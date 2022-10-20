Week 9 North Iowa prep football capsules

Here is a capsule look at the five area first round playoff games in the small school classifications and the three Week 9 games in the big school classes on Friday night. This is the final week of the regular season for Classes 5A, 4A and 3A.

Note: Lake Mills is playing Belmond-Klemme, Riceville faces Dunkerton and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura travels to Oelwein in regular season Week 9 games on Friday as those four did not qualify for the playoffs.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-3) at Osage (6-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Sawyer Field, Osage

Twitter: @zach_martin95 + @LisaGrouette

Last week: The Cowboys fell to OABCIG 30-14; the Green Devils triumphed over Crestwood 28-12.

Last meeting: Osage 34, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0 (2017)

Overview: This is the second straight year Osage, the champion of 2A District 3, will face the fourth place team from District 2 in the opening round of the playoffs. It has rode a five-game winning streak backed by a swarming front seven, speedy secondary and an offense that is clicking at the right time. The Green Devils won a playoff game in 2020, but in a year where there wasn't a global pandemic, it has been since 2009 they triumphed. CGD is far from the easiest fourth seed as it navigated a difficult District 2 for the second year in a row. Preston Gardner and Nevan Foss have combined for 20 rushing TD's and over 1,500 yards on the ground for the Cowboys. Foss has picked off five passes, one of the best marks in the state.

Hudson (4-4) at Newman Catholic (7-1)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Newman Catholic High School

Twitter: @MatthewRezab + @LisaGrouette

Last week: The Pirates edged out Nashua-Plainfield 20-14; the Knights coasted past North Union 49-27.

Last meeting: Newman Catholic 9, Hudson 7 (2011)

Overview: Over a decade ago, 16 combined points were scored between the two. There might be 16 total points within the first handful of minutes on Friday. Newman, the runner-up in Class A District 2, has been firing on all points offensively, getting over 40 points in its last six wins. Senior quarterback Max Burt has fired 18 passing TD's and two of his top targets, Noah Hamilton and Doug Taylor, are at seven receiving scores each. Knights fullback Zach Sheldon is questionable for this game after exiting early in Week 8. If the sophomore can't go, Tyler Wolf is expected to take the bulk of the carries. Hudson earned the three seed with a narrow win over the Huskies out of District 3. It was shutout of the scoreboard in three of its last five contests to close the regular season. Pirates QB Camden Davis has scored 11 total offensive touchdowns while Andrew Gaudian has recovered three fumbles and Lyle Olsen has snared three interceptions.

St. Ansgar (5-3) at Wapsie Valley (6-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Wapsie Valley High School

Twitter: @ethan_petrik

Last week: The Saints cruised past Lake Mills 52-6; the Warriors shell-shocked BCLUW 52-6.

Last meeting: St. Ansgar 28, Wapsie Valley 10 (2016)

Overview: Both programs have had loses to teams that finished with at least six wins on the season. In the Saints three losses, it has lost the turnover battle by seven; they coughed up four fumbles in their latest lost to West Hancock. St. Ansgar is nearing 3,000 rushing yards as a team, paced by Tate Mayer's 1,020 and Connor King's 833. It is clipping at eight yards per carry in eight games. Christian Michels and Ryan Hackbart have combined for nine sacks and 20 tackles for loss this season. After a 1-2 start to the season, Wapsie Valley is on a five-game winning streak. It has a balance of passing and running as quarterback Casey O'Donnell is at 16 passing TD's while Braden Knight and Traeton Sauerbrei have each ran for nine scores.

Nashua-Plainfield (5-3) at West Hancock (8-0)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Bob Sanger Field, Britt

Last week: The Huskies dropped a heartbreaker to Hudson, 20-14; the Eagles defeated North Butler 52-0.

