Week 6 Football Roundup: GHV nabs first win of the season

A strong case can be made that Garner-Hayfield-Ventura has played one of the more difficult schedules this season.

It starts off the year against rival Class A No. 1 West Hancock then proceeds to play back-to-back road games against two 3A top-10 opponents in Humboldt and Algona.

Oh, then Class 2A, District 3 play starts with New Hampton and Clear Lake, two of the top three teams in the district.

After that grueling stretch, the Cardinals and first year head coach Brandon Kammrad left with a win.

GHV cruised by Crestwood 40-20, marking a new season high in points score and a new season best in points allowed. It also is the first time this season the Cardinals since Oct. 18 of 2019.

No score by quarters or GHV (1-5, 1-2 District 3) were published online. With the head-to-head victory over the Cadets, the Cardinals currently have the tiebreaker for fourth place in the district.

Charles City 14, Center Point-Urbana 8: In a homecoming thriller, the Comets scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to stun the Stormin Pointers.

The only points prior to the fourth quarter was a safety by Charles City (3-3, 1-1 District 3) then the fireworks began. CPU scored a touchdown and completed the two-point conversion only for the Comets to answer with a score of their own.

No stats for Charles City were published online.

Osage 42, New Hampton 12: Facing the second unbeaten team in Class 2A, District 3, the Green Devils erupted for 28 first half points and their defense limited the Chickasaws to their second lowest point total of the season.

It now puts Osage and New Hampton tied for second place in the district, one game behind Clear Lake, with two weeks left in the regular season. No stats for the Green Devils (3-3, 2-1 District 3) were published online.

Clear Lake 49, Forest City 33: Fireworks were abound in one of the longest tenured rivalries in the state of Iowa as the Lions used a running game that averaged 8.6 yards per carry in their win over the Indians at home.

It puts Clear Lake (4-2, 3-0 District 3) in the driver's seat for a potential district title clinch in Week 7 on the road against Crestwood.

There were three kickoff returns for touchdowns. Forest City's Jack Thompson brought back the opening kickoff 91 yards 18 seconds into the game.

Jagger Schmitt, who led the Lions with 123 yards on 23 carries and a TD, ran 77 yards then added the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14 in the first quarter and that was the last time the contest was deadlocked.

Zeke Nelson darted 70 yards for a score that was sandwiched between Clear Lake quarterback Carson Toebe bolting 51 and 28 yards for two of his three rushing TD's to pair with 116 yards.

Nelson also scored on a kickoff return, running 81 yards. Indians running back Sam Klaassen had two touchdowns for 56 yards. Andy Olson led with 80 yards while quarterback Carter Bruckhoff threw for 197 on 10 completions.

West Hancock 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6: Behind a banner day from Mathew Francis, the Class A No. 1 Eagles put together their first true signature win of the season as they edged the No. 10 Hawks at home in a non-district contest.

Francis piled up 239 yards on 43 carries and two touchdowns. His longest score went for 33 yards as he averaged 5.6 yards per carry. Logan Leerar added a 50-yard rushing score.

HMS led 6-0 after the first quarter then West Hancock (6-0) found the end zone twice in the second to lead by a score at the break. The Eagles added another TD in the third to put the game away for good.

Northwood-Kensett 63, Rockford 0: The Vikings made quite the statement in the first quarter, piling up 35 points and finishing with 428 total yards of offense as they blew out the Warriors in a non-district game.

It was a running clock after the opening 12 minutes. Northwood-Kensett (4-2) added another touchdown in the second and third quarter then scored two more in the fourth.

Vikings tailbacks Josiah Kliment and Dante Sims each went over the century mark in rushing yards. Kliment scored three times and Drake Tiedemann hauled in both of his catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Rockford (1-5) was led by 51 rushing yards from Marshal Schlader and Terran Romer chipped in 50. It marked the first time it has been shutout this season.

Independence 40, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13: The Class 3A No. 6 Mustangs handled the Bulldogs in the second week of Class 3A, District 3 action at home.

No stats for HDC (3-3, 1-1) were published online.

South Hardin 45, Central Springs 0: In a battle of two teams searching for their first Class 1A, District 3 win of the season, it was the Tigers that overcame a weather delay to dismantle the Panthers on the road.

For the second straight night and fourth time this season, Central Springs (0-6, 0-3 District) were kept off the scoreboard. None of its stats were published online.

North Butler 30, St. Ansgar 0: Behind a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown from Chet Buss, the Class A No. 9 Bearcats remained unblemished on their way to a convincing win over the Saints.

It was a scoreless first quarter then North Butler put together 22 unanswered points in some rain and then added the final touchdown in the fourth.

No stats for St. Ansgar (2-4, 2-2 District 2) were published online.

North Union 50, West Fork 20: Despite putting up a new season high in points, the Warhawks defense let up at least 50 points in their fifth straight game to fall to the Warriors on the road.

No stats for West Fork (0-6, 0-5 District 2) were published online.

Janesville 50, Riceville 8: After a scoreless opening quarter, Janesville put its foot on the gas pedal and never let up to the tune of 42 points in the second and third quarter to rout Riceville in an 8-Player, District 3 contest.

Riceville (2-4, 2-3 District 3) sits now two games behind Tripoli for the third and final automatic bid in the district with two weeks left in the season. The Panthers already have a head-to-head victory over the Wildcats.

Riceville's lone score came in the third quarter. None of its stats were published online.

