Week 3 Football Roundup: No. 1 Eagles shut out Bulldogs

West Hancock put together two comfortable wins to open the season then was given the shiny Class A No. 1 spot in the first Associated Press poll released on Tuesday.
It didn't let its foot off the gas pedal against Lake Mills on Friday night.
Behind another stellar rushing performance from Mathew Francis and three total touchdowns from Logan Leerar, the Eagles stomped the Bulldogs 54-0 in a District 2 contest at home.
In three games, West Hancock (3-0) has allowed 13 points and come away with seven total turnovers, five of them interceptions. It picked off Lake Mills quarterback Bennett Berger four times on Friday.
Leerar had two of those four and returned one for a touchdown. He added two more scores on the ground. Francis, who has rushed for over 140 yards in each game up to this point, set a new season-high with 156 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns.
Braden Walk also crossed the end zone twice. The Eagles piled up 343 yards on the ground and averaged 9.8 yards per attempt. They scored 20 in the first quarter and 27 in the second then added another touchdown in the third for good measure.
Lake Mills (1-2) was held to 40 yards on 21 carries as a team. It finished with under 100 yards of total offense. Seth Hermanson finished with two sacks and four-and-a-half tackles for loss.
Football
Newman Catholic 47, Belmond-Klemme 0: The Knights rebounded from their loss to West Hancock with a convincing shutout performance over the Broncos.
Newman Catholic (2-1) scored 33 points in the first half and added a touchdown each in the final two quarters. None of its individual stats were published online.
St. Ansgar 40, North Union 26: Behind Lorne Isler's ground game, the Saints staved off the Warriors with 24 unanswered fourth quarter points to prevail at home.
Isler scored four touchdowns to rally St. Ansgar (2-1) from a 26-16 deficit after three quarters. It scored a touchdown in the first and third quarter.
North Union didn't make it easy with 14 first half points then two more TD's in the third. No additional stats were published online.
Southeast Valley 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15: In a battle of two unbeatens, it was the Jaguars to came out on top in their homecoming game thanks to 12 points in the second quarter.
That was the only quarter, outside of both sides putting up a goose egg in the fourth, did the Bulldogs (2-1) not get a touchdown. Their two scores came in the first and third periods.
No Hampton-Dumont stats were published online.
Algona 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13: After a scoreless first quarter, Class 3A No. 10 Algona broke out the scoring with 20 points in two of the final three quarters to romp the Cardinals at home.
GHV (0-3) running back Evan Sloan carried the load for its offense, getting his number called 21 times, earning 144 yards and scoring both of the touchdowns. His longest TD run went for 23 yards.
MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Osage 28: One first quarter touchdown by the Class 1A No. 10 Bulldogs proved to be the difference in their Week 3 win over the Green Devils to remain unbeaten.
Both sides scored 13 points in the second quarter, were kept off the scoreboard in the third and each crossed the end zone once in the fourth. MFL-Mar-Mac found pylon twice in the first quarter compared to Osage (1-2) one score.
No stats for the Green Devils were published online.
Dike-New Hartford 48, Clear Lake 17: In the blink of an eye, a 14-10 halftime deficit for the Lions turned into a 35-10 third quarter deficit as the Class 1A No. 7 Wolverines cruised to a home win.
Clear Lake (1-2) was outscored 34-7 in the second half. Its quarterback Carson Toebe threw both of his touchdowns through the air – one to Travaughn Luyobya and one to Ben Loge – while totaling 219 yards of offense.
Loge, the state's leader in receiving yards entering Week 3, was held to a pair of catches for just eight yards.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26, Forest City 14: The Indians couldn't make a first quarter touchdown stick as the Cowboys rattled off 26 unanswered to win on the road.
Forest City (1-2) skill player Kellen Moore opened the game with a 20-yard rushing touchdown with 5 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first. The junior finished with 69 yards rushing and 65 receiving yards.
CGD running back Preston Gardner scored all four of its touchdowns and ended the night with 209 yards on 20 carries. The final score came off a quarterback keeper from the Indians senior Carter Bruckhoff.
North Butler 51, West Fork 7: The Warhawks didn't have time to blink before they were down 50 points as the Bearcats cruised to victory at home.
Twenty-eight points were scored by North Butler in the first quarter than another 23 in the second. The game was in a running clock within the first 24 minutes.
West Fork (0-3) avoided the shutout with a 25-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Nate Hubka to senior Dakota Lau. Hubka threw twice for 62 yards while Jaxon Mclemore finished with 39 yards on the ground.
Nashua-Plainfield 28, Central Springs 0: A 16-point third quarter by the Huskies gave them the necessary breathing room to edge the Panthers at home and win their first game of the season.
No stats for Central Springs (0-3) were published online. It has only scored one touchdown through three games and been shutout in its last eight quarters of play.
Turkey Valley 60, Rockford 12: Ignited by 48 first half points and 405 rushing yards, the Trojans made it look easy as they dismantled the Warriors on the road.
Rockford (1-2) scored a touchdown in the second and fourth quarters. None of its stats were published online.
Riceville 56, West Central 30: In their second home game of the season, the Wildcats pulled out their first win of the season as they breezed past the Blue Devils by four scores.
No stats for Riceville (1-2) were published online.
Bishop Garrigan 34, West Bend Mallard 29: The Golden Bears remained unbeaten overall and in 8-Player, District 2 as they squeaked past the Wolverines at home.
Cal Birkey ran for three touchdowns and caught one from Garret Heying, who tossed for 131 yards. Birkey also had 14 tackles and an interception while Heying chipped in 11 tackles.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.