Week 6 Football Roundup: West Hancock upends HMS in top-10 showdown

Mitchell Smith has been tasked to do a lot of things for West Hancock's football team this season.

He took it up a notch yet again in the Eagles biggest game to date.

Smith went 9-of-17 through the air with two touchdowns and added 147 yards and two more scores to send Class 1A second-ranked West Hancock past eighth-ranked Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31-18 on Friday night at Peterson Field in a non-district battle.

With two weeks to go in the regular season, the Eagles (6-0) are a win away from locking up a district title. They will face St. Ansgar at home for senior night to try and push the winning streak to 20 games.

It was Smith that played a hand in four of the five touchdowns West Hancock scored. His longest TD run was 46 yards and the farthest passing score went for 15 yards.

Senior Rylan Barnes caught all nine of Smith's passes for a clip of 9.9 yards per catch. The Eagles were up 12-6 at the half after a scoreless opening quarter, then they added 19 points to put the Hawks in a deep hole.

Football

Newman Catholic 55, Lake Mills 28: Four wins a row have put the Knights on the verge of a district runner-up finish and a home playoff game as they thumped the Bulldogs in a Class A District 2 battle on homecoming.

It was a 20-point first quarter that put Newman (5-1, 3-1 District 2) in control and it added 21 in the second to take a 35-point lead into halftime and start the third with a running clock. The Knights, who did not post their stats online, added a score in the final two frames.

Lake Mills (1-5, 1-3) out of the running clock with a touchdown in the third quarter and two more in the fourth. Junior tailback Logan Bacon broke off a 72-yard TD run, part of his 134-yard day. Beau Kaufman added two scores and 57 yards on the ground.

St. Ansgar 68, North Butler 0: Behind seven touchdowns from Tate Mayer and Connor King, the Saints dismantled the Bearcats at home in a Class A District 2 tussle.

All five meetings between the rivals in the Top of Iowa East have been shutouts. It sets up a date for St. Ansgar (4-2, 2-1 District 2) with second-ranked West Hancock in Britt next week.

Before the second quarter ended, the Saints sent the game into a running clock as they scored at least three touchdowns in three of the four quarters. Mayer finished with 123 yards and King dashed for 151 yards. Regan Witt had a 35-yard pick-six.

Mason City 52, Waterloo East 14: Behind one of the more complete games of the season, the Riverhawks trounced the Trojans in a Class 4A District 2 contest at Memorial Stadium in Waterloo.

The Mason City (4-2, 2-0 District 2) offense registered seven touchdowns. Tavien Banks had two rushing scores, Titus Judon added a score and 101 yards, Kale Hobart tossed for three TD's, two of them to Kaden Tyler and it piled up 358 yards of total offense.

Max Dhabalt recorded three sacks, five tackles for loss and the Riverhawks recovered two fumbles and snared three interceptions. They led 21-0 at the half and piled on 24 points in the third.

Independence 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7: Two touchdowns in the second half allowed the Class 3A No. 8 Mustangs to break a tie and edge the No. 10 Bulldogs in a 3A District 3 matchup in Hampton.

Mitchell Johnson, Independence's dual threat QB, tossed a 29-yard touchdown to Brady Kurt with 4 minutes, 27 seconds left in the third quarter. Johnson added a 1-yard plunge in the fourth to ice the game.

HD-CAL (4-2, 1-1 District 3) was held to 79 total offensive yards. Its only touchdown came on a 98-yard kickoff return from Tony Valenzuela that squared the contest at 7-7. It went 1-for-12 on third down and finished with just three first downs.

Center Point-Urbana 27, Charles City 0: The Stormin Pointers posted their first shutout of the season and snapped a two-game skid with a Class 3A District 3 triumph over the Comets on Friday.

Charles City (0-6, 0-2) continued its offensive struggles, held off the scoreboard for the third straight game. None of its stats published online. No score by quarters were published online.

Clear Lake 35, Forest City 12: Twenty-eight unanswered points by the Lions fueled them to a Class 2A District 3 triumph over the Indians on the road and maintain a path with New Hampton and Crestwood for a share of the district title.

If Clear Lake (3-3, 2-1 District 3) can beat the Cadets next week at home, it can potentially lead to a second straight playoffs with a first round home game. It used three touchdown runs of 1, 8 and 1-yarders from Sam Dodge and two scores from Zeke Nelson, one of offense and one of defense.

Dodge finished with 125 yards on 28 carries, filling in role of traditional starting running back with regular Titan Schmitt inactive.

Forest City (1-5, 0-3) scored the first TD of the game on a 12-yard completion from Ty Dillavou to Kellen Moore. Andy Olson, who eclipsed 100 yards on the ground, scored in the fourth quarter to end the run by Clear Lake.

Crestwood 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7: The Cardinals avoided another shutout with a fourth quarter score as the Cadets cruised to a Class 2A District victory on Friday night.

It marked the first time this year GHV (0-6, 0-3) has scored on an even number week. Crestwood sent the game into a running clock in the second after it put up 28 points in the opening frame.

A.J. Tusha scored the only TD of the night for the Cardinals, crossing the end zone from 8-yards out. Drew Britson recorded three catches for 58 yards and Lane Gayken threw two interceptions, but did have 105 yards.

Riceville 44, Janesville 36: In a battle of Wildcats, it was a 22-point second quarter that allowed Riceville to grow a comfortable lead and staved off Janesville late to claim an 8-Player District 3 contest.

Insurance touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter allowed Riceville (2-5, 1-3 District 3) to increase its lead and was enough to hold off Janesville, who scored 24 points in the fourth. Riceville lead 30-6 at the half.

Riceville QB Jack Adams ran wild for 245 yards on 11 carries and scored three times. He added two more in the air and also snared an interception on the defensive side. Kooper Tweite took a kickoff 60 yards to the house for Riceville.

South Hardin 46, Central Springs 21: Thirty-nine points in the opening half put the Tigers in prime position to nab a Class 1A District 3 battle against the Panthers on Friday night.

The victory puts South Hardin in the drivers seat for a potential playoff spot in the district that takes the top-four teams. Central Springs (2-4, 1-2 District 3) is on the outside looking in with two weeks to go.

The Panthers scored one touchdown apiece in the first three quarters. None of their stats were published online.