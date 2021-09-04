'We'll come right at you': West Hancock football sticks to recipe for success

Turn on the tape of the West Hancock football team's offense in the 1970s.

Then compare it to the film of the Eagles' 32-8 Class A, District 2 win over Newman Catholic on Friday night in Mason City.

You probably won't see much difference.

"We have the same game plan that we do offensively," West Hancock head coach Mark Sanger said. "We'll add a few wrinkles here and there, just because you get to a point where people see it so much that they start to figure out what you're trying to do. But you don't have to change it if it continues to work."

For the Eagles, it definitely works.

Despite new faces up front, and players in new roles in the backfield, the Eagles rushed for 271 yards in a 28-7 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Week 1, and 310 rushing yards in their win over Newman Catholic.

“It’s a bulldozer offense,” senior fullback Mathew Francis said. “We’re going to come right at you, and if you’re not going to respect the fullback and two halfbacks, then it’s going to be a rough game. We’ll come right at you.”

Francis has rushed for 292 yards and six touchdowns in just two games of action so far this season.