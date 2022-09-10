Week 3 Football Roundup: St. Ansgar runs all over North Union, posts shutout

When St. Ansgar is successful, it piles up a high amount of rushing yards. And on cases where it has two featured backs, it makes the total go up even more.

The Saints had a field day on the ground against North Union on Friday night.

Connor King bulldozed is way to 205 rushing yards and Tate Mayer finished with 156 and they combined for four touchdowns to lift Class A No. 8 St. Ansgar to a 48-0 thrashing over North Union on Friday night in a Class A District 2 contest.

After dropping a heartbreaker to county rival Osage, the Saints (2-1) have shutout their last two foes. They piled up 467 yards on the ground and all seven scores were via rushing. Mason Bissen added two scores and Dylan Brumm had one.

Christian Michels led St. Ansgar with seven tackles and notched one sack and two tackles for loss. Ryan Hackbart also recorded one sack and a pair of tackles for loss on over five tackles.

Football

Mason City 34, Charles City 7: The Riverhawks moved to 2-1 on the season as they dispatched the Comets in a non-district matchup on Friday night at Comet Field in Charles City.

For the first time in a handful of years, Mason City (2-1) will head into the final week of non-district play with a winning record. It led by two touchdowns after the opening 12 minutes and was up by three scores over Charles City (0-3) by the fourth.

No stats for either team were published online.

Dike-New Hartford 28, Clear Lake 20: The Class 1A No. 7 Wolverines needed a late fourth quarter interception to stave off the upset-minded Lions on Friday night at Lions Field in Clear Lake.

The fourth quarter was scoreless until D-NH (2-1) forced a safety to make it an eight-point lead. Clear Lake went onside kick and recovered it to have life and looking to tie the game. The Wolverines picked off Cael Stephany and avoided a second straight loss.

D-NH jumped out to an 18-7 lead after the first and maintained the double digit advantage at the half. Clear Lake's (1-2) Thomas Meyer found the end zone in the final 10 seconds of the third to make it a one-score game.

Meyer caught eight passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Stephany tossed for 181 on 16-of-22. The Lions generated just one tackle for loss and no sacks defensively. Zeke Nelson did snare an interception.

Algona 34, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7: The Class 3A No. 10 Bulldogs stormed past the Cardinals in a non-district matchup on Friday night at Pinneke Field in Garner.

Algona has started 3-0 for the second straight season. GHV (0-3) has scored a grand total of 15 points through the first three matches. No stats or score by quarters were published online for either team.

Osage 28, MFL MarMac 22: The Green Devils were fueled by two touchdowns in the first quarter and fourth quarter defensive stands that pushed them past the Bulldogs on Friday night at Sawyer Field in Osage.

Osage (2-1) has scored 20-plus points in both of its victories. It used an 80-yard bomb from Max Knudsen to Landen Arends for the first score of the game then Knudsen found Jake Clark for a 19-yard score in the first.

Knudsen, a junior, finished with four TD passes as he connected with Drew Tusler in the third and Arends again in the fourth. The Bulldogs rallied with a score in the fourth to make it a one-possession game with 11 minutes, 32 seconds left.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 28, Forest City 6: The Indians allowed 21 unanswered points as they fell for the second straight week and the Cowboys left with a home non-district triumph on Friday night.

CGD (3-0) is perfect heading into district play for the second season in a row. Forest City's lone score came on a 10-yard run from Andy Olson, part of his 65-yard performance on the ground on 12 carries.

Kellen Moore recorded 14 tackles and an interception defensively plus hauled in three catches for 28 yards. The Cowboys were up 14-6 after the third and added two insurance touchdowns to ice the contest.

Nashua-Plainfield 46, Central Springs 18: Ignited by three rushing touchdowns from Titus Evans, the Huskies breezed past the Panthers in a non0-district tussle on Friday night in Manly.

Evans tallied 159 yards on 18 carries, part of a 312-yard rushing effort by Nashua-Plainfield (2-1). It recovered three fumbles and scored 20 points in the second quarter to open up a comfortable cushion.

Central Springs (1-2) scored all three of its touchdown in the air. Junior quarterback Carter Crum finished with 201 yards on 14 completions. He tossed TD passes to Joey Marino, Edric Coleman and Kaden Oliver. The Panthers scored in the first, third and fourth frames.

West Hancock 60, Lake Mills 6: The Class A top-ranked Eagles put together a 360-yard rushing performance with seven scores as they thumped the Bulldogs in a Class A District 2 battle at the Lake Mills Athletic Complex on Friday.

Mitchell Smith, Evan Ford and Kellen Smith all had rushing scores of 40-plus yards. Mitchell Smith ran for 108 yards on five carries and Kellen Smith darted for 75 yards on four carries. Rylan Barnes scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one through the air for 59 yards.

West Hancock (3-0) led 38-0 at the half and 54-0 after three quarters. It marks the 12th straight game it has allowed less than 10 points to a regular season foe.

Lake Mills (0-3) avoided the shutout with a 42-yard rushing score from Alex Mannes. It was limited to 77 yards on the ground. Sophomore QB Hayden Helgeson had his best game with 110 yards passing, all to Garrett Ham.

Newman Catholic 49, Belmond-Klemme 0: The Knights rebounded from their first setback of the year and cruised past the Broncos in a non-district battle on Friday night at home.

Newman (2-1) has outscored Belmond-Klemme 86-0 over the last two meetings. None of its stats or score by quarters were published online.

North Butler 20, West Fork 0: The Bearcats earned their first win of the season as they scored three touchdowns and that was enough to clip the Warhawks in a Class A District 2 contest on Friday night in Sheffield.

It was an 8-0 lead for North Butler after the opening frame. It added another score in the second to lead by 14 and pieced together a scoring drive in the fourth for insurance.

No stats for West Fork (0-3) were published online.

GTRA 60, Northwood-Kensett 6: Behind five scores from Max Hough, the Titans ran all over the Vikings and coasted to an 8-Player District 2 triumph on their home field on Friday night.

GTRA scored 52 unanswered points. Hough finished with 275 yards on the ground and stomped all over Northwood-Kensett (1-2) for the second consecutive meetings.

The Vikings avoided the shutout with a touchdown in the fourth quarter. None of their stats were published online.

West Central 58, Riceville 34: Twenty-two points in the second quarter allowed the 8-Player No. 10 Blue Devils to lead by two scores at the half and they built on that margin to triumph over the Wildcats in an 8-Player District 3 tussle on Friday night.

The state leader in touchdowns, West Central (4-0) senior Brandon Cushion scored three times on the ground with 196 yards. Its offense was balanced with 236 yards through the air and 246 on the ground and eight total scores.

Blue Devils QB Brooks Ingels was 11-of-16 and connected with John Tyler twice for scores. Tyler recorded 179 receiving yards. Riceville (0-4) was in a 6-6 ballgame after the opening 12 minutes, but its defense couldn't generate a stop.

Jack Adams finished with 294 total yards of offense and five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing). The sophomore averaged 7.7 yards per carry and 13.8 yards per pass.