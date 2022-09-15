Week 4 North Iowa prep football capsules

Here is a capsule look at the 12 area football games for Friday night in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

Osage (1-2) at Clear Lake (1-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Lions Field, Clear Lake

Twitter: @zach_martin95 + @LisaGrouette

Last week: The Green Devils forfeited their initial 28-22 win over MFL MarMac; the Lions late rally versus Dike-New Hartford fell short in a 28-20 contest.

Last meeting: Clear Lake 39, Osage 32 (2021)

Overview: For the second straight season, both teams sit at 1-2 and face an early must-win game in the Class 2A District 3 opener. The Green Devils are trying to avoid a 1-3 start again. They self-reported a rule violation that led to the forfeit last Friday night. Osage has been one of the best teams had forcing fumbles this season, sitting at seven recoveries through three weeks. The Lions have lost their last two games by 19 total points. Zeke Nelson has been an early go-to guy with a team-high 14 catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns. The senior is also averaging double digit return yardage on punts and kicks as well as a 34.3 yard per punt average.

Newman Catholic (2-1) at St. Ansgar (2-1)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Newman Catholic High School

Twitter: @LisaGrouette

Last week: The Knights routed Belmond-Klemme 49-0; the Saints blitzed past North Union 48-0.

Last meeting: Newman Catholic 37, St. Ansgar 21 (2021)

Overview: The winner of this game likely has the inside track for at least a runner-up finish in Class A District 2 and a home playoff game. The 10th-ranked Saints still have to play West Hancock, the current leader in the standings, in a couple weeks. St. Ansgar used a two-headed rushing attack of Tate Mayer and Connor King each ran over 150 yards and four total touchdowns versus North Union. It is averaging over eight yards per carry this season. Newman has generated 10 total turnovers, but only Toby Keston has at least one fumble recovery and one interception. Sophomore fullback Zach Sheldon had his best game of the year last week, darting for 135 yards and two scores.

Mason City (2-1) at Webster City (1-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Webster City High School

Last week: The Riverhawks thumped Charles City 33-7; the Lynx were shutout against Waverly-Shell Rock 28-0.

Last meeting: Webster City 36, Mason City 0

Overview: Mason City has found an offensive rhythm under third-year starter Kale Hobart and it has been balanced. Hobart has thrown 80 times and the running game has rushed 75 times. Tate Millsap and Kaden Tyler are the downfield WR and Brayden Miller has built a chemistry as the underneath weapon. Darian Davis and Logan Eide each have at least four tackles for loss. Webster City has lost to a pair of top-five teams in Humboldt (3A) and the Go-Hawks (4A). It still possesses one of the better rushing attacks with CJ Hisler and Jaxon Cherry each clipping at five-plus yards per rush. The Lynx have three players that have recorded two sacks through three weeks.

Crestwood (1-2) at Forest City (2-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 at Forest City High School

Last week: The Cadets waltzed past Waukon 44-20; the Indians gave up 14 fourth quarter points to fall to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 28-6.

Last meeting: Crestwood 21, Forest City 14 (2021)

Overview: Three of the last four meetings between the programs has been decided by one possession, all wins for the Cadets. Cole Butikofer, their senior quarterback, has been a wrecking ball on the ground with seven of his eight scores coming from running the ball. Crestwood has registered four sacks this season, compared to zero for the Indians. Forest City has not beaten Crestwood since 2009. Andy Olson has been the clear cut RB1 for the Indians with 28 carries, 17 more than anyone else.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (0-3) at New Hampton (3-0)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at New Hampton High School

Last week: The Cardinals were silenced by Algona 34-7; the Chickasaws shutout Oelwein 47-0.

Last meeting: New Hampton 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35 (2021)

Overview: The Cardinals have struggled to find an identity as they have had little success running the football. In their Week 3 setback to Class 3A No. 5 Algona, they had 23 yards on 25 carries. They are averaging 1.2 yards per carry. A bright spot has been the emergence of A.J. Tusha, leading GHV in tackles (18.5), with a sack and a fumble recovery. 2A No. 7 New Hampton moved up two spots in the newest Associated Press poll. It has force-fed the ball to tailback Braden McShane as the junior sits at 496 yards and eight scores. He, alongside Isaac Howe and Ben Tenge, have recovered two fumbles apiece.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-0) at Nevada (2-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Cub Stadium, Nevada

Last week: The Bulldogs clipped Southeast Valley 13-6; the Cubs routed Roland-Story 49-26.

Last meeting: Nevada 38, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14 (2021)

Overview: The Bulldogs entered in the top-10 in the Class 3A AP poll, slotted at No. 9 ahead of their final non-district game. Special teams prevailed for HD-CAL as Tucker Heeren booted two field goals and Scott Harr downed two punts at the 1-yard line. Heeren has also developed into a weapon for Gavin Meader, has he hauled in 102 yards on three catches. Nevada's lone loss is against 2A No. 4 West Marshall by four points. Its quarterback Noah Mills has two go-to targets in Kyle Kingsbury and Drew Robinson, both over 225 receiving yards. The Cubs have relied on sophomore Jackson Burlage (18.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss) to wreck havoc defensively.