Last meeting: West Hancock 42, Nashua-Plainfield 6 (2017)

Overview: This is one of two matchups between district champions and district fourth place teams where both have above .500 records. West Hancock wrapped up another perfect regular season with its second straight shutout after giving up 45 total points in wins over North Union and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn. The Eagles have recovered 17 fumbles this season, the best mark in the entire state. Nashua-Plainfield counters with a solid defense as well as it has given up just 40 points once all season. Aiden Lamborn sits at 8.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss for the Huskies while Trae Geise and Titus Evans have combined for seven interceptions.

Clear Lake (4-4) at PCM, Monroe (5-3)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at PCM High School

Last week: The Lions pulled off an upset over New Hampton, 35-28; the Mustangs clipped Roland-Story 28-13.

Last meeting: None

Overview: Clear Lake was able to nab the three seed in 2A District 3 and face the runner-up from District 7. PCM's only loss in the district was to fourth-ranked West Marshall by one point. It has feasted on the run game as four guys have north of 200 yards, paced by Adrien Robbins and August Stock. Robbins, a sophomore, is the workhorse with 128 carries. The Mustangs have not recorded a sack all year, but Donovan Nickelson sits at 10 tackles for loss. Clear Lake has struggled against the run over the last three weeks, giving up at least 3.5 yards per carry. It has allowed 25-plus points over its final two district games. Titan Schmitt has been the beat weapon for the Lions with 14 rushing scores and 798 yards.

Mason City (4-4) at Western Dubuque (5-3)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Western Dubuque High School

Last week: The Riverhawks were silenced by Marion, 28-7; the Bobcats git stifled versus Waverly-Shell Rock 35-14.

Last meeting: Mason City 38, Western Dubuque 22 (2021)

Overview: Mason City's playoff hopes are at stake on Friday. Even it were to upset Western Dubuque and coupled with Marion beating Waterloo East, a three-way tie for runner-up would not help the Riverhawks because the tiebreaker would be determined by RPI, which both the Bobcats and Wolves are above them. In order for Mason City to sneak into one of the four at-large spots, it needs a win and a lot of help from teams above it in the latest RPI rankings. Kaden Tyler is nearing 900 receiving yards in his first year of playing prep football. Western Dubuque can clinch the runner-up finish in District 2 with a victory. Grant Glausser has eclipsed 1,100 rushing yards and sits at 15 TD's on the season while Caleb Klein has six receiving touchdowns plus a 90-yard kickoff return for a score for the Bobcats.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (5-3) at South Tama (1-7)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at South Tama High School

Last week: The Bulldogs nipped Center Point-Urbana 28-27 in 2OT; the Trojans were held in check versus Charles City, 19-6.

Last meeting: Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48, South Tama 13 (2021)

Overview: A win for HD-CAL will likely allow it to grab one of the four at-large playoff spots in Class 3A based off RPI. Still, a little help from some teams near the Bulldogs in the RPI rankings would go a long way to solidify Coach Cole Miller's bunch a second straight trip to the Round of 16. The Bulldogs needed extra football to beat the Stormin Pointers in a game they had to win to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. Tony Valenzuela snared two interceptions last week and Scott Harr recorded two sacks and two tackles for loss. South Tama has struggled as of late, being held to under 10 points over the last five meetings and blanked twice. The Trojans remain winless since Week 2 of the season.

West Delaware (4-4) at Charles City (1-7)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Comet Field, Charles City

Last week: The Hawks suffered a 21-20 loss to Independence; the Comets triumphed over South Tama 19-6.

Last meeting: West Delaware 58, Charles City 14 (2021)

Overview: This game has no bearings on playoff implications as West Delaware has clinched the Class 3A District 3 runner-up finish and Charles City will miss the playoffs. Still, the Comets can pull of a big upset if they win on their senior night and the Hawks can begin preparations for their Round of 16 playoff game next week. West Delaware's three running backs all have over 600 yards and a combined 29 touchdowns. Cash Hauser has been its best pass rusher with five sacks and over eight tackles for loss. Charles City had its best offensive performance last week as Ethan Peterson, Kayden Blunt and Nathan Lopez all tallied over 80 yards on the ground and Jordan Foster was 6-of-10 passing.