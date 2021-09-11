'We're going up': Mason City football hopes to build momentum after first win

Nobody showed more emotion than the Mohawks’ two leaders on defense. Thomas scored two touchdowns on fumble recoveries, and senior linebacker Branson Peters was all over the field. He picked up tackles for loss, forced fumbles and had a couple takeaways, too.

The two players’ performances on Friday night were crucial to turning the program around and getting it back on the right track for the rest of the season.

“What they proved to the younger guys is hustle,” Lee said. “The reason so many things happen for Branson is pure hustle. He is all over the place and doesn’t slow down. The same with Carter, too. They both have speed, and they just get to the ball.”

The challenge for the Mohawks now is to try and replicate the performance against the Comets week in and week out.

Thomas admitted that, in the past, the program has been a bit of a roller-coaster. Meaning, the highs can be extremely high, and the lows can feel suffocating. Finding the right balance will be pivotal for the remainder of the year.