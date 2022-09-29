Week 6 North Iowa prep football capsules

Here is a capsule look at the 11 area football games for Friday night in Week 6 of the 2022 season. Note: West Fork announced Thursday it will not play this week versus North Union, but aims to play the final two weeks of the regular season.

New Hampton (5-0) at Osage (3-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Sawyer Field, Osage

Twitter: @zach_martin95 + @LisaGrouette

Last week: The Chickasaws came-from-behind to defeat Crestwood 24-14; the Green Devils routed Forest City 42-0.

Last meeting: Osage 42, New Hampton 12 (2021)

Overview: These are the last two unbeatens in Class 2A District 3. Whoever wins has the inside track at a district title and at bare minimum one home playoff game. New Hampton is ranked sixth in the latest 2A AP poll and have not allowed an opponent to crack 20 points. Workhorse running back Braden McShane is averaging 7.9 yards per carry and has scored 14 times plus has recovered four fumbles. The Chickasaws share a common non-district opponent with Osage in MFL MarMac. They won 22-19 and the Green Devils won the scoreboard, but had to forfeit due to a rule violation. Osage has forced 16 total turnovers and have scored two defensive TD's. Its ground game has been more of a balance with four skill players getting at least four carries in the last two contests. Max Knudsen's 13 passing touchdowns is the highest in the district.

Clear Lake (2-3) at Forest City (1-4)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Forest City High School

Last week: The Lions put the clamps on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48-8; the Indians were blanked on the scoreboard and lost to Osage 42-0.

Last meeting: Clear Lake 49, Forest City 33 (2021)

Overview: Special teams ruled last year's meeting between the rivals with three combined kickoff returns for touchdowns. Clear Lake's defense has been vastly improved from the previous fall, averaging 18.8 points allowed in five weeks compared to 37.2 points through five weeks of 2021. Kaleb Hambly (41.5 tackles, eight TFL) and Alex Brcka (three sacks, three TFL) pace the Lions defensive unit. Forest City was held to 102 total offensive yards last week, just the second time it has been limited to under 150 this season. Sophomore Triston Bandsoy was a bright spot for the Indians last week with two sacks and three tackles for loss.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (0-5) at Crestwood (3-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Crestwood High School

Last week: The Cardinals were silenced against Clear Lake 48-8; the Cadets let a lead slip away and lost to New Hampton 24-14.

Last meeting: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, Crestwood 20 (2021)

Overview: It has been a struggle of a season for GHV, but one week can make all the difference. It likely needs an upset road win to keep playoff hopes alive and avoid a two-game difference in the loss column with two weeks to go. The Cardinals have scored a touchdown in the three odd number weeks and been shutout in the even number weeks. Crestwood allowed 24 unanswered points versus New Hampton last week and let an upset win get away. It has scored the majority of its points this season in the opening half. The Cadets have three guys at over 20 carries averaging five yards per touch.

Mason City (3-2) at Waterloo East (0-5)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, Waterloo

Last week: The Riverhawks scored a game-winning TD with four seconds left to clip Decorah 13-7; the Trojans didn't light up the scoreboard versus Waverly-Shell Rock, 35-6.

Last meeting: Mason City 35, Waterloo East 6 (2021)

Overview: Mason City is heavily favored to go 2-0 in Class 4A District 2 play that would set up a date with 4A No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock at home next week. First, it has to fend of a Trojans squad that has struggled this year, but will have home field advantage. Kaden Tyler has played at an all-state level with 559 yards and five scores. Mason City's defense has recorded seven interceptions, three alone from Alex Deets, and is second in the district with 28.5 tackles for loss. Waterloo East scored 14 points in Week 1 and 18 combined points over the last four contests. Its best offensive weapon is Jameel Montgomery, who has 13 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Independence (5-1) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Hampton-Dumont High School

Last week: The Mustangs blitzed past South Tama 56-6; the Bulldogs shutout Charles City 33-0.

Last meeting: Independence 40, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13 (2021)

Overview: This is a top-10 matchup in Class 3A as HD-CAL re-entered the top-10 in the AP poll at No. 10 and now faces No. 8 Independence in what could be a district title contest. The Bulldogs have one of the more accurate QB's in 3A in junior Gavin Meader, completing 67.5 percent of his passes and just one interception. He's also added three scores with his legs and three interceptions defensively. Since a Week 0 loss to Davenport Assumption, Independence has reeled off five straight wins with a stingy defense allowing 7.4 points per game over the winning streak. The Mustangs feature a QB that is just as accurate in Mitchell Johnson with 16 total TD's and a 72 percent completion percentage.

Charles City (0-5) at Center Point-Urbana (2-3)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Center Point-Urbana High School

Last week: The Comets were kept off the scoreboard in a 33-0 loss to Hampton-Dumont-CAL; the Stormin Pointers lost to West Delaware 35-7.

