Week 7 Football Roundup: Osage one win away from second straight district title

Torian Wolf has repeatedly mentioned one of the top goals for Osage's football team is to run the table in Class 2A District 3, going 5-0.

It is one win away from accomplishing that mark.

Spurred by two fourth quarter touchdowns, the Class 2A No. 9 Green Devils avoided an upset in fending off Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33-10 on Friday night at Pinneke Field in Garner.

It sets up Osage (5-2, 4-0 District 3) a win away from a second consecutive district title and will have to defeat Crestwood on the road next Friday in order to secure that.

The Green Devils can finish no worse than third in the district if they falter. They jumped out to an early 13-0 lead after the first quarter, but was only up 10 at the half.

A score in the third and the two additional in the fourth put the game on ice. No stats for Osage were published online.

The Cardinals (0-7, 0-4) connected on a 35-yard field goal off the leg of Abraham Fuentes in the second and their lone score was on a Lane Gayken 2-yard plunge. A.J. Tusha had a productive day on the ground, hitting 96 yards on a 7.4 per carry clip.

Football

New Hampton 28, Forest City 18: The Indians had the Class 2A No. 10 Chickasaws on the ropes for the opening half, but the latter scored 14 points in the second half to claim a Class 2A District 3 contest.

Forest City (1-6, 0-4) struck first with a touchdown in the opening quarter and added two more in the second to lead 18-14 after 24 minutes. New Hampton woke up and took the lead in the third on a Braden McShane touchdown with 3 minutes, 18 seconds left in the frame.

McShane tallied the insurance score with 10:41 remaining in the fourth to put the Chickasaws up 28-18. Forest City was led by 212 yards and two touchdowns from QB Ty Dillavou, both of them to Kellen Moore.

Jack Thompson ran back a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and Moore piled up 16.5 tackles.

Crestwood 26, Clear Lake 7: Twenty unanswered second half points pushed the Cadets past the Lions in a Class 2A District 3 contest at Lions Field in Clear Lake.

Crestwood, if it wins next week over Osage and if New Hampton falters, would win the district. The Cadets were paced by Cole Butikofer as he bulldozed his way to 177 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown. Maurice Powell darted for 148 yards and two scores.

It was a scoreless game after the opening quarter, but Clear Lake (3-4, 2-3 District 3) had the halftime lead on a 30-yard run from Titan Schmitt. It did not register a sack all night and just one tackle for loss.

Schmitt had 84 rushing yards and Ben Loge hauled in 86 yards on three catches for the Lions.

North Butler 19, Lake Mills 14: A game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter by the Bearcats allowed them to spoil the Bulldogs senior night and come away with a Class A District 2 triumph.

It was a 13-6 lead by North Butler at the half, only for Lake Mills (1-6, 1-4 District 2) to take the lead with a touchdown and two point conversion in the third to lead 14-13.

Logan Bacon scored on a 16-yard run for the Bulldogs and Hayden Helgeson found Alex Mannes for a 40-yard touchdown. Mannes and Beau Kaufman each had over 60 rushing yards and Helgeson tossed for 115 on a 6-of-11 night.

Newman Catholic 47, West Fork 6: The Knights pushed their winning streak to five games with a rout over the Warhawks in a Class A District 2 tussle in Sheffield.

With a win next week over North Union, Newman (6-1, 4-1 District 2) will finish as the sole runner-up and host a first round playoff game. It posted 20 points in the first quarter, 13 in the second and sent the game into a running clock with a score in the third.

Max Burt went 14-of-17 with four touchdowns – three of them to Toby Keston – on 194 yards. Three different ball carriers for the Knights had at least six rushes and all of them scored.

West Fork (0-7, 0-6) scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. None of its stats were published online.

St. Edmond 54, Northwood-Kensett 26: The Gaels put up 34 points in the first half and that was enough of a cushion to defeat the Vikings in an 8-Player District 2 tussle on Friday.

Northwood-Kensett (2-5, 1-5 District 2) was officially eliminated from playoff contention. It will not finish top-three in the district and its point-differential is too low to nab an at-large spot.

After leading 34-0 at the half, on the strength of 28 second quarter points, St. Edmond scored 20 more in the second half and the Vikings countered with four touchdowns in the final two periods. None of their stats were published online.

North Iowa 60, Riceville 12: Forty-one straight points over the second and third quarters allowed the Bison to cruise to a non-district blowout win over the Wildcats on Friday night.

It was a one-score game after the end of the first quarter when North Iowa piled on the scoreboard with 28 points in the second and an additional 13 in the third to send the game into a running clock.

Riceville (2-6) scored once in the opening period and once in the final period. Jack Adams was responsible for both, one through the air and one on the ground. The sophomore also snared an interception.

Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Central Springs 7: The Class 1A No. 7 Falcons gunned out to an early lead and never looked back to claim a Class 1A District 3 triumph over the Panthers.

It was a 7-0 lead from A-P that ballooned to 35-0 at the half behind 28 points in the second quarter. It added two more touchdowns in the second half and piled up over 400 yards of total offense.

Central Springs (2-5, 1-4 District 3) scored its touchdown in the third quarter. None of its stats were published online.

West Delaware 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 16: Behind 446 yards on the ground, the Hawks steamrolled the Bulldogs to remain unbeaten in Class 3A District 3 on Friday night.

Will Ward (207 yards) and Logan Peyton (130 yards) each had three touchdowns. Brent Yonkovic added 110 yards as all three of them had double digit carries. West Delaware, leading 7-3 after the first, bumped it to 10 at the half and 23 after three quarters.

HD-CAL (4-3, 1-2 District 3) scored two touchdowns on the night, both passing from quarterback Gavin Meader. One was to Tucker Heeren and the other to Scott Harr.

Independence 47, Charles City 7: The Class 3A sixth-ranked Mustangs blitzed the Comets by virtue of 40 first half points to cruise to a Class 3A District 3 victory at home.

It was a 27-0 lead by Independence after the first 12 minutes and it sent the game into a running clock by the second quarter. It added another touchdown in the third as it recorded five rushing scores, one through the air and one defensive TD.

Charles City (0-7, 0-3 District 3) scored its first touchdown in 17 quarters as it found the end zone in the fourth on Friday. None of its stats were published online.