Week 3 North Iowa prep football capsules

Here is a capsule look at the 13 area football games for Friday night in Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Southeast Valley (2-0) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (2-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Hampton-Dumont High School

Twitter: @zach_martin95 + @LisaGrouette

Last week: The Bulldogs romped Iowa Falls-Alden 34-7 after a lengthy rain delay; the Jaguars edged out Emmetsburg by two touchdowns, 28-14.

Last meeting: Southeast Valley 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15 (2021)

Overview: HD-CAL is receiving a fair amount of votes in the latest Associated Press poll in Class 3A. It garnered 12 votes this week, third highest in the classification amongst programs not in the top-10. It started 2-0 last season too before stumbling to the Jaguars, the eventual 2A state champions. The Bulldogs have gotten behind the backfield at will with 24 tackles for loss, fifth most in the state. Southeast Valley has been balanced offensively with 282 passing yards and 295 rushing yards. Brady Hanson, Carl Berglund and Eli Johnson have been its top-three weapons through two weeks. The Jaguars have won three straight meetings over HD-CAL.

North Butler (0-2) at West Fork (0-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at West Fork Athletic Complex, Sheffield

Twitter: @LisaGrouette

Last week: The Bearcats were silenced versus North Union 35-6; the Warhawks got shutout against St. Ansgar 35-0

Last meeting: North Butler 51, West Fork 7 (2021)

Overview: Someone will earn their first victory in Class A District 2 action and overall this season. The Warhawks lost for the first time in three meetings last fall by 40-plus points and they are trying to crack double figures for the first time in a district game in 11 months. Josiah Chibambo has been a reliable tackler yet again for West Fork with 13 of them, 10 solo. It is attempting to snap a 12-game losing streak. North Butler lost a lot from last year's bunch and is trying to put the pieces back together, but hasn't resulted in allowing less than 30 points or scoring more than seven. The Bearcats have registered just two tackles for loss so far, compared to 30-plus last fall.

Mason City (1-1) at Charles City (0-2)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Comet Field, Charles City

Last week: The Riverhawks late rally against Spencer wasn't enough and they dropped a 37-29 contest; the Comets were kept in check versus New Hampton, 36-7.

Last meeting: Mason City 35, Charles City 0 (2021)

Overview: Last fall was the first time the two schools separated by Highway 18 met on the football field since the 1970s. The Riverhawks led from the first quarter on and never wavered to triumph. Their passing offense is one of the best in Class 4A through two weeks as Kale Hobart spots the fourth most passing yards in the state at 599 and his two weapons of Kaden Tyler and Tate Millsap have combined for over 450 yards. For the Comets, Ethan Peterson and Kayden Blunt each are at north of 20 tackles. Their struggles have been on offense with 35 passing attempts and 33 carries. Charles City is averaging 5.3 yards per offensive play through two contests.

Dike-New Hartford (1-1) at Clear Lake (1-1)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Lions Field, Clear Lake

Last week: The Wolverines suffered their first loss of the season, 17-14, against rival Grundy Center; the Lions dropped a road contest versus Algona 27-16.

Last meeting: Dike-New Hartford 48, Clear Lake 17 (2021)

Overview: It is the home opener for the Lions and they are trying to avoid a repeat of 2021 of starting 1-2 heading into Class 2A District 3 play. They forced four turnovers against Algona a week ago, but couldn't capitalize. First-year starting quarterback Cael Stephany has completed 74.5 percent of his passes through two starts and Titan Schmitt has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in both games. Alex Brcka has notched three sacks and three tackles for loss for Clear Lake defensively. The Wolverines dropped down to sixth in the latest Class 1A AP poll. Jerek Hall has darted for 226 yards and three touchdowns so far on the ground while Braxten Johnson and Micah Watson are at over 100 receiving yards. D-NH has had no problems with ball-hawking defensive backs as it has nabbed five interceptions, led by Johnson with two.

