Week 2 North Iowa prep football capsules

Here is a capsule look at the 12 area football games for Friday night in Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Newman Catholic at West Hancock

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at West Hancock High School

Twitter: @zach_martin95 + @LisaGrouette

Last week: The Knights were victorious over Central Springs 35-7; the Eagles stormed past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32-8.

Last meeting: West Hancock 32, Newman Catholic 6 (2021)

Overview: This is the opener of a daunting Class A District 2 slate. West Hancock, ranked No. 1 in the initial Associated Press poll, ran the ball 51 times over the Cardinals. Kale Zuehl seems to have won the fullback job and had his number called 22 times. Newman didn't abandon the run game last week as eight guys finished with at least two carries. Both defenses won the turnover battle, with the Knights +6 after three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Humboldt at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at GHV High School

Twitter: @LisaGrouette

Last week: The Wildcats won a defensive slugfest over Class 4A Webster City 10-0; the Cardinals struggled to move the ball in a 32-8 setback versus West Hancock.

Last meeting: Humboldt 41, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14 (2021)

Overview: Humboldt, at No. 3 in the first unveiling of the Class 3A AP poll, were high-powering offensively that allowed it to reach the state title game. The Wildcats could have a better defense as they gave up 147 rushing yards versus Webster City. Owen Hubbell and Carson Bothne posted multiple tackles for loss. GHV was held to 86 total offensive yards in its opener and didn't score until the fourth quarter. The Cardinals forced three turnovers defensively.

Osage at Aplington-Parkersburg

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Ed Thomas Field

Twitter: @DonPromnitz

Last week: The Green Devils won the L.R. Falk Trophy for the second straight year over St. Ansgar, 27-19; the Falcons stormed past Union 48-14.

Last meeting: Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Osage 14 (2021)

Overview: Osage needed an insurance fourth quarter touchdown and multiple defensive stands to triumph over the Saints. It recovered three fumbles and took one back for a score. The Green Devils were semi-balanced with 16 passes and 25 rushes. A-P got a boost over the summer with the addition of Waterloo East transfer Martez Wiggley. He posted two sacks and over three tackles for loss last week. The Falcons had three guys carry the ball double digit times and all scored at least once.

Spencer at Mason City

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Mason City High School

Last week: The Tigers dropped a 27-16 contest with Spirit Lake; the Riverhawks edged out Fort Dodge for their first win in the rivalry in nearly two decades.

Last meeting: Spencer 41, Mason City 8 (2021)

Overview: A two-headed monster in the backfield is what Spencer has at its disposal. Junior Adrian Carrillo and senior Riley DeWitt combined for 195 yards and two scores. It passed the ball just six times. The Tigers used 33 unanswered points to cruise past Mason City last fall. Mason City dealt with a heavy dosage of pass plays last week and the exact opposite is expected this week. Wide receiver Kaden Tyler, in his first year of high school football, caught two log TD passes from Kale Hobart. The Riverhawks started 2-0 in 2016 and 2020.

Clear Lake at Algona

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Algona High School

Last week: The Lions romped Iowa Falls-Alden 42-0; the Bulldogs won a thriller over Emmetsburg 39-27.

Last meeting: Algona 47, Clear Lake 23 (2021)

Overview: Both programs received multiple votes in their respective classifications in the first AP poll. Algona won last fall by three scores, the first meeting between the two in eight years. Bulldogs sophomore quarterback Alex Manske did a little bit of everything last week with 284 total yards and four touchdowns. Clear Lake used a five-score day from sophomore Titan Schmitt to breeze by the Cadets. First-year starting QB Cael Stephany missed just one throw for the Lions in his 186-yard debut.

New Hampton at Charles City

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Charles City High School

Last week: The Chickasaws staved off MFL MarMac 22-19; the Comets stumbled versus Oelwein 36-13.

Last meeting: Charles City 14, New Hampton 8 (2021)

Overview: The photo of Charles City grad Mario Hoefer stretching out the legs of a New Hampton went viral after this contest last year. New Hampton is ninth in the Class 2A AP poll. Its leading rusher from last season Braden McShane bolted for 116 yards and two touchdowns to kick off his senior season. Charles City couldn't generate a pass rush against Oelwein, finishing with zero team sacks and just two total tackles for loss. Junior Isaiah Roe was a bright spot with 127 yards on seven carries. He dashed 41 yards for his only score.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Iowa Falls-Alden

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Cadet Field

Last week: The Bulldogs breezed by West Fork 44-7; the Cadets were shutout at home versus Clear Lake, 42-0.

