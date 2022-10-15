Week 8 Football Roundup: Charles City nets first win of season

There hasn't been a whole lot of offensive positives for Charles City's football team this fall.

Its defense has done its job for the most part of limiting points, but the offense went on a stretch of 17 quarters without a point, let alone a touchdown.

So in Week 8 of the season, the Comets were able to get some points on the board.

They set a new season-high in points as they triumphed over South Tama 19-6 to win their first game of the season and first contest in Class 3A District 3 on Friday night.

It marked the first time Charles City (1-7, 1-3 District 3) eclipsed double figures since a Week 1 setback to Oelwein 36-13. Over the next six games, it piled up a combined 21 points.

No stats for the Comets were published online. No score by quarters were published online either.

Football

Three area teams at home in first round of playoffs: District champions Osage and West Hancock plus runner-up Newman Catholic all will be in its friendly confines for the first round of the playoffs next Friday.

The IHSAA announced first round matchups on Saturday morning and five total teams in the North Iowa coverage area will begin their trek to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Defending Class A state champion West Hancock will host Top of Iowa Conference foe Nashua-Plainfield, the fourth place team in District 3. The top-ranked Eagles went a perfect 6-0 in District 2.

For the second straight year, Class 2A District 3 champion Osage will face the fourth place team from District 2 as Clarion-Goldfield-Dows will make the 82-mile journey to Sawyer Field.

Newman Catholic, who enters the postseason on a six-game winning streak and was runner-up in Class A District 2, will welcome a 4-4 Hudson team that finished third in District 3. The Pirates edged Nashua-Plainfield 20-14 to claim the third spot.

Two area teams will be on the road for the opening round.

Class 2A District 3 third place Clear Lake will head to Central Iowa and drive 138-miles to face PCM, Monroe who was second in District 7. Meanwhile in Class A, St. Ansgar will face Wapsie Valley in a 2-3 matchup between teams from District 2 and District 3, respectively.

All games kickoff at 7 p.m. Following Friday night, the remaining 16 teams will be broken up into four four-team pods that will determine the second round and quarterfinal matchups before figuring out who heads to Cedar Falls.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 28, Center Point-Urbana 27 (2OT): In a thriller, the Bulldogs stuffed the Stormin Pointers at the goal line on the final play of double overtime to triumph 28-27 in Class 3A District 3 action.

Both sides scored three touchdowns apiece in the first quarter and for the remainder of regulation, it was deadlocked at 21. Neither team scored in the first OT period and then HD-CAL (5-3, 2-2 District 3) found the end zone on its first possession in the second OT frame to lead 28-21.

CP-U scored on its 2OT possession and went for two and the win, but was stopped short and the Bulldogs claimed a win between two programs in the top-20 in the latest RPI rankings.

No stats for HD-CAL were published online.

Marion 28, Mason City 7: The Riverhawks playoff hopes in Class 4A may have been dashed on senior night as the Wolves went 14-0 early and never wavered en route to a District 2 win on the road.

Mason City (4-4, 2-2 District 2) was already on the outside looking in for an at-large spot and this puts it further behind the eight-ball. It would need to upset Western Dubuque on the road in Week 9 and get a lot of help for a top-16 finish in the RPI rankings.

The Riverhawks lone touchdown came on a 60-plus yard strike from Kale Hobart to Kaden Tyler in the third quarter. Logan Eide led the defense with 14 tackles, 12 of them solo. Marion added two scores in the second half to prevent a Mason City comeback.

Clear Lake 35, New Hampton 28: The Lions jumped out to a double digit lead and made a final stand at the goal line to upset Class 2A eighth-ranked New Hampton in the finale of the 2A District 3 season.

It allowed Clear Lake (5-3, 3-2 District 3) to finish third in the district on the 17-point differential amongst the two others also at 3-2. It busted out to a 21-0 lead after the opening 12 minutes, but New Hampton scored twice in the second quarter to make it a one-score game.

In the fourth frame, tied at 28, Titan Schmitt plunged for his third TD of the game to give the Lions the lead with 44 seconds to go. The Chickasaws marched all the way down to inside the Lions 5-yard line and couldn't punch in.

Clear Lake QB Cael Stephany added two rushing scores of his own. Schmitt and Sam Dodge each came away with turnovers.

