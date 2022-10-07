West Hancock claims fourth straight district title with romp of St. Ansgar

The tone was set from the opening kickoff.

West Hancock booted the ball away to St. Ansgar and it went in between two lines of the Saints kickoff return and there was miscommunication.

Pablo Calles, one of the 12 Eagles seniors honored on senior night, gunned it down and dove to clean it up.

"You see that, it makes you want to try even harder," linebacker and tight end Rylan Barnes said. "Just got to pay him back for that."

From that point on, Class A top-ranked West Hancock never let up.

It forced and recovered four fumbles, had more passing touchdowns than running scores and claimed its fourth straight district title with a 32-0 triumph over St. Ansgar at Sanger Field in Britt in Class A District 2 action.

For the first time since the mid-1990s, the Eagles (6-0, 4-0 District 2) have won four consecutive conference/district titles. Fitting that it happened on senior night, where that group of 12 have felt this feeling many times before.

"Anytime you can get a district title, it is hard to call those small (goals)," Eagles head coach Mark Sanger said. "They've been very successful, it is hard to put into words."

Five plays after recovering the kickoff allowed West Hancock to jump up 6-0 with 9 minutes, 57 seconds to go in the first quarter. It wasn't done making big plays.

On the Saints first offensive play from scrimmage, tailback Tate Mayer was hit hard by Barnes and coughed up the ball. Kellen Smith scooped it up and darted 26 yards to the end zone 15 seconds later.

In the blink of an eye, West Hancock was up two scores.

"I don't think anyone expected that to happen," quarterback Mitchell Smith said. "It is awesome when it is in your favor."

It was an uncharacteristic night for the Saints. To go along with the four fumbles, they were flagged seven times for false start penalties. Their top-three rushers of Mayer, Connor King and Mason Bissen were held to a combined 109 yards.

They got into their opponents territory three times in the first half compared to none in the second half.

"You do this long enough, occasionally you have nights like this," St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger said. "We did ourselves no favors from the get-go, that's the disappointing thing. We weren't very disciplined."

West Hancock faced back-to-back programs that were top-10 in all of Class A in rushing yards. It passed the pair of tests with Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn and the Saints being limited on the ground.

King, the explosive runner that came in averaging 11 yards per carry, was held to nine yards. Mayer had scored 16 touchdowns this season and he was kept out of the end zone.

"They'll keep you honest with their fullback, but we knew those other two guys were there guys," Sanger said. "We tried to give assignments to each people. When it came down to make a play, we made a play."

The Eagles struggled at times to get their running game going for consecutive plays. So they chose to air it out and it worked.

Mitchell Smith hit Barnes three times for touchdowns from 31, 40 and 25 yards out. At the end of the first half, they had more passing yards than rushing yards. The opening TD pass was off an RPO that Barnes leaked behind and was wide open.

"They were focusing on our runs and we had those guys wide open down field," Smith said.

Barnes dove past the goal line for the second score. The third one was a bit of a heave.

Smith was hit as he fired a floater towards Barnes on the opposite end of the field, which led to Barnes having to come back to it, make the catch, turn and see nothing but green.

"I just threw it up there," Smith said.

"I don't want to let him down," Barnes added. "I want to do everything I can to go up and get it."

That final passing score capped the opening drive of the third quarter that went for 67 yards on 10 plays and was the final tally on a night where West Hancock led wire-to-wire.

"They loaded the box up and our offensive coaches saw something," Sanger said. "Our guys played a very solid game."

St. Ansgar will make the playoffs with North Butler beating Lake Mills, since it has the head-to-head victory over the Bearcats. The final district position remains up for grabs.

The Saints could finish in a three-way tie for second and come down to RPI, third or fourth.

"We're going to worry about things we can control," Clevenger said. "Our kids are resilient."

West Hancock will wrap up the regular season on the road versus North Butler, eyeing a second straight 8-0 start. It will host a first round playoff game in two weeks.

"Everyone on this team knows where we want to be," Barnes said. "Take it each week, don't look forward."