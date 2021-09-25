Week 5 Football Roundup: Berger, Abele shatter records in Lake Mills blowout win

Bennett Berger and Kadin Abele were record breakers on Friday night.
Lake Mills quarterback and wide receiver duo set new school records for passing yards and receiving yards in one game to lead it to a 47-12 victory over West Fork on the road in Class A, District 2 play.
Berger tossed for 272 yards on 10-of-16 and four touchdowns. Abele hauled in seven of those throws for 205 yards and three scores. The Bulldogs (2-3, 1-2 District 2) scored 34 first half points in the blowout win to spoil the Warhawks (0-5, 0-4) homecoming.
It is the most points Lake Mills has scored this season. Three rushers had over 30 yards on the ground, led by 58 from Beau Kaufman while Derek Eastvold chipped in 54. Lance Helming and Seth Hermanson each recorded three sacks.
No stats for West Fork were published online.
Football
Osage 14, Forest City 8: Green Devils quarterback Max Knudsen locked eyes on Ben Miller not once, but twice and the second time proved to be the game-winner with 6 minutes left in the third quarter to win a Class 2A, District 3 nail biter over the Indians.
Knudsen found Miller streaking for 47 yards for the first TD then trailing 8-6 in the third, the duo connected on a 5-yard score and Brayden Onken plunged forward for the two-point conversion to give Osage (2-3, 1-1 District 2) a six-point lead.
Knudsen finished 17-of-25 for 195 yards, 79 of them going to Miller. Onken carried the ball 20 times for 75 yards and added 38 receiving yards. The Green Devils finished with 307 yards of total offense, had 19 first downs and possessed the ball for over 29 minutes.
Forest City (1-4, 0-2) gained the lead in the second as Jack Thompson's 9-yard spurt put it ahead by two after a two-point try. Thompson ended with a team-high 60 yards on the ground. Andrew Snyder and Truman Knudston had identical defensive numbers (six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss).
West Hancock 42, North Union 7: Behind the legs of Braden Walk and Mathew Francis, the Class A No. 1 Eagles kept their winning streak alive with a dismantling of the Warriors on the road.
Walk darted 86 yards for his only touchdown of the day as the senior finished with 117 yards on just four carries. Francis received the bulk of the work yet again, carrying the ball 18 times for 107 yards and two scores.
Kane Zuehl and Logan Leerar also had TD's in West Hancock's 296-yard performance on the ground. Rylan Barnes caught a 21-yard pass from Leerar for a score while Zuehl had two interceptions.
Riceville 46, Rockford 14: The Wildcats put together at least one scoring drive in all four quarters as they snared a decisive 8-Plyer, District 3 triumph over the Warriors at home.
Riceville (2-3, 2-2) scored 14 in the first and 16 in the third. It has scored over 45 points in both of its wins this season. No stats for the Wildcats were published online.
Rockford (1-4, 1-3) hasn't broken the 20-point barrier in its last three games, all losses. Terran Romer threw for 75 yards, ran for 54 and returned a kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown.
Marshall Schlader had the other TD on a 5-yard run. He also notched a game-high 26 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Decorah 33, Mason City 14: Twenty points over the second and third quarter allowed the Vikings to get some comfortable breathing room to snare a homecoming triumph over the Mohawks to open Class 4A, District 2 play.
Mason City (1-4, 0-1 District 2) scored in the first quarter and in the fourth quarter. Its quarterback Kale Hobart was responsible for both scores. The junior rushed for one and found Carter Thomas for one.
Thomas finished with seven catches for 147 yards. Hobart completed 50 percent of his passes for 216 yards. The Mohawks run game was non-existent, piling up 44 yards on just 15 carries.
Denver 37, Central Springs 0: The Cyclones scored in every quarter as they spoiled the Panthers homecoming with a Class 1A, District 3 shutout.
It marks the third time this season Central Springs (0-5, 0-2 District 3) has been hit with goose eggs on the scoreboard. None of its stats were published online.
North Butler 41, Newman Catholic 13: The Class A No. 9 Bearcats led wire to wire on the road to spoil the Knights homecoming game and remain unbeaten in Class A, District 2.
Newman Catholic (3-2, 2-1 District 2) scored a touchdown in the second quarter for North Butler took a 13-0 lead after the opening 12 minutes then added another TD in the fourth.
No stats for the Knights were published online.
North Tama 39, St. Ansgar 29: In the final non-district game of the Saints schedule, they attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter against the Class A No. 5 Redhawks, but the margin was too big to overcome.
North Tama led 20-14 at the half then scored 12 points in the third and added an insurance score in the fourth to avoid a St. Ansgar (2-3) rally. The Saints top ball carrier Lorne Isler rushed for 93 yards and two TD's.
Quarterback Tate Mayer threw for 111 yards and a score that was caught by Bradley Hackenmiller, who finished with seven grabs for 87 yards. Isler snared an interception.
North Iowa 28, Northwood-Kensett 20: The Vikings were unable to make a 13-6 halftime lead stick as the Bison outscored them 20-7 in the second half to leave with an 8-Player, District 2 triumph.
No stats for Northwood-Kensett (3-2, 2-2 District 2) were published online. It was the first time it lost in the district by one possession.
Harris-Lake Park 19, Bishop Garrigan 2: A safety was the only scoring that took place in the first quarter, and for the game, for the Golden Bears as the Wolves scored 19 straight in the final three quarters to earn an 8-Player, District 2 win.
It marks the second straight loss for Bishop Garrigan (3-2, 2-1 District 2) as its offense has averaged eight points per game over the last eight quarters. None of its stats were published online.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.