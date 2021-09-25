Week 5 Football Roundup: Berger, Abele shatter records in Lake Mills blowout win

Knudsen finished 17-of-25 for 195 yards, 79 of them going to Miller. Onken carried the ball 20 times for 75 yards and added 38 receiving yards. The Green Devils finished with 307 yards of total offense, had 19 first downs and possessed the ball for over 29 minutes.

Forest City (1-4, 0-2) gained the lead in the second as Jack Thompson's 9-yard spurt put it ahead by two after a two-point try. Thompson ended with a team-high 60 yards on the ground. Andrew Snyder and Truman Knudston had identical defensive numbers (six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss).

West Hancock 42, North Union 7: Behind the legs of Braden Walk and Mathew Francis, the Class A No. 1 Eagles kept their winning streak alive with a dismantling of the Warriors on the road.

Walk darted 86 yards for his only touchdown of the day as the senior finished with 117 yards on just four carries. Francis received the bulk of the work yet again, carrying the ball 18 times for 107 yards and two scores.

Kane Zuehl and Logan Leerar also had TD's in West Hancock's 296-yard performance on the ground. Rylan Barnes caught a 21-yard pass from Leerar for a score while Zuehl had two interceptions.