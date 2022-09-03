Week 2 Football Roundup: Panthers clip Bulldogs for first win of season

Central Springs' football team needed to wait until the very last week of the regular season to taste victory last year. It won't need to have a delayed celebration this fall.

Will Howes was his own one-man wrecking crew for the Panthers has he crossed the goal line four times, recorded 13 tackles and over three tackles for loss as the igniter in their 40-31 triumph over Lake Mills on Friday night in a non-district game.

The junior carried the ball just nine times, but totaled 213 yards. His longest TD run was for 71 yards. He also caught two passes for 34 yards. Central Springs (1-1) jumped out to a 21-8 lead after the fourth quarter and maintained a double digit lead until the fourth.

Carter Crum tossed for 121 yards and connected with Joey Marino on a 47-yard score. Rory Prazak added 80 yards on 11 carries and a score for the Panthers.

Lake Mills (0-2) attempted a rally in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns, but the gap was too big to overcome. Beau Kaufman had his second straight 100-yard game and he scored twice. Brady Hanson ran for 90 yards and a score.

Football

Spencer 37, Mason City 29: The Riverhawks nearly pieced together a late rally, but time was not on their side and they dropped a non-district heartbreaker against the Tigers on Friday night.

Mason City (1-1) led 21-17 at the half thanks to a couple touchdown connections from Kale Hobart to Tate Millsap. Heavy rain delayed the start of the second half, but Spencer used the reset to get the lead back.

The Tigers scored in the third and added two more touchdowns in the fourth to lead comfortably. No stats for the Riverhawks were published online.

Algona 27, Clear Lake 16: An 11-point halftime lead was enough of a cushion for the Bulldogs to snare a non-district victory at home over the Lions on Friday night.

After winning the last six meetings between the North Central Conference rivals, Clear Lake (1-1) has lost two straight. It averaged over seven yards per pass, four yards a run and recorded two sacks and five tackles for loss.

Algona turned the ball over three times, but the Lions couldn't take advantage of it offensively. Titan Schmitt ran the ball 22 times for 111 yards and a touchdown. Cael Stephany threw for 146 yards and a score.

Travaughn Luyobya recovered a fumble and snared an interception. Alex Brcka notched six solo tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss for Clear Lake.

New Hampton 36, Charles City 7: The Class 2A No. 9 Chickasaws steamrolled the Comets in a convincing fashion to move to 2-0 on the year with a non-district triumph on Friday night.

It was a one-score plus a two-point conversation game after the opening quarter, then New Hampton piled it on with 22 points in the second to take a commanding 30-0 halftime lead. Charles City (0-2) ended the shutout with a fourth quarter touchdown.

No stats for the Comets were published online.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34, Iowa Falls-Alden 7: The Bulldogs offense woke up with 28 points in the second quarter to seize control of a non-district triumph over the Cadets on Friday night.

It was a scoreless first quarter until HD-CAL (2-0) broke out in a big way. About the only thing that slowed it down was the rain that caused a delay before the contest was able to finish. IF-A avoided a shutout with a fourth quarter score.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

Humboldt 37, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Class 3A third-ranked Wildcats used a consistent ground game and a special teams touchdown to coast past the Cardinals on Friday night in a non-district contest.

Three times did Humboldt find the end zone on the ground. Lance Coon darted 76 yards for his only score, part of his 191-yard day on 14 carries. Corey Dettmann took a