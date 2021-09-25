'We're hype': Clear Lake football blending senior leadership with young talent

The Clear Lake football team didn't exactly have the season it had hoped for in 2020.
The Lions lost multiple games by one score or less and finished with just three total wins on the season.
Plus, the team went on to graduate most of its senior starters. Many new faces would get varsity experience for the first time in their careers in 2021.
But that hasn't seemed to phase the Lions.
Clear Lake picked up its third win of the season on Friday night in a 28-21 homecoming win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Class 2A, District 3 action. Just five games into this season, Friday's victory already matched the win total from last season.
"This is a different group and we're in a different situation," Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries said. "We've got a lot of great young men learning how to play football. We're not quite there yet, but as long as we keep winning, then that's all that matters."
A big reason why the Lions keep winning is the senior leadership, as well as play on the field, that players like quarterback Carson Toebe, running back/defensive back Jagger Schmitt and linebacker Hunter Rieck bring.
Toebe has combined for over 1,200 yards of total offense between passing and rushing, as well as 17 touchdowns. Schmitt has rushed for close to 500 yards and Rieck leads the team defensively with 33.5 total tackles.
But equally as important is the play of juniors, sophomores and even freshmen, that have made impacts up to this point.
"We've got talent everywhere pretty much," Schmitt said. "Younger guys, older guys. It's just everywhere."
A good example of that is wide receiver and defensive end Thomas Meyer. According to DeVries, the freshman worked his way into the starting lineup defensively, and then played so well that he was moved to playing both ways at the varsity level.
Meyer caught two big passes for 41 yards and recorded two sacks during the final defensive stand to secure the win over GHV on Friday night.
"When we've got some young guys stepping up and getting more snaps," DeVries said. "That's going to help us down the line."
Between the senior leadership and the young talent that the Lions possess on the field, DeVries thinks he has the perfect blend of the two to compete for the district title.
"Our captains are showing those young guys the way," DeVries said. "I like our blend. We've got a ways to go yet. We've got a ways to grow up, but it's always better growing up after a W."
The win over GHV moved Clear Lake to a perfect 2-0 in district play. After a shaky start to the season that included one win and two losses in non-district play, the Lions seem to have found their groove in district action.
"We're pretty up there. We're hype," Schmitt said. "We'll keep working our butts off to get those next dubs."
Clear Lake (3-2, 2-0) will host Forest City at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Lions Field.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.