Belmond-Klemme (0-2) at Newman Catholic (1-1)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Newman Catholic High School

Last week: The Broncos were held in check against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49-0; the Knights dropped their district opener against West Hancock, 42-7.

Last meeting: Newman Catholic 47, Belmond-Klemme 0 (2021)

Overview: For the first time this season, the Knights will play on their home grass in trying. They are aiming to flush out an offensive performance last week where several drives stalled and quarterback Max Burt threw more interceptions (three) than he did all of last year (two). Doug Taylor, who did not play football last year as a junior, is back out as Newman's tight end this season. The Knights have recovered five fumbles and snared three interceptions through two weeks. The Broncos have scored a total of eight points through two weeks and are using two quarterbacks in senior Gavin O'Connor and sophomore Jose Alfaro. Belmond-Klemme has ran the ball 35 times, but only for 20 yards.

MFL MarMac (1-1) at Osage (1-1)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Sawyer Field, Osage

Last week: The Bulldogs shutout Clayton Ridge, 60-0; the Green Devils let a double digit lead slip away against Aplington-Parkersburg and lost 34-17.

Last meeting: MFL MarMac 35, Osage 28 (2021)

Overview: It is a battle of teams trying to get into district action with two wins. The Green Devils did not have leading rusher from last fall Brayden Onken suit up against Aplington-Parkersburg and there is no word on his status for this week. Marshal Schalder, a Rockford transfer, handled the work with 18 carries and 73 yards. Osage has forced five turnovers, four of them fumbles, through two weeks. The Bulldogs are a run-first offense spear-headed by Carver Blietz-Bentien and Wyatt Powell. They are averaging 9.9 yards per rush, doubling the output of their opponent. MFL MarMac has notched six-and-a-half sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss, both top-12 in Class 1A.

Algona (2-0) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (0-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Pinneke Field, Garner

Last week: The Bulldogs squeaked past Clear Lake 27-16; the Cardinals were silenced against Humboldt 37-0

Last meeting: Algona 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13 (2021)

Overview: For the second straight week, the Cardinals will face a top-10 ranked foe in Class 3A at home. Their situation at quarterback is up in the air as Week 1 starter Owen Pueggel did not play in Week 2. Sophomore Lane Gayken earned his first career varsity start and put up 70 yards of total offense. GHV is averaging 1.3 yards per carry, one of the lowest marks in the state. The Bulldogs have made their opponents pay through the air with quarterback Alex Manske piling up 414 yards, 267 to Porter Reffer. They are averaging 20.7 yards per completion. Algona has three defenders currently sitting with at least two tackles for loss.

Forest City (1-1) at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (2-0)

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Middle School

Last week: The Indians were blanked by Spirit Lake 47-0; the Cowboys cruised past Belmond-Klemme 49-0.

Last meeting: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26, Forest City 14 (2021)

Overview: It was a one-score game between the two sides last fall before the Cowboys scored twice in the third quarter to put the game on ice and they aim for a second consecutive 3-0 start. The Indians were limited to 1.1 yards per carry last week after averaging 13.5 in Week 1. Forest City has three defenders leading its unit with exactly 10 tackles. CGD is a run-first team, paced by Preston Gardner and Nevan Foss. Those two have totaled 544 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Its defense has been led by Mason Allen and Diego Gonzalez, combining for over seven sacks and seven tackles for loss.

West Hancock (2-0) at Lake Mills (0-2)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Lake Mills Athletic Complex

Last week: The Eagles dominated their way to a 42-7 victory over Newman Catholic; the Bulldogs dropped a 40-31 heartbreaker against Central Springs.

Last meeting: West Hancock 54, Lake Mills 0 (2021)

Overview: The state finalists in Class A last fall – West Hancock and Grundy Center – share the top spot in the latest AP poll. It marks the first time since 2020 where the Eagles were not alone atop the AP poll. They have wrapped up tackles with 89.5, 15th highest in the classification. Their defense has recorded five interceptions and the offense has three players already topping 100 yards. West Hancock has not lost a district game since Sept. 21, 2018. Lake Mills attempted a rally in the fourth quarter last week, but the deficit was too big to overcome. Beau Kaufman has established himself as one of the best fullbacks in Class A District 2, averaging 6.3 yards per carry on 53 carries. The Bulldogs are beginning to develop a pass rush as Lance Helming leads the group with one-and-a-half-sacks and three-and-a-half tackles for loss.

