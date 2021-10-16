Week 8 Roundup: Osage blows out Crestwood, wins district title

Osage's football team felt it was a couple plays away from being unbeaten in Class 2A, District 3. Rattling off four wins a row, three of them by 17 or more, was a suffice consolation prize.

And the Green Devils still ended up on top in the district.

Thanks to beating Crestwood by 29 and New Hampton edging Clear Lake by four, it created a three-way tie at the top of the standings with all being 4-1 and had beaten each other head-to-head.

With Osage winning by plus-17, it bumped up its 17-point differential to plus-50, more than enough to beat out the Lions and Chickasaws for a district title in Torian Wolf's second season as head coach.

Now, the Green Devils will host a first round playoff game next Friday. Depending on the result of that and if they win, they could host a four-team pod for the next two rounds.

No stats for Osage (5-3) were published online.

Football

New Hampton 32, Clear Lake 28: The Lions picked a bad time to lose their first Class 2A, District 3 game of the season as they couldn't cap an unbeaten slate in their district with the Chickasaws playing spoiler at home.

Still, Clear Lake (6-2) will get a first round home playoff game next Friday.

Lions quarterback Carson Toebe was limited in the run game after eclipsing 300 yards last week, but the senior threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. Jagger Schmitt ran for 80 yards on 15 carries.

Newman Catholic 48, North Union 35: The Knights took care of business and no chaos was created as they finished third in Class A, District 2 by edging the Warriors.

No score by quarters or stats for Newman Catholic (6-2) were published online.

St. Ansgar 49, Lake Mills 18: Needing to win and lock up a playoff spot, the Saints racked up 412 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to defeat the Bulldogs in a Class A, District 2 contest and clinch a playoff spot.

Lorne Isler's 162 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns led the charge with Bradley Hackenmiller and Tate Mayer each chipping in over 85 yards and five combined scores.

It was a 7-6 game after the opening quarter then St. Ansgar (3-5) outscored Lake Mills (2-6) 21-6 in the second and 14-0 in the third. Joey Beyer finished with two sacks and two tackles for loss.

Lake Mills quarterback tossed for 170 yards and two TD's, both to senior wide receiver Kadin Abele. Abele hauled in three catches for 117 yards to set three different school records.

Northwood-Kensett 53, Bishop Garrigan 14: In a win-and-in game at home, the Vikings took care of business and cruised by the Golden Bears to capture third place and the final automatic spot in 8-Player, District 2.

Twenty-nine points in the first quarter pushed Northwood-Kensett (6-2) to a comfortable lead and it never looked back. Tyler Mills broke out for 233 yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns with quarterback Drew Wilder chipping in 105 and a score.

Wilder tossed both of his touchdowns to Josiah Kliment. No stats for Bishop Garrigan (3-5) were published online.

Mason City 22, Marion 21: The Mohawks spoiled the Wolves' final game at Thomas Park with a Class 4A, District 2 thriller that gave Mason City its third win overall and second in the district.

No score by quarters were published online. Mohawks quarterback Kale Hobart threw for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns, one to Carter Thomas and the other to Corey Miner. Branson Peters posted 13 tackles (10 solo) with two sacks and three tackles for loss.

Charles City 30, South Tama 27 (OT): Behind a game-winning field goal from Jack Hanson, the Comets stole a Class 3A, District 3 road victory over the Trojans to hit the .500 threshold.

The contest was tied at 21 and 27 in the second half to set up the overtime period. It is the second OT win of the season for Charles City (4-4, 2-2 District 3). None of its stats were published online.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, Center Point-Urbana 6: The Bulldogs stomped the Stormin Pointers at home to get to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in Class 3A, District 3 plus potentially move closer to an at-large playoff spot if they beat South Tama next week.

No score by quarters or stats for HDC were published online.

AGWSR 30, West Fork 10: The Cougars scored 14 points in the fourth to break away and triumph over the Warhawks at home.

West Fork (0-8) kicked a field goal in the second quarter nd found the end zone in the third. None of its stats were published online. The Warhawks will face Central Springs in Week 9 with someone getting its first win.

Tripoli 66, Rockford 12: In a game the Warriors needed to win to make the 8-Player playoffs, they didn't have the answers to slow down the Panthers in a District 3 contest on the road.

Rockford (2-6) does not have a Week 9 opponent on its schedule. It was led offensively by quarterback Terran Romer, who had over 80 yards passing and rushing. Landen Arends and Brooks Hoffman scored the two touchdowns for the Warriors.

Riceville 58, Clarksville 34: The Wildcats were given a run for their money in an 8-Player, District 3 contest by the Indians, but they pulled out their third win of the season at Rasmussen Field.

Riceville (3-5) did not publish its stats online. It was one of three teams that had a 17-point plus or minus differential of zero or higher that did not snare one of the two at-large spots for the playoffs.

Dike-New Hartford 55, Central Springs 0: The Panthers were shut out for the fourth straight game as they dropped to 0-8 against the 1A No. 5 Wolverines in a District 3 contest.

No stats for Central Springs were published online. It will face West Fork in a Week 9 contest with the winner claiming its first win of the season.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

