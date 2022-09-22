Week 5 North Iowa prep football capsules

Here is a capsule look at the 11 area football games for Friday night in Week 5 of the 2022 season.

Decorah (2-2) at Mason City (2-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Riverhawk Field, Mason City

Last week: The Vikings shutout Charles City 28-0; the Riverhawks were stomped by Webster City 49-14.

Last meeting: Decorah 33, Mason City 14 (2021)

Overview: It is homecoming and the Class 4A District 2 opener for Mason City and it aims to go 1-0 in a district that could be wide open outside of Waverly-Shell Rock. The Riverhawks have started to become more balanced since a Week 2 setback against Spencer as tailback Tavien Banks set a new season-high in touches with 16 last week. Kaden Tyler is second in 4A with 425 receiving yards and his 28.3 yards per catch is the best in the entire state. This will be Decorah's first game against a 4A opponent. Its offense has been predicated on the ground by Jaden Baker and Brady Stille as those have combined for 106 carries.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-1) at Charles City (0-4)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Comet Field, Charles City

Last week: The Bulldogs were clipped by Nevada 24-23; the Comets were silenced versus Decorah 28-0.

Last meeting: Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49, Charles City 14 (2021)

Overview: Last year was the first time the two programs met on the football field since 2009. It was a one-sided contest when HD-CAL bolted out to an early lead and maintained it. The Bulldogs, who fell out of the Class 3A AP poll, will aim for a 1-0 start in Class 3A District 3 with a matchup against Independence looming. Chase Spradlin and Cael Burmester have combined for 13 tackles for loss to secure a potent pas rushing duo. Charles City has scored two offensive touchdowns over the last three weeks. Its bright spot offensively has been tailback Isaiah Roe, currently averaging 5.6 yards per touch and two scores. The Comets have just two sacks on the season, both by Ethan Peterson.

Clear Lake (1-3) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (0-4)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Pinneke Field, Garner

Last week: The Lions late rally wasn't enough in a 31-28 setback to Osage; the Cardinals were shutout against New Hampton 35-0.

Last meeting: Clear Lake 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 21 (2021)

Overview: Someone will get their first win in Class 2A District 3 once the final horn sounds. Clear Lake has been in its last three games until the end, but have zero wins to show for it. Those contests have been decided by 11, eight and three points, respectively. The Lions run defense gave up three yards per carry last week after allowing nearly four and seven per touch from the backfield in Weeks 2 and 3. GHV has scored one offensive touchdown in the last 12 quarters and just two all season. It has run at least 30 plays in the last three games after eclipsing 45 in the season opener. Lane Gayken, a sophomore, had his most accurate day throwing last week, completing 56.2 percent of his passes for the Cardinals.

Forest City (1-3) at Osage (2-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Sawyer Field, Osage

Last week: The Indians were defeated by Crestwood 36-21; the Green Devils fended off a late push from Clear Lake and won 31-28.

Last meeting: Osage 14, Forest City 8 (2021)

Overview: The Green Devils have won the last two meetings, both decided by six points. Their offense was quiet in Week 4, but the other two phases were far from. Brayden Onken recorded two kickoff return TD's and the defense secured four total turnovers. Junior QB Max Knudsen has nine touchdown passes to four different receivers. Osage's defensive unit has recovered nine fumbles, tied with six others for the most in the state. Forest City has lost three in a row by double figures since the season opener. It has been outscored in those contests 41-15 in the second half. The Indians have registered two sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss, currently the lowest in 2A District 3.

North Union (3-1) at West Hancock (4-0)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Sanger Field, Britt

Last week: The Warriors rebounded with a 44-20 victory over Lake Mills; the Eagles posted their first shutout of the year, 59-0 against West Fork.

Last meeting: West Hancock 42, North Union 0 (2021)

Overview: All of the last six meetings have gone in favor of the Eagles and none of them have been close. Could this year be different or follow the same story? Class A top-ranked West Hancock remains stout on both sides of the ball, averaging 8.4 yards per run and generating 11 total turnovers plus 25.5 tackles for loss. It puts its 17-game winning streak on the line against one of the more improved teams in Class A District 2. North Union has two of the fastest athletes in the district in QB Carter Morphew and RB Bryce Prochniak. They have combined for 13 rushing scores and over 800 yards. The Warriors have started fast in their three wins, outscoring opponents 83-20 in the opening 24 minutes.

Newman Catholic (3-1) at North Butler (1-3)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at North Butler High School

Last week: The Knights won a double overtime thriller over St. Ansgar 45-43; the Bearcats stumbled versus BCLUW 23-12.

