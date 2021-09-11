'We're going up': Mason City football hopes to build momentum after first win

The Mason City football team didn’t start its season off the way that it had hoped.
The Mohawks took a 28-13 loss to Fort Dodge in Week 1, then followed it up with a 41-8 setback to Spencer the following week.
After those two losses, the coaches and players were forced to take a hard look in the mirror. It’s not the way they wanted this season to go. It’s not how they intended to start.
“We felt we were entitled after moving down a class to win,” senior defensive back Carter Thomas candidly said. “We thought we could just roll through. It was a reality check this week.”
So, the Mohawks spent all of the week leading up to their Week 3 home game against Charles City doing things differently. The coaching staff moved players into new positions, made changes in practice and pushed players to change the culture.
After all the changes, Mason City head coach John Lee challenged his players to play with more emotion against the Comets when it finally came to game-time.
That’s exactly what his team did.
Mason City recorded six defensive takeaways in a 35-0 shutout over the Comets on Friday night at Mohawk Field.
“We challenged them all week and told them that no victory is easy, and we’ve got to earn it,” Lee said. “I think our defense really took it to heart. They stepped it up and played with raw emotion.”
Nobody showed more emotion than the Mohawks’ two leaders on defense. Thomas scored two touchdowns on fumble recoveries, and senior linebacker Branson Peters was all over the field. He picked up tackles for loss, forced fumbles and had a couple takeaways, too.
The two players’ performances on Friday night were crucial to turning the program around and getting it back on the right track for the rest of the season.
“What they proved to the younger guys is hustle,” Lee said. “The reason so many things happen for Branson is pure hustle. He is all over the place and doesn’t slow down. The same with Carter, too. They both have speed, and they just get to the ball.”
The challenge for the Mohawks now is to try and replicate the performance against the Comets week in and week out.
Thomas admitted that, in the past, the program has been a bit of a roller-coaster. Meaning, the highs can be extremely high, and the lows can feel suffocating. Finding the right balance will be pivotal for the remainder of the year.
“Right now, we are at the highest of highs. That’s what football is,” Thomas said. “Football is the lowest of lows, to the highest of highs. You’ve just got to ride that out. I feel like we did that last season. We’re going to have to do that this season as well.”
The Mohawks have the talent to win football games. And they finally showed it in the win over Charles City.
If Mason City can build off its performance in Week 3, Peters has a good idea of where his squad can go this season.
“Up,” Peters said. “We’re going up. That’s it. We’ll get the W next week, and then the week after that.”
The Mohawks (1-2) will host Webster City at 7 p.m. next Friday at Mohawk Field.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.