friday night.

And the Eagles did it in a variety of ways.

West Hancock rushed for three touchdowns, passed for two and the defense shut St. Ansgar out in a 35-0 victory in Class A, District 2 play at St. Ansgar.

The win is the first-ever over St. Ansgar in West Hancock program history.

“It’s a big win for us,” West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. “We had a lot of things that we had to use tonight, and rightfully so. We knew coming up here, we would have to.”

St. Ansgar (2-5, 2-3) opened with the football and put together a 17-play drive that ate up nearly eight minutes of clock in the first quarter. However, the Saints were unable to convert on a 4th-and-2 near the 20-yard line, which resulted in a turnover on downs.

The Eagles (7-0, 5-0) picked up one first down, but were forced to punt. The Saints ran just one play on offense before the first quarter came to a close.

The second quarter is when the action picked up. The West Hancock defense forced a fumble and recovered it near midfield. That’s when quarterback Mitchell Smith came alive. He rushed for over 40 yards on the drive and capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown run that made the score 6-0 after a missed extra point.

A holding penalty on the Saints’ next offensive possession killed their drive and resulted in a punt. Smith then went deep to Rylan Barnes for a 47-yard touchdown pass. Smith hit Braden Walk for the 2-point conversion to make the score 14-0 with 3:48 remaining in the half.

Again, the Eagles’ defense held strong and forced a punt. The first play of West Hancock’s drive, Smith went 69 yards for a touchdown run up the visiting sideline. Fullback Mathew Francis capped it off with a 2-point conversion run, which made the score 22-0 at the break.

The Eagles opened with the ball in the second half and took just three plays to score. Francis scored on a 42-yard touchdown run to make the score 29-0.

After another forced punt, the Eagles scored their fifth, and final, touchdown when quarterback Logan Leerar passed to Barnes for a 15-yard touchdown. After a missed extra point, the score was 35-0. Running clock kicked on, and both teams stalled in the fourth quarter before the contest came to a close.

St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger was proud of his kids’ effort, but gave plenty of credit to West Hancock.

“Against a team like that, they’re going to make you look bad sometimes,” Clevenger said. “They’re obviously physical and very athletic. We just need to get better at doing our job, but I don’t fault anybody’s effort. Sometimes the other team has a lot to do with it when things don’t go well for you.”

The win for West Hancock sets up a big district championship battle with North Butler next Friday. Both teams hold undefeated records overall and in district play.

St. Ansgar will play at Lake Mills with postseason implications hanging in the balance.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.