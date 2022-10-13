Week 8 North Iowa prep football capsules

Here is a capsule look at the 13 area football games for Friday night in Week 8 of the 2022 season. This is the official final week of the regular season for teams in Classes 2A/1A/A/8-P.

North Union (5-2) at Newman Catholic (6-1)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Newman Catholic High School

Last week: The Warriors edged out Alta-Aurelia 35-27; the Knights walloped West Fork 47-6.

Last meeting: Newman Catholic 48, North Union 35 (2021)

Overview: It is a very simple concept for Newman for senior night: Win and secure a Class A District 2 runner-up finish that will lead to a home playoff game next Friday night. The Knights have won five in a row since the Week 2 setback to top-ranked West Hancock and the play of quarterback Max Burt (no turnovers since that loss) plus 11 total scores from Doug Taylor and Noah Hamilton have aided their offense. North Union can create a three-way tie for second if it pulls off a win plus St. Ansgar beats Lake Mills. The runner-up finish would come down to the 17-point differential. The Warriors have been potent on the ground behind Carter Morphew and Bryce Prochniak.

New Hampton (6-1) at Clear Lake (3-4)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Lions Field, Clear Lake

Last week: The Chickasaws staved off an upset against Forest City, 28-18; the Lions were handed a loss to Crestwood 26-7.

Last meeting: New Hampton 32, Clear Lake 28 (2021)

Overview: Despite being a game below .500, the Lions are still alive for a runner-up finish in Class 2A District 3. They need to pull off a home upset against eighth-ranked New Hampton and have Crestwood lose to Osage to create a three-way tie for runner-up. All would be 3-2 in the district and would come down to the 17-point differential. Clear Lake has four receivers over 250 yards and all of them have scored multiple touchdowns. New Hampton needs a victory plus a Crestwood win to set up a three-way tie for the district title with Osage. The Chickasaws had their workhorse Braden McShane take 48 carries for 277 yards last week.

Osage (5-2) at Crestwood (5-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Crestwood High School

Last week: The Green Devils clipped Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33-10; the Cadets triumphed over Clear Lake 26-7.

Last meeting: Osage 36, Crestwood 7 (2021)

Overview: All Osage needs is a victory to accomplish its goal when the season started of going 5-0 in Class 2A District 3 and capturing a second straight district title. This one would be an outright, but the task will not be easy. On the road against a Crestwood team that lost to a pair of ranked teams itself and feature one of the top dual-threat QB's in Cole Butikofer as he is at 18 total TD's and over 1,300 total yards. The Cadets need a win and a New Hampton loss to win the district outright. Osage, winners of four straight, has been anchored by its front seven with 12 fumble recoveries and most of the tackles from its DL and LB crew.

Marion (3-4) at Mason City (4-3)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Riverhawk Field, Mason City

Last week: The Wolves clipped Decorah 14-13; the Riverhawks were stomped by Waverly-Shell Rock 52-10.

Last meeting: Mason City 22, Marion 21 (2021)

Overview: Both schools have undergone mascot name changes over the last couple of years. Mason City needs a win to remain alive for a shot at a district runner-up spot and automatic berth in the Class 4A playoffs. It faces Western Dubuque next week, who face WSR this week. The Riverhawks were held to 30 yards rushing on just 15 carries in Week 7. They still had success getting the ball to Kaden Tyler, who snared six catches for 124 yards. Marion is led by Iowa recruit Alex Mota and his six total scores plus 32 total tackles.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-3) at Center Point-Urbana (4-3)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Center Point-Urbana High School

Last week: The Bulldogs got smacked by West Delaware 39-16; the Stormin Pointers pieced together a 21-0 shutout over South Tama.

Last meeting: Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, Center Point-Urbana 6 (2021)

Overview: With two weeks to go in the regular season, this game is crucial for at-large hopes. CP-U is 15th in the latest Class 3A RPI rankings and HD-CAL is 17th, meaning the winner will have better odds of a playoff spot than the loser. The Stormin Pointers will close with fourth-ranked Independence and the Bulldogs end with South Tama. HD-CAL has relied on Tucker Heeren and Scott Harr, both currently at four receiving scores, in the passing game while Karter Janssen has tag-teamed with QB Gavin Meader to anchor the ground game. CP-U has vastly improved from a 2-7 campaign last fall behind 14 total turnovers and the running game of Cole Werner (731 yards, 11 TD's).

Lake Mills (1-6) at St. Ansgar (4-3)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at St. Ansgar High School

Last week: The Bulldogs dropped a heartbreaker to North Union, 19-14; the Saints were kept off the scoreboard versus West Hancock, 32-0.

Last meeting: St. Ansgar 49, Lake Mills 18 (2021)

Overview: Several scenarios are in play for the Saints to finish second, third or fourth in the Class A District 2. If it wins and North Union defeats Newman Catholic, there is a three-way tie for second and would come down to the 17-point differential. St. Ansgar can finish third with a win and North Union loss or finish fourth with a loss and and a North Union win. The Saints had four fumbles last week and were held to 132 rushing yards. Lake Mills can not make the playoffs in Bill Byrnes final season. It had one of its better defensive games last week, but failed to put up consistent points. Lance Helming and Wyatt Hanna each have at least five tackles for loss for the Bulldogs.

Riceville (2-6) at Clarksville (4-3)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Clarksville High School

Last week: The Wildcats lost to North Iowa 60-12; the Indians shutout Janesville 50-0.