Charles City (0-3) at Decorah (1-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Decorah High School

Last week: The Comets lost to Mason City 33-7; the Vikings were man-handled by West Delaware 42-6.

Last meeting: Decorah 35, Charles City 6 (2021)

Overview: The two Northeast Iowa Conference rivals duke it on the gridiron for the 12 straight season. Charles City has not beaten Decorah since 2015 and the latter has won each meeting since by double figures. The Comets have scored four total offensive touchdowns, half of them by junior running back Isaiah Roe. Ethan Peterson has been opportunistic in the heart of their defense with two sacks and over three tackles for loss. Decorah will round out its non-district slate without playing a 4A program. Jaden Baker and Brady Stille have formed a 1-2 combo running the ball with 339 combined yards and four scores.

West Hancock (3-0) at West Fork (0-3)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at the West Fork Athletic Complex, Sheffield

Last week: The Eagles thumped Lake Mills 60-6; the Warhawks lost a close encounter with North Butler 20-0.

Last meeting: West Hancock 55, West Fork 6 (2021)

Overview: The Eagles retook over solo first place in the latest AP poll. They take a 16-game winning streak behind one of the more explosive rushing attacks in recent memory. Four different tailbacks for West Hancock have dashed for 40-plus yards to reach the end zone. David Smith leads the Eagles in tackles for loss at four. West Fork allowed less than 35 points for the first time this season last Friday. Quarterback Sage Suntken has been prone to turnovers, throwing six interceptions so far. Five Warhawks have double digit tackle numbers, paced by Josiah Chibambo (21.5) and AJ Anderson (14.5).

Lake Mills (0-3) at North Union (2-1)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at North Union High School

Last week: The Bulldogs fell to West Hancock 60-6; the Warriors put up a goose egg against St. Ansgar 48-0.

Last meeting: North Union 44, Lake Mills 12

Overview: Both sides are coming off one-sided Week 3 affairs and are searching for their first win in Class A District 2, a game that could have implications on who gets a potential playoff spot. Lake Mills seems to have turned the reigns at quarterback to sophomore Hayden Helgeson and he pieced together his best game with five completions for 110 yards. Beau Kaufman surpassed his 2021 total of rushing yards (348) as he sits at 359 currently. North Union was held to 151 total offensive yards last week. Its top two weapons of Carter Morphew and Bryce Prochniak were limited to under 100 yards each. The Warriors have forced just four turnovers through three weeks.

East Marshall (0-3) at Central Springs (1-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Central Springs High School

Last week: The Mustangs were silenced against Lynnville-Sully 49-7; the Panthers fell to Nashua-Plainfield 46-18.

Last meeting: East Marshall 46, Central Springs 18 (2021)

Overview: Through three weeks, there is potentially a clear cut top-three in Class 1A District 3. Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg are top-10 programs while Denver isn't far behind. East Marshall, Central Springs and South Hardin may battle for the fourth and final automatic playoff spot and the game between the Mustangs and Panthers will give an early indication on the favorite. Central Springs has been reliant on Carter Crum, Joey Marino and Will Howes as its top offensive weapons and Howes has over four tackles for loss defensively. East Marshall has lost by 40-plus points the last two weeks.

Turkey Valley (1-1) at Riceville (0-4)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Rasmussen Field, Riceville

Last week: The Trojans had a bye; the Wildcats dropped a 58-34 contest to West Central.

Last meeting: Turkey Valley 44, Riceville 8

Overview: As of know, the Trojans will play a seven-game schedule. They could not find a Week 3 replacement with Rockford not fielding a varsity team this fall. Turkey Valley fell to 8-Player No. 3 Don Bosco 48-8 in Week 2. Troy Schmitt has tallied six sacks and six tackles for loss for the Trojans with 13 tackles. Noah Hanson, their quarterback, has thrown for four TD's to four different receivers. Riceville has given up 50-plus points in its last three meetings. The status of Andrew Beran, one of its top players, is uncertain after he missed last week. Jack Adams is at over 750 total yards and 11 offensive touchdowns plus two interceptions defensively.

Northwood-Kensett (1-2) at West Bend-Mallard (2-1)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at West Bend-Mallard High School

Last week: The Vikings were routed against GTRA 60-6; the Wolverines defeated Bishop Garrigan 30-12.

Last meeting: Northwood-Kensett 35, West Bend-Mallard 28

Overview: Over the last seven-plus quarters, the Vikings have scored just one touchdown. They had three different players attempt a pass against the Titans and it was Colby Eskildsen, a sophomore, that connected with Nolan Senne for the score. Since a Week 1 win, Northwood-Kensett is averaging 1.9 yards per carry. West Bend-Mallard has won two straight since a setback to 8-Player No. 4 Newell-Fonda. Quarterback Max Fehr has been lethal on his feet, rushing for 355 yards and seven scores. Ben Massner has recorded seven tackles for loss.