Week 7 Football Roundup: Lions one win away from district title

Carson Toebe has put together a couple jaw-dropping performances for Clear Lake.

Friday night may have been the biggest output of his senior year.

The Lions quarterback ran for a career high 303 yards on 13 carries and scored five touchdowns to put them one game closer to wrapping up a Class 2A, District 3 title with a 56-43 triumph over Crestwood on the road.

Toebe added two touchdowns through the air. He finished the night with 377 of Clear Lake's 493 yards of total offense. His longest run for a TD went for 72 yards. Titan and Jagger Schmitt caught the TD passes.

The Lions (4-2, 4-0 District 3) led 35-12 at halftime and 56-19 after three quarters. The Cadets made a game out of it with 24 straight in the fourth, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Jagger Schmitt added 74 rushing yards and a touchdown while also snaring an interception. Freshman Thomas Meyer posted a team high nine tackles, notched one sack and two tackles for loss.

Clear Lake can win the district next week on the road against New Hampton. The Lions have assured themselves of at least one playoff home game regardless of next week's outcome.

Football

Newman Catholic 57, West Fork 21: The Knights officially eliminated the Warhawks from the playoffs with a blowout Class A, District 2 win at home.

Now, what is left for Newman Catholic (5-2, 3-2 District 2) to lock up third place in the district is to beat North Union, who sits a game behind the Knights in the loss column, next week.

No stats by either team are score by quarters were published online. West Fork (0-7, 0-6) will play AGWSR in its final non-district game of the season.

Northwood-Kensett 35, St. Edmond 18: Powered by quarterback Drew Wilder's legs, the Vikings took one step closer to recording a top-three finish in 8-Player, District 2 with a resounding road win over the Gaels.

It was a 22-18 contest entering the fourth quarter. Northwood-Kensett (5-2, 3-2 District 2) used a 30 and 1-yard TD runs from Wilder to put the game out of reach. If it beats Bishop Garrigan next week at home, it will lock up a playoff spot.

Wilder, a senior, ran the ball 24 times for a team high 146 yards and two TD's. Tyler Mills chipped in 128 yards on the ground and an additional three scores. Josiah Kliment recovered a fumble for the Vikings.

Rockford 50, West Central 26: The Warriors kept their playoff hopes alive as they pounded the Blue Devils with 38 first half points en route to a senior night victory in 8-Player, District 3 action.

Rockford (2-5, 2-3 District 3) is still alive for a third place finish, but will need to beat Tripoli next week and have Riceville fall to Clarksville.

Terran Romer and Marshal Schlader steamrolled to the tune of a combined 314 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Romer also threw two touchdowns to Landen Arends.

Arends also snared two interceptions.

Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Mason City 20: There was nothing the Mohawks could do to slow down the Class 4A No. 4 Go-Hawks over 500-yard offensive performance in a Class 4A, District 2 contest.

Mason City (2-5, 1-2 District 2) put together two field goals off the foot of Carson Siemons in the opening two quarters. It proceeded two score one offensive and one defensive touchdown in the second half.

Quarterback Kale Hobart connected with Isaiah Washington for a 22-yard TD and the two-point conversion in the third quarter. In the fourth, Will Fingalsen hauled in an interception and returned it 60 yards for the score.

West Delaware 41, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: All the Bulldogs could muster against the Class 3A No. 5 Hawks was a field goal as they dropped a 3A, District 3 contest in Manchester.

No stats for HDC (3-4, 1-2) were published online.

Independence 42, Charles City 0: The Comets could not stop the Mustangs QB-RB combo of Mitchell Johnson and Marcus Beatty as the sixth-ranked team in Class 3A put together a 3A, District 3 road shutout.

No stats for Charles City (3-4, 1-2 District 3) were published online.

New Hampton 34, Forest City 0: Getting shut out in the final home game of the season is not the end all be all for the Indians. Even though the Chickasaws will get a shot at a district title next week, Forest City is still alive for a playoff spot.

It would need to beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on the road then have Osage defeat Crestwood for all of them to finish 1-4 in Class 2A, District 3. The final spot would come down to the 17-point tiebreaker.

The Indians (1-6, 0-4) were limited to 130 total yards of offense against New Hampton. They had just seven first downs and held the ball for over 15 minutes. Kellen Moore had 12 tackles on defense and 37 receiving yards while Andy Olson finished with 32 rushing yards.

North Butler 40, Lake Mills 7: The Class A No. 5 Bearcats scored 40 unanswered poonts to romp the Bulldogs and set up a Week 8 contest with top-ranked West Hancock for the Class A, District 2 title.

Lake Mills (2-5, 1-4 District 2) opened the game with a 44-yard TD pass from Bennett Berger to Kadin Abele. That was the only points it would score. Berger ended his night with 132 passing yards, 80 of them to Abele.

North Butler (7-0, 5-0) limited the Bulldogs to 40 total rushing yards.

In order for Lake Mills to have a shot at a fourth place finish in the district, it would need to beat St. Ansgar next week and have Newman Catholic triumph over North Union. All teams would have a 2-4 in the district and the fourth spot would likely come down to the 17-point tiebreaker.

Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Central Springs 0: After getting shutout for the third straight night and fifth time this season, the Panthers were officially eliminated from a playoff spot as they were romped by the Falcons in Class 1A, District 3 action.

Central Springs (0-7, 0-4 District 3) have not scored a point in the last 12 quarters. None of its stats were published online. It will close the regular season against Dike-New Hartford at home.

North Iowa 64, Riceville 20: The Wildcats dropped their final non-district game of the season on the road against the Bison.

Riceville (2-4) fell behind 20-0 after the opening quarter and could never catch up. It gave up double digit points in the following 36 minutes while scoring one touchdown in each frame.

No stats for the Wildcats were published online. They will close the regular season against Clarksville at home with an outside chance at still making the playoffs.

GTRA 54, Bishop Garrigan 16: Despite the Golden Bears picking up a safety for the second time in three weeks, their offense could not muster enough points as the they dropped their fourth game in a row, this one an 8-Player, District 2 matchup against the Titans.

No stats for Bishop Garrigan (3-4, 2-3 District 2) were published online. It still has a chance to notch a playoff spot, but it would need to beat Northwood-Kensett on the road next week.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