Last meeting: Charles City 14, Center Point-Urbana 8 (2021)

Overview: It was an overtime score that pushed Charles City to its first district win last season. Can it recoup some of that magic in the second meeting all-time between the programs? The Comets have been shutout the last two games and have found little success in the passing game. Leading rusher Isaiah Roe did not play last week which in turn allowed Nathan Lopez to take a bulk of the carries. CPU has lost two in a row by 25-plus points and are a offensive pause itself. Six players have notched at least two sacks for the Stormin Pointers and it has recovered six fumbles. Cole Werner is near the 500-yard mark on the ground.

Lake Mills (1-4) at Newman Catholic (4-1)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Newman Catholic High School

Last week: The Bulldogs won their first game of the year over West Fork 54-13; the Knights ran over North Butler 49-15.

Last meeting: Newman Catholic 53, Lake Mills 25 (2021)

Overview: Lake Mills head coach Bill Byrnes snared his 100th win of his career last week and now aims to pull off an upset and spoil Newman's homecoming. The Bulldogs have found their gadget weapon this year in Alex Mannes as he is at six total touchdowns on over 300 total offensive yards. The sack numbers aren't what last season's was for Lake Mills, but its defense has still wrecked havoc with eight fumble recoveries. Newman's offense has woke up since Week 2, scoring over 40 points per game in its three-game winning streak. Quarterback Max Burt has not thrown a turnover, Zach Sheldon has found a groove and the two top weapons of Doug Taylor and Nosh Hamilton have combined for seven TD receptions.

West Hancock (5-0) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (4-1)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Peterson Field, Hartley

Last week: The Eagles routed North Union 60-27; the Hawks dismantled Alta-Aurelia 51-6

Last meeting: West Hancock 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0 (2021 playoffs)

Overview: It is a top-10 non-district matchup in Class A between No. 2 West Hancock and No. 8 H-M-S. These two have met three times in the span of a calendar year, twice last fall, including in the quarterfinals of the playoffs when the Eagles won on their home field en route to the state title. Seven players for West Hancock have contributed multiple rushing TD's on a season where it is nearing 2,000 rushing yards with two weeks left in the regular season. The Hawks have not lost since Week 1, scoring at least 50 points over in three of the last four games. It has a clear 1-2 punch in the ground game with Kooper Ebel (1,062 yards and 11 TD's) and Travis Kamradt (904 yards, 13 TD's). It is No. 1 vs. No. 3 in the state in terms of rushing yards in the state, regardless of classification.

North Butler (1-4) at St. Ansgar (3-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at St. Ansgar High School

Last week: The Bearcats fell to Newman Catholic 49-15; the Saints blanked North Tama 42-0.

Last meeting: North Butler 30, St. Ansgar 0 (2021)

Overview: In three wins, St. Ansgar has kept its opponent off the scoreboard. In two losses, it has allowed 27 and 45 points, respectively. Which version of the Saints defense shows up likely determines its outcome. Christian Michels and Ryan Hackbart have been the anchor in that unit so tto as Tate Mayer. They have been one of the top teams on the ground this season, fifth in the entire state in rushing yardage at 1,824. Mayer, Connor King and Mason Bissen are all at 250-plus yards and a handful of touchdowns this season. North Butler has struggled to replace the high impactful senior class from last fall that allowed it to vault to a top-10 ranking in Class A. The Bearcats have scored just seven offensive touchdowns in five games this season.

Central Springs (2-3) at South Hardin (1-4)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at South Hardin High School

Last week: The Panthers were blanked by Denver 56-0; the Tigers got clipped by Aplington-Parkersburg 28-12.

Last meeting: South Hardin 45, Central Springs 0 (2021)

Overview: By current district standings and outlook for the rest of the season, this week classifies as a must win for Central Springs. If it prevails on the road, it will have the head-to-head advantage over East Marshall and South Hardin for the fourth and final playoff spot in Class 1A District 3 with two weeks to go. The Panthers have established a two-person backfield with Will Howes and Rory Prazak each at over 400 yards, nine combined TD's and both averaging six yards a carry. The Tigers have given up an average of 33 points per game in their four setbacks. Their top offensive option is QB Josh Vander Wilt, who is at seven total scores and nearly at 900 combined yards.

Janesville (1-5) at Riceville (1-5)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Rasmussen Field, Riceville

Last week: Janesville was smoked by Turkey Valley 61-8; Riceville used a fourth quarter comeback to triumph over Kee High 50-44.

Last meeting: Janesville 50, Riceville 8 (2021)

Overview: In a battle of programs with the nickname Wildcats, the winner will nab their first victory in 8-Player District 3. Riceville scored 24 points in the final 12 minutes last week to win its first game of the season over Kee High, a state quarterfinalist last season. Sophomore QB Jack Adams has been the main catalyst offensively with 17 total touchdowns while Kaden Kobliska has paced its defense with 41.5 total tackles. Janesville has lost five in a row since a Week 0 win over GMG. It has struggled to stop teams, giving up 45 or more points during the skid.