St. Ansgar (1-1) at North Union (2-0)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at North Union High School

Last week: The Saints snared their first win of the season with a 35-0 shutout over West Fork; the Warriors breezed by North Butler 35-6.

Last meeting: St. Ansgar 40, North Union 26 (2021)

Overview: The Saints leaped into the top-10 in the Class A poll by the AP, sitting at No. 8. They are one of three 1-1 teams ranked in the classification. St. Ansgar may have made a personnel change as Tate Mayer, its starting quarterback last year, has yet to attempt a pass and is now becoming its top rusher with 294 yards and three touchdowns. Carsen Sparrow has been the one handling the throws. Connor King has chipped in three scores and 224 yards rushing. North Union may possess two of the better players in Class A District 2 in Carter Morphew (QB) and Bryce Prochniak (RB). Those two lead its offense in rushing yardage and have connected five times for 112 yards. The Warriors are looking for their first 3-0 start since 2011, when they were in 8-Player.

Nashua-Plainfield (1-1) at Central Springs (1-1)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Central Springs High School

Last week: The Huskies were blown out by Wapsie Valley 41-6; the Panthers stormed past Lake Mills 41-30

Last meeting: Nashua-Plainfield 28, Central Springs 0 (2021)

Overview: After scoring a grand total of 39 points in nine games last fall, Central Springs has scored 48 in two games. The emergence of Will Howes at tailback was the main reason why it triumphed in Week 2. Howes finished with over 200 yards and four touchdowns. Only Joey Marino (five catches for 169 yards) is the only non-junior leading the way in any statistical category for the Panthers. They are looking for their second 2-1 start in three years. Nashua-Plainfield has four offensive touchdowns, two defensive scores and a kick return for a TD. It has had six different players either garner an interception or recover a fumble. The Huskies have two running backs, Titus Evans and Aiden Gelner, over the century mark so far.

Northwood-Kensett (1-1) at GTRA (2-0)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Titan Athletic Complex, Graettinger

Last week: The Vikings put up a goose egg in a rain-shortened contest against Harris-Lake Park; the Titans pieced together a 50-8 triumph over Glidden-Ralston.

Last meeting: GTRA 56, Northwood-Kensett 21 (2021)

Overview: Much of the contest last fall was centered around quarterback Max Hough as he was responsible for six touchdowns – three in the air and on the ground – in the Titans rout. Hough returns this season and his already at 395 rushing yards and eight total scores. GTRA is aiming for its second straight 3-0 start. Northwood-Kensett were held completely in check last week with just 12 rushing yards and 50 yards through the air in three-plus quarters. It gave up 10 tackles for loss in the Week 2 contest. The Vikings will need to get Monte Sims and Dante Sims going as those two had success in Week 1 with over 300 rushing yards between the brothers.

Riceville (0-3) at West Central (3-0)

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at West Central Community School

Last week: The Wildcats fell to Tripoli 58-16 in a rain-shortened game; the Blue Devils cruised past Janesville 54-22.

Last meeting: Riceville 56, West Central 30 (2021)

Overview: Both programs played a Week 0 game in mid-August, so it will be their fourth regular season game of the season. West Central has the state leader in rushing touchdowns right now in senior Brandon Cushion at 16. He has carried the ball 69 times for 657 yards, with his longest run for a score being 50 yards. Cushion is also the Blue Devils top tackler at 26, 25 of them being solo. Riceville hasn't reached the 20-point threshold over the last two weeks. It has been committed to the run, averaging five yards a carry, but it has only resulted in three touchdowns. Sophomore starting quarterback is completing 58.3 percent of his passes.