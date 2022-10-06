Week 7 North Iowa prep football capsules

Here is a capsule look at the 12 area football games for Friday night in Week 7 of the 2022 season.

St. Ansgar (4-2) at West Hancock (6-0)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Sanger Field, Britt

Twitter: @zach_martin95 + @LisaGrouette

Last week: The Saints ran past North Butler 68-0; the Eagles edged out Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31-18.

Last meeting: West Hancock 35, St. Ansgar 0 (2021)

Overview: It is a matchup between the No. 2 and No. 7 teams in terms of rushing yards. St. Ansgar is at 2,271 yards on the ground and West Hancock counters with 2,138. Both sides have star power, but none have found the end zone more than Tate Mayer for the Saints with 16 touchdowns. Him and Connor King each average over eight yards a carry. Christian Michels and Ryan Hackbart anchor St. Ansgar's defense. The Eagles won last year for the first time since 2017. Their quarterback Mitchell Smith is nearing 1,000 total offensive yards and sits at 13 scores. West Hancock has forced 15 turnovers this season.

North Butler (1-5) at Lake Mills (1-5)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Lake Mills' Athletic Complex

Twitter: @LisaGrouette

Last week: The Bearcats were kept off the scoreboard versus St. Ansgar, 68-0; the Bulldogs dropped a 55-28 decision against Newman Catholic.

Last meeting: North Butler 40, Lake Mills 7 (2021)

Overview: Whoever wins will keep slim playoff hopes alive, but would also need a win in Week 8 to make the Class A playoffs. Since a 20-0 win over West Fork three games ago, North Butler has piled up just 27 points. Its struggled have been two fold – averaging around four yards per rush and recording zero sacks and very few tackles for loss. Lake Mills has developed a little three-headed rotation in the backfield between Beau Kaufman, Logan Bacon and Alex Mannes. Those three have combined for 13 touchdowns and al;=l are averaging over five yards per carry.

Waverly-Shell Rock (6-0) at Mason City (4-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Riverhawk Field, Mason City

Twitter: @Nelley13

Last week: The Go-Hawks blew past Marion 42-7; the Riverhawks ran past Waterloo East 52-14.

Last meeting: Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Mason City 20 (2021)

Overview: These two, plus Western Dubuque, are 2-0 in Class 4A District 2 and are in the drivers seat for the top two spots in the district and the automatic playoff spots. WSR, ranked third in the latest AP poll, is the heavy favorite behind the ground game of McCrae Hagarty with 12 touchdowns on 726 yards. Cole Marsh, its first year starting QB, has thrown for eight TD's and his top target has been Asa Newsom. Mason City has a shot at putting together the biggest upset in all of 4A. The key will be how much time QB Kale Hobart has in the pocket and what the Go-Hawks do to defend speedy WR Kaden Tyler. The Riverhawks have come away with 17 turnovers this season.

West Delaware (3-3) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Hampton-Dumont High School

Last week: The Hawks cruised by South Tama 53-9; the Bulldogs got snipped by Independence 21-7.

Last meeting: West Delaware 41, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3 (2021)

Overview: The winner will be the favorite to potentially finish runner-up in Class 3A District 3 while the loser will need a high RPI in order to nab an at-large berth. West Delaware is 13th in RPI currently and HD-CAL is 15th. The Hawks have faced little resistance since the start of district play, piecing together 25-plus point victory margins. Will Ward and Logan Peyton have combined for 17 touchdowns on the ground. The Bulldogs were held to under 100 yards last week and only scored on a kickoff return. Gavin Meader has 10 total touchdowns to just one interception for HD-CAL.

Charles City (0-6) at Independence (6-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Lyle Leinbaugh Field, Independence

Last week: The Comets were blanked by Center Point-Urbana, 27-0; the Mustangs triumphed over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 21-7.

Last meeting: Independence 42, Charles City 0 (2021)

Overview: Over the last four meetings between the two programs, Independence has won all of them by double digits. Its defense held its last opponent to under 100 yards of total offense and have yet to give up 10-plus points since a Week 0 setback. Charles City has not seen a touchdown since the second period versus Mason City in Week 3, a span of 14 quarters without a point. Its passing attack has struggled with one TD and the running game is clipping at 3.4 yards per carry and just three scores.

Crestwood (4-2) at Clear Lake (3-3)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Lions Field, Clear Lake

Last week: The Cadets stormed past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44-7; the Lions were victorious over Forest City 35-12.

Last meeting: Clear Lake 56, Crestwood 43 (2021)

Overview: Lat year's meeting was one-sided until the Cadets pieced together a late fourth quarter rally to make the final score closer. In terms of the Class 2A District 3 standings, the winner may have the inside track and a first round home playoff game. Crestwood QB Cole Butikofer has scored seven times in the two district wins. In the one setback, the senior found the end zone twice, but on under 70 total yards. Clear Lake's defense has held its last two opponents to 20 total points scored. The Lions have found a complimentary RB in Sam Dodge, currently at 259 yards and five TD's.