Last meeting: Riceville 58, Clarksville 34 (2021)

Overview: For the second straight year, Riceville remains in the playoff hunt in 8-Player District 3 entering the final week. It would need to upset Clarksville plus need Turkey Valley to beat West Central to create a three-way tie for third and the final automatic spot, which would come down to the 17-point differential. The Wildcats would also need a win to have a positive point differential to potentially nab an at-large spot. They have been led by Jack Adams, one of the top passers, rushers and secondary members in the area. Clarksville has a win-and-in scenario for senior night. It has three players over 10 rushing scores this season and all are averaging at least six yards a carry.

West Hancock (7-0) at North Butler (2-5)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at North Butler High School

Last week: The Eagles shutout St. Ansgar 32-0; the Bearcats used a game-winning touchdown to beat Lake Mills 19-14.

Last meeting: West Hancock 36, North Butler 0 (2021)

Overview: Things have changed dramatically for this meeting over the last year. It was a top-10 showdown for the Class A District 2 title last season, but this fall, West Hancock is heavily favored on the road. It has already wrapped up the district title and are playing for another perfect regular season mark. Kale Zuehl is two scores away from his first career double digit TD season. North Butler snapped a three-game skid with the comeback win over Lake Mills. It is out of contention for a playoff spot. The Bearcats are clipping at just 3.9 yards per carry this season and just eight touchdowns on the ground.

AGWSR (3-4) at West Fork (0-7)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at West Fork Football Complex, Sheffield

Last week: The Cougars fell to Nashua-Plainfield 42-8; the Warhawks were kept in check against Newman Catholic, 47-6.

Last meeting: AGWSR 30, West Fork 10 (2021)

Overview: This is the final non-district game on the both teams schedules this season. West Fork resumed playing football last week after not having enough players in Week 6, resulting in a forfeit. One of its top players in quarterback Sage Suntken missed Week 7 and it resulted in plenty of touches for the tailbacks. The Warhawks tallied 149 yards on 39 carries, led by Jack Ward's 70 yards. AGWSR is on a four-game losing streak since defeating BCLUW by two points in Week 3. The Cougars are paced by tailback Kaden Abbas (893 yards, 10 TD's) and Aiden Heitland (4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss).

Northwood-Kensett (2-5) at Bishop Garrigan (2-5)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Bishop Garrigan High School

Last week: The Vikings got blitzed by St. Edmond 54-26; the Golden Bears lost a shootout against GTRA, 66-44.

Last meeting: Northwood-Kensett 53, Bishop Garrigan 14 (2021)

Overview: Neither side will be making the 8-Player playoffs after both sides went through a difficult district with three teams sitting at one loss and the other with two losses. Northwood-Kensett had a lot of success passing last week as Colby Eskildsen tossed for 261 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Kooper Julseth. The Vikings have struggled to stop teams in their setbacks, giving up 59.6 points in the five losses. Bishop Garrigan started 2-0, but have since dropped five in a row all to likely playoff teams. It has found an offensive flow by scoring at least 40 points the last two weeks.

Central Springs (2-5) at Dike-New Hartford (5-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Dike-New Hartford High School

Last week: The Panthers were silenced versus Aplington-Parkersburg 48-7; the Wolverines fell to Denver 30-20.

Last meeting: Dike-New Hartford 55, Central Springs 0 (2021)

Overview: This game means of more importance to the Wolverines in hopes of winning the Class 1A District 3 title. They need to win and have Denver loss in order to win the district on head-to-head criteria over A-P. If all three of D-NH, Denver and A-P win, the title will be based on point differential. Dike-New Hartford has a skilled WR/DB in Braxten Johnson as he sits at seven receiving scores and four interceptions. Central Springs can not make the playoffs, but can play spoiler and halt a D-NH celebration. The Panthers have scored just 28 points over their three-game skid. Josten Swann has recovered four fumbles for Central Springs.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (0-7) at Forest City (1-6)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Forest City High School

Last week: The Cardinals were handed a loss to Osage 33-10; the Indians fell to New Hampton 28-18.

Last meeting: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25, Forest City 14 (2021)

Overview: Whoever wins will get a win in Class 2A District 3 and head into an optional Week 9 game with some momentum. GHV has won four straight meetings, including last year's contest where it sneaked into the 2A playoffs thanks to the win. The Cardinals got a small glimpse of a running game last Friday when A.J. Tusha bulldozed his way for 96 yards on a 7.4 clip. Forest City had a halftime lead over New Hampton before giving up 14 second half points. Sophomore QB Ty Dillavou had arguably his best game, throwing for 212 yards and tossing for two scores.

South Tama (1-6) at Charles City (0-7)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Comet Field, Charles City

Last week: The Trojans were blanked by Center Point-Urbana 21-0; the Comets were blown out by Independence 47-7.

Last meeting: Charles City 30, South Tama 27 (2021)

Overview: Someone will snare their first win in Class 3A District 3 and head into Week 9 with taste of momentum, even with neither team making the playoffs. Both sides have struggled to score the football as Charles City scored its first points in 17 quarters last Friday and South Tama has not cracked 10 points since a Week 2 win over Saydel. The Comets will likely finish with two players with over 60 tackles in Ethan Peterson and Kayden Blunt. The Trojans are paced by QB Gavin Bridgewater and his seven total scores.