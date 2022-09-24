Week 5 Football Roundup: Byrnes gets 100th career win as Lake Mills defeats West Fork

Bill Byrnes as coached a lot of football for Lake Mills. Several postseason runs spanning across multiple decades and he's been sitting on 99 career wins for four weeks.

In his final season at the helm of the Bulldogs, he reached the century mark.

Behind three touchdown passes from Hayden Helgeson and four additional on the ground from three players, Lake Mills earned a Class A District 2 homecoming victory over West Fork 54-20 on Friday night to give Byrnes his 100th career win.

It is also the first win of the season for the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-2 District 2) and forges a tie with North Butler for fourth place in the standings. Those two meet in Week 7 in Lake Mills.

Helgeson threw just seven times, but hit on big time plays. Logan Bacon, already with two rushing TD's, hauled in a 54-yard reception for a score. Alex Mannes and Garrett Ham also had receiving TD's.

Beau Kaufman finished with 14 carries for 129 yards and a score, clipping at 9.2 yards per carry. Bacon and Mannes also had an interception while Wyatt Hanna and Chace Gaetzke had two tackles for loss apiece.

No stats for West Fork (0-5, 0-4) were published online. It scored in the second quarter and was only down 15 entering the locker room, but 16 points from the Bulldogs put the game out of reach.

The Warhawks added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter for their highest point total of the season.

Football

Newman Catholic 49, North Butler 15: Spurred by 42 points between the second and third quarters, the Knights avenged last year's defeat against the Bearcats in a Class A District 2 battle.

Newman (4-1, 2-1 District 2) has won three straight games. Its offense has woken up since Week 2, eclipsing 45 points during the win streak and its defense held North Butler's rushing attack in check, clipping at 4.2 yards per carry.

No stats for the Knights were published online.

West Hancock 60, North Union 27: The Class A top-ranked Eagles put on a rushing attack clinic with 561 yards, an average of 7.3 yards per carry to cruise past the Warriors in a Class A District 2 contest.

Kale Zuehl bulldozed his way for 285 yards on 37 carries and Mitchell Smith had 14 carries for 130 yards. The duo combined for five of the eight rushing scores for West Hancock (5-0, 4-0 District 2). Jaxen Peterson, Rhett Eisenmann and Kellen Smith each added a touchdown.

North Union accomplished something not done in two years: Scoring double digit points against the Eagles in the regular season. West Hancock had more answers on offense with multiple touchdowns in the first and second quarter to lead by 25 at the break.

St. Ansgar 42, North Tama 0: The Saints pulled off their third shutout of the season in the final non-district game as they romped the Redhawks at home on Friday night.

Tate Mayer led the way once again for St. Ansgar (3-2) with 12 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Connor King and Mason Bissen, the other two tailbacks, each had over 50 yards and scored once. Ryan Hackbart recorded three sacks and three tackles for loss.

Two touchdowns in the first and three more in the second allowed St. Ansgar to send the game into a running clock. It has shutout its opponents in the three wins this season.

Clear Lake 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8: A three-game skid by the Lions ended on Friday as they blitzed past the Cardinals in a Class 2A District 3 tussle at Pinneke Field in Garner.

Two touchdowns apiece were scored in the first and second quarters to lead 28-0 at the half. Clear Lake (2-3, 1-1 District 3) added 13 points in the third and another score in the fourth to put the game on ice. None of its stats were published online.

GHV (0-5, 0-2) scored in the third quarter to avoid the shutout. Its rushing game averaged 2.9 yards a carry, an improvement over the last couple of weeks. Sophomore QB Lane Gayken darted 40 yards for the rushing touchdown and added 43 yards through the air.

Osage 42, Forest City 0: Behind four touchdown passes from Max Knudsen, the Green Devils posted their first shutout of the season over the Indians at Sawyer Field in a Class 2A District 3 contest.

Knudsen was 13-of-24 for 191 yards and threw scores to Landon Arends, Drew Tusler, Brayden Onken and Jake Clark. Osage (3-2, 2-0 District 3) scored two touchdowns in the first and third quarters while getting one TD late in the second and fourth quarters.

Forest City (1-4, 0-2) couldn't generate a run game, held to 30 yards on 16 carries. Kellen Moore finished with 12.5 tackles and nabbed an interception. Seven of the tackles were solo.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33, Charles City 0: In a battle of the two area teams in Class 3A District 3, the Bulldogs won for the second year in a row on Friday night to spoil the Comets homecoming.

HD-CAL (4-1, 1-0 District 3) scored once in the first and second quarter then pounced out of the locker room with 19 third quarter points. Its defense posted the first shutout of the season and fourth time holding an opponent below 10 points.

Charles City (0-5, 0-1) has been left off the scoreboard for the second straight night. No stats for either team were published online.

Denver 56, Central Springs 0: The Cyclones have dominated this series matchup, recording their fourth straight shutout in meetings versus the Panthers in a Class 1A District 3 contest.

Central Springs (2-3, 1-1 District 3) had gotten some rythym offensively over the last three weeks but were held in check in Week 5. Denver jumped out of the gates with three scores in the first quarter, two in the second and two more in the third.

No stats for the Panthers were published online.

Riceville 50, Kee High 44: Down two touchdowns with 12 minutes left to go, the Wildcats erupted for 20 points in the final frame to pull of a come-from-behind win and stun the Kee Hawks in a non-district game on Friday night.

It was a back and forth affair. Riceville (1-5) led by eight after the opening period and Kee High responded to tie the game at 22 heading into the locker room. The Kee Hawks put their foot on the gas pedal and pieced together a 22-8 advantage in the third to lead 44-30.

The Wildcats, held to under 40 points in the first five weeks, woke up and put up a new season-high total. No stats for Riceville were published online.

Northwood-Kensett 28, North Iowa 24: The Vikings snapped their three-game losing streak and claimed their first 8-Player District 2 victory over the Bison at home on Friday night.

After being held to 12 combined points over the last three weeks, Northwood-Kensett (2-3, 1-3 District 2) broke through offensively. None of its stats or score by quarters were published online.