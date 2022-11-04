West Hancock football back to UNI-Dome for third time in four years, triumph over North Linn

The celebration remains the same, regardless of how many times it is accomplished.

For players and coaches of West Hancock's football team, soaking up every moment of another trip to the UNI-Dome was at the top of the list on Friday night.

"You might think you get used to that feeling, but it gets better each time you go," senior and Iowa State commit Rylan Barnes said. "It is just awesome."

The Class A top-ranked Eagles will make another trek to the Cedar Valley.

Ignited by four turnovers, six rushing touchdowns and a whole lot of defensive line pressure, West Hancock triumphed over fifth-ranked North Linn 52-21 on Bob Sanger Field to claim a spot in the semifinals for the third time in the last four years.

All 13 members of its senior class will have played more games in Cedar Falls than any other senior class of recent memory.

"Always fun, always a good time," Eagles head coach Mark Sanger said. "It has got to feel great for those guys earning there way back."

Two blowouts were sandwiched between a nail biter. West Hancock (11-0) had its eyes opened versus Wapsie Valley last week that any team can come in and beat the defending state champs.

The Eagles didn't want to give another program any hope.

"That game woke us up and know we have to lock in," tailback Jaxen Peterson said.

Next Thursday will mark the semifinals in Class A and it will feature four 11-0 teams. West Hancock, as the top seed, will face Lynnville-Sully at 10 a.m. and Grundy Center will tangle with Woodbury Central three hours later.

You can't get any better than that.

"Absolutely," Sanger stated.

Stars such as Kale Zuehl, Mitchell Smith and Rylan Barnes were relatively held in check for much of the opening half for the Eagles. The only big play between the trifecta was Smith connecting with Barnes on a 48-yard pass that set up a 2-yard plunge from Zuehl to open the scoring.

Their supporting cast stepped up.

Pablo Calles came away with an interception, a fumble recovery and 49 yards rushing. Peterson had 41 yards on the ground and took a kickoff 75 yards to the house. Kellen Smith found pay-dirt twice.

"They break open and it is a home run sometimes," Sanger said. "We got a lot of guys that like to play football. When they're in space, they're tough."

A couple drives where the Lynx (9-2) shutdown Mitchell Smith's QB keepers or Zuehl up the gut, West Hancock went to its counter plays.

That's where Kellen Smith, Peterson and Calles shined.

"We have a ton of weapons that we can use," Peterson said. "We found what worked."

Mitchell Smith, who had a TD run of 36 yards, also completed a 37-yard throw to Barnes for the icing on the cake. Then Brady Bixel in the fourth dashed 86 yards for the longest play from scrimmage.

Bixel finished with 123 yards rushing, a game-high and he only played in the fourth period.

"It is amazing," Calles said. "We got smaller in size, but we're still real athletic and we're smart with what we do."

North Linn got a welcome sign in quarterback Tate Haughenbury returning to action after missing the first two rounds with mononucleosis. He was responsible for all three TD's for the Lynx.

Still, he didn't have it easy.

The speed of West Hancock's defensive line flustered Haughenbury to where he had to make quicker decisions than anticipated. More times than not, the 6-foot-5 senior was out of the pocket.

"They exploited where we were weak, on the edge," North Linn head coach Jared Collum said. "We got out-manned for a bit. Their d-line played a lot faster than they did on tape; kind of shocked our guys."

He finished with 141 yards through the air, 66 of them to top target Cael Bridgewater. Haughenbury cut the Lynx deficit in half with a 33-yard TD to Jake Van Etten.

The ensuing kickoff was when Peterson had his house call, which started a string of 26 straight points by West Hancock.

"Seemed like anytime we got anything rolling, came back and kind of shot ourselves in the foot," Haughenbury said.

"I knew we needed to respond," Peterson added.

The Eagles will have a short week of practice, move everything up a day, and prepare for Lynnville-Sully. They are now two games away from completing their state title defense.

"We'll be ready to go," Barnes said.