Osage (4-2) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (0-6)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Pinneke Field, Garner

Last week: The Green Devils triumphed over New Hampton 21-8; the Cardinals lost to Crestwood 44-7.

Last meeting: Osage 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10 (2021)

Overview: Path to a second straight district title for Class 2A No. 9 Osage begins if it beats GHV, coupled with Clear Lake beating Crestwood. With head-to-head victories over the Lions and New Hampton, the Green Devils would head into Week 8 against Crestwood with a home playoff game guaranteed. Osage RB Brayden Onken had his breakout game last year versus the Cardinals, finishing with 256 yards and three TD's. GHV will not make the playoffs with two weeks to go, but can play spoiler at home on senior night and keep the Class 2A District 3 race up for grabs. Jake Formanek is at three sacks and over five tackles for loss for GHV.

Forest City (1-5) at New Hampton (5-1)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at New Hampton High School

Last week: The Indians were silenced against Clear Lake 35-12; the Chickasaws' perfect season came to an end against Osage, 21-8.

Last meeting: New Hampton 34, Forest City 0 (2021)

Overview: Braden McShane reached over 1,000 yards on the ground for New Hampton last Friday, but most of the yardage came on its first drive of the game and was the only drive to result in six points. The Chickasaws struggled to generate pressure, totaling one sack and five tackles for loss. Forest City has scored 39 combined points over the five-game skid. It took steps in the right direction as running back Andy Olson hit over 100 yards and QB Ty Dillavou nearly passed for 200 yards last week.

Aplington-Parkersburg (5-1) at Central Springs (2-4)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Central Springs High School

Last week: The Falcons were nipped by Dike-New Hartford 27-20; the Panthers got blitzed against South Hardin 46-21.

Last meeting: Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Central Springs 0

Overview: This classifies as a must win game for Central Springs if it wants any shot at a top-four finish in Class 1A District 3. A loss and a South Hardin win or loss would eliminate the Panthers from playoff contention. Their defense has struggled to contain teams, allowing at least 30 points in five of the six games so far. The seventh-ranked Falcons have stars on both sides of the ball in Martez Wiggley and Aidan Junker. Wiggley, a Waterloo East transfer, sits at nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss while Junker has scored 10 rushing touchdowns.

Newman Catholic (5-1) at West Fork (0-6)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at West Fork Football Complex

Last week: The Knights romped Lake Mills 55-28; the Warhawks forfeited their Week 6 matchup versus North Union.

Last meeting: Newman Catholic 57, West Fork 21 (2021)

Overview: Any concerns about the Knights offense after Week 2 should all be but put to rest as they have averaged over 45 points per game over their four game winning streak. Quarterback Max Burt has been turnover free since and Newman, with a win, remains alive for at least a runner-up finish and a home first round game. West Fork, as of Thursday, has not made an announcement of a second straight forfeit. Meaning, it was able to get more players healthy for its district finale.

North Iowa (0-6) at Riceville (2-5)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Rasmussen Field, Riceville

Last week: The Bison were blown out by Wets Bend-Mallard 83-13; the Wildcats staved off a late rally by Janesville, 44-36.

Last meeting: North Iowa 64, Riceville 20 (2021)

Overview: After nearly making a playoff run last fall, North Iowa has not grasped that same magic. It has played in one game when the final has been decided by less than 10 points and have given up 60-plus points in half of the losses. The Bison rely heavily on QB Brogyn Greensky, currently at nine total TD's and three interceptions. Riceville is going for its third straight victory after an 0-5 start. It has won a couple nail biters over Kee High and Janesville by six and eight points, respectively. Wildcats quarterback Jack Adams is at 22 total offensive scored and over 1,400 yards of total offense.

St. Edmond (3-3) at Northwood-Kensett (2-4)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Northwood-Kensett High School

Last week: The Gaels clipped Bishop Garrigan 45-40; the Vikings were held in check by Gladbrook-Reinbeck 78-0.

Last meeting: Northwood-Kensett 35, St. Edmond 18 (2021)

Overview: The path towards a last ditch effort for a playoff spot for both teams starts on Friday with a must-win game. For St. Edmond, it needs to go 2-0 and GTRA to go 0-2 for a third place finish. Those two meet in Week 9. The Gaels have returned three of their six turnovers for touchdowns. Northwood-Kensett cannot finish top-three, but two wins can help its RPI when determining the last two spots in the 8-Player playoffs. Do-it-all athlete Monte Sims was inactive last week for the Vikings and if he returns, it bolsters their offense.