Last meeting: Hampton-Dumont-CAL 17, Iowa Falls-Alden 14

Overview: The Bulldogs won last fall for the first time in five years against their North Central Conference rival. It also marked the first one-possession game between the two since 2018. HD-CAL quarterback Gavin Meader threw for 202 yards on 11 completions in his debut at the position. Five different players scored a touchdown last week. The Cadets finished with 110 total offensive yards in Week 1. They did not register a sack or tackle for loss. IF-A hasn't lost back-to-back meetings versus HD-CAL since 2014-15.

Forest City at Spirit Lake

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Spirit Lake High School

Last week: Forest City thumped Winnebago County rival Lake Mills, 46-6; Spirit Lake edged past Spencer 27-16.

Last meeting: Spirit Lake 49, Forest City 0 (2021)

Overview: Both programs share the nickname Indians. Forest City has not beaten Spirit Lake in nine meetings and hasn't scored points in double figures since 2016 in the series. Forest City ran the ball 24 times for 324 yards, a clip of 13.5 yards per carry. It forced three fumbles and snared two interceptions. Spirit Lake, fourth in the Class 2A rankings by the AP, had a trio of standouts against Spencer. Sophomore running back Bode Higgins raced for 238 yards and four scores. Seniors Jake Cornwall and Tyler Voss combined for five sacks and five tackles for loss.

Central Springs at Lake Mills

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Lake Mills' Sports Complex

Last week: The Panthers fell to Newman Catholic 35-7; the Bulldogs were silenced by Forest City 20-0.

Last meeting: Lake Mills 20, Central Springs 0 (2021)

Overview: The winner will have a victory under their belt as district play for both teams draws closer. Central Springs was getting shutout versus the Knights until the fourth quarter on a four-yard plunge from Will Howes. Howes finished with 63 rushing yards, 46 receiving and recorded a team-high nine tackles last week. Lake Mills had 253 rushing yards – 196 of them from Beau Kaufman – to just 10 passing yards. The Bulldogs haven't started 0-2 since the 2018 season.

West Fork at St. Ansgar

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at St. Ansgar High School

Last week: The Warhawks lost to Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44-7; the Saints fell short versus Osage 27-19.

Last meeting: St. Ansgar 67, West Fork 0 (2021)

Overview: It is the Class A District 2 opener for both teams. This rivalry between Top of Iowa East programs has been one-sided over the last decade-plus. St. Ansgar has scored at least 40 points in nine straight meetings and the last time these two played to a one-possession game was 2010. Saints senior Tate Mayer bulldozed his way to 184 yards and three scores last week. West Fork's QB-WR tandem of Sage Suntken and Trevor Gurtiz connected nine times for 123 yards and a touchdown. All 11 starters on the Warhawks defense were the only players to notch at least one tackle.

Tripoli at Riceville

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Riceville High School

Last week: The Panthers shutout Dunkerton 80-0; the Wildcats fell to Northwood-Kensett 55-12.

Last meeting: Tripoli 46, Riceville 24 (2021)

Overview: This is the 8-Player District 3 opener for both teams. The Panthers had quarterback Rowan Carlson do the bulk of the work as he tossed for two scores and ran for four more. He totaled 197 yards of offense. Oakley Semelroth recorded four-and-a-half tackles with three sacks and three tackles for loss. This will be the Wildcats third game of the season had their defense has yet to allow under 40 points. Sophomore tailback Andrew Beran is averaging seven yards per carry and Jack Adams has four passing TD's for Riceville.

Harris-Lake Park at Northwood-Kensett

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Northwood-Kensett High School

Last week: The Wolves fell to 8-Player top-ranked Remsen St. Mary's 42-7; the Vikings kicked off the Trevor Hunt era with a 55-12 win over Riceville.

Last meeting: Northwood-Kensett 32, Harris-Lake Park 29 (2021)

Overview: Looking back at the Vikings run to the postseason, the win over Harris-Lake Park was a big reason why in terms of district placement. This is the 8-Player District 2 opener for both programs. The Wolves accumulated under 80 yards of offense in Week 1. They were held to 1.3 yards per carry and 5.2 yards per pass attempt. Northwood-Kensett senior Monte Sims had a breakout game offensively with 243 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also generated a 27-yard pick-six. The Vikings had three rushers average at least 12 yards per carry.