'We're hype': Clear Lake football blending senior leadership with young talent

But equally as important is the play of juniors, sophomores and even freshmen, that have made impacts up to this point.

"We've got talent everywhere pretty much," Schmitt said. "Younger guys, older guys. It's just everywhere."

A good example of that is wide receiver and defensive end Thomas Meyer. According to DeVries, the freshman worked his way into the starting lineup defensively, and then played so well that he was moved to playing both ways at the varsity level.

Meyer caught two big passes for 41 yards and recorded two sacks during the final defensive stand to secure the win over GHV on Friday night.

"When we've got some young guys stepping up and getting more snaps," DeVries said. "That's going to help us down the line."

Between the senior leadership and the young talent that the Lions possess on the field, DeVries thinks he has the perfect blend of the two to compete for the district title.

"Our captains are showing those young guys the way," DeVries said. "I like our blend. We've got a ways to go yet. We've got a ways to grow up, but it's always better growing up after a W."