Osage 28, Crestwood 12: After sharing the Class 2A District 3 title last year, the 2A seventh-ranked Green Devils won it outright this season as they completed a 5-0 mark with a victory over the Cadets on Friday night in Cresco.

It was a scoreless first quarter until Osage (6-2, 5-0 District 3) found the end zone in the second and added another score in the third. Crestwood answered with touchdowns of its own to be down 14-12 with 12 minutes to go.

Two insurance touchdowns by the Green Devils in the fourth put the game on ice and they celebrated. None of their stats were published online.

St. Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 6: Behind 339 rushing yards and three TD's through the air, the Saints took care of business and defeated the Bulldogs to finish third in Class A District 2.

After a humbling loss to West Hancock the week prior, St. Ansgar (5-3, 4-2 District 2) got back to its dominating ways with five rushing TD's, two of them from Tate Mayer as he piled up 153 yards. Carsen Sparrow and Jayce Schwiesow combined for a trifecta of passing TD's.

The Saints jumped out to a 27-0 lead after the opening 12 minutes and sent the game into a running clock by the third quarter.

Lake Mills (1-7, 1-5) found the end zone once on a 20-yard score from Logan Bacon in the second quarter. He, Alex Mannes and Beau Kaufman each recorded over 40 yards on the ground.

West Hancock 52, North Butler 0: The Class A top-ranked Eagles completed another perfect regular season as they cruised past the Bearcats to close the Class A District 2 season.

Ten different ball carriers for West Hancock (8-0, 6-0 District 2) had a hand in a 308-yard performance on the ground. Kellen Smith scored twice and Kale Zuehl registered 115 yards on 11 carries. Rylan Barnes, who committed to Iowa State as a preferred walk-on Friday morning, hauled in a 64-yard TD pass from Rhett Eisenman.

Eagles lineman Brighton Kudej finished with two sacks and three tackles for loss. Their score by quarters were not published online.

Forest City 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: For the first time since the 1960s, the Indians shutout the Cardinals and earned their first Class 2A District 3 win of the season on Friday night.

It marks the first win for Forest City (1-7, 1-4 District 3) over GHV since 2014. The Indians scored 20 points in the second quarter, including a blocked field goal returned by Jack Thompson. They added two more scores in the second half.

Andy Olson finished with 114 yards on the ground and a score while Ty Dillavou was 13-of-23 for 131 yards and two TD's for Forest City. GHV (0-8, 0-5) was shutout for the first time since Week 4 versus New Hampton.

The Cardinals finished with 92 yards of total offense.

Dike-New Hartford 67, Central Springs 34: Defense was optional as the Class 1A ninth-ranked Wolverines ran up the scoreboard in their 1A District 3 win over the Panthers on Friday night at home.

The 67 points allowed by Central Springs (2-6, 1-4 District 3) is the most it gave up this season. It closed the regular season with four straight setbacks after winning in Week 4. D-NH's lead was 42-13 at the half and maintained at 30-plus points in the second half.

Panthers quarterback Carter Crum tossed four TD's on 278 yards, two of them and 105 of those yards to Javont Froiland. Rory Prazak recorded 72 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

AGWSR 28, West Fork 6: The Cougars got to the .500 threshold as they edged out the Warhawks in a Class A non-district contest on Friday night in Sheffield.

West Fork (0-8) scored on a long touchdown run in the second half as its only points of the night. None of its stats or score by quarters were published online.

Bishop Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett 0: Fifty-one points in the first half by the Golden Bears allowed them to capture an 8-Player District 2 victory over the Vikings on senior night.

It was a 30-0 lead for Bishop Garrigan after the first quarter and it piled on three more touchdowns in the second. It put the finishing touches on the blowout with 12 points in the fourth.

Northwood-Kensett (2-6, 1-5 District 2) closed the regular season with three straight losses, two of them by shutout. Its quarterback Colby Eskildsen finished with over 100 total offensive yards and Kooper Julseth hauled in six catches for 48 yards.

Clarksville 94, Riceville 14: That final score is not a typo as the Indians dominated from the first whistle until the final one to snare an 8-Player District 3 win over the Wildcats on Friday night.

Clarksville's point total is one of, if not the highest, output of the season. Riceville (2-7, 1-4 District 3) needed a win to have a shot at an at-large spot in the playoffs, but fell well short.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online.