Last meeting: North Butler 41, Newman Catholic 13 (2021)

Overview: Newman has owned this rivalry with nine straight victories, but North Butler dominated last year's matchup. The Knights are viewed as heavy favorites this time around and they have found their featured fullback. Sophomore Zach Sheldon has found the end zone four times over the last two weeks after just one score in the first two weeks. Max Burt, since three interceptions in Week 2 versus West Hancock, has thrown six TD's to zero INT's. North Butler has scored over double digit points in the last two contests. The Bearcats defense has snared six interceptions this season, best in the district. That unit has also brought back two INT's for touchdowns.

West Fork (0-4) at Lake Mills (0-4)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Lake Mills Athletic Complex

Last week: The Warhawks were silenced against West Hancock 59-0; the Bulldogs lost to North Union 44-20.

Last meeting: Lake Mills 47, West Fork 12 (2021)

Overview: Whoever wins this one will garner the first win of the season and nab a win in Class A District 2. The Bulldogs have been turning to Beau Kaufman as their fullback and he eclipsed 500 yards last week. Lake Mills has trusted Hayden Helgeson, a sophomore, to throw a touch more. In the last two games, he's had 18 pass attempts and nine completions. West Fork has been shutout in its last three games and two of them have gone into a running clock at some point. Josiah Chibambo is closing in on 30 tackles as he, Trevor Guritz and Matt Spangenberg are the three seniors garnering significant playing time. Everyone else on the roster is a junior, sophomore or freshman.

North Tama (1-3) at St. Ansgar (2-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at St. Ansgar High School

Last week: The Redhawks fell against Nashua-Plainfield 32-12; the Saints suffered a 45-43 double overtime heartbreaker versus Newman Catholic.

Last meeting: North Tama 39, St. Ansgar 29 (2021)

Overview: Last year was the first time the two programs met on the gridiron. North Tama ripped it across the field with 347 passing yards in the meeting and led by 18 after three quarters. St. Ansgar's rally was too late in the fourth. The Redhawks are once again a pass-first team on the arm of sophomore Kolt Knaack, who has seven TD passes and 124 yards on the ground. North Tama's defense has recovered seven fumbles. The Saints have a three-headed backfield threat, led by Tate Mayer and his 10 scores plus Connor King (529 yards) and Mason Bissen (210 yards) have scored multiple times. St. Ansgar will close the regular season with three straight Class A District 2 games.

Central Springs (2-2) at Denver (2-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Denver High School

Last week: The Panthers came from behind to edge East Marshall 35-21; the Cyclones were blanked by Aplington-Parkersburg 21-0.

Last meeting: Denver 47, Central Springs 0 (2021)

Overview: The last three matchups between the two have been one-sided as Denver has posted three consecutive shutouts against Central Springs. It has been since 2010 the Panthers were on the winning side versus their Class 1A District 3 opponent. Rory Prazak broke out last week and teamed with Will Howes for over 292 rushing yards and three touchdowns last week. Central Springs' first four interceptions, two apiece from Javont Froiland and Carter Crum, also happened last week. Denver has not done itself favors in field position battle, averaging less than 10 yards per kickoff and punt return. Ethan Schoville has been the workhorse running back for the Cyclones, clipping at 6.6 yards per carry and six touchdowns.

Riceville (0-5) at Kee High (2-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Kee High Athletic Complex

Last week: The Wildcats were blitzed by Turkey Valley 62-14; the Kee Hawks edged out Janesville 48-34.

Last meeting: Riceville 26, Kee High 6 (2019)

Overview: This is a non-district replacement game for the Wildcats. They have now played half of their games against teams not in 8-Player District 3. Riceville has struggled to stop teams all season, giving up 40-plus points each week and 50-plus the last four games. Its passing game has been a strength as Jack Adams is at nine TD passes and six of them have been to either Kaden Kobliska and Trenten Swenson. Kee High has eclipsed 45 points in its last two games, both victories. A state quarterfinalist a year ago, the Kee Hawks have a 500-yard passer in Dalton Mudderman and a 500-yard rusher in Carter Goetzinger. Tom Troendle has 12.5 tackles for loss defensively and shares the lead in sacks with Jacob Rolfs.

North Iowa (0-4) at Northwood-Kensett (1-3)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Northwood-Kensett High School

Last week: The Bison lost by 40-plus points to GTRA, 62-15; the Vikings were held in check against West Bend-Mallard 57-6.

Last meeting: North Iowa 28, Northwood-Kensett 20 (2021)

Overview: This game will likely keep the winner in contention for a top-three district finish and a playoff spot while the loser will be on an uphill climb plus get help. The Bison have struggled defensively, giving up at least 45 points in three of the four games this season. They have not generated a pass rush, just three sacks and 19 tackles for loss. North Iowa is led by QB Brogyn Greensky, who has five total touchdowns. Northwood-Kensett has needed a fourth quarter score to avoid being shutout in its last two games. Colby Eskildsen may be taking over at QB after he threw for 137 yards last week. The Vikings have averaged under three yards per carry in the last three games.