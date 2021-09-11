Week 3 Football Roundup: No. 1 Eagles shut out Bulldogs

West Hancock put together two comfortable wins to open the season then was given the shiny Class A No. 1 spot in the first Associated Press poll released on Tuesday.

It didn't let its foot off the gas pedal against Lake Mills on Friday night.

Behind another stellar rushing performance from Mathew Francis and three total touchdowns from Logan Leerar, the Eagles stomped the Bulldogs 54-0 in a District 2 contest at home.

In three games, West Hancock (3-0) has allowed 13 points and come away with seven total turnovers, five of them interceptions. It picked off Lake Mills quarterback Bennett Berger four times on Friday.

Leerar had two of those four and returned one for a touchdown. He added two more scores on the ground. Francis, who has rushed for over 140 yards in each game up to this point, set a new season-high with 156 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns.

Braden Walk also crossed the end zone twice. The Eagles piled up 343 yards on the ground and averaged 9.8 yards per attempt. They scored 20 in the first quarter and 27 in the second then added another touchdown in the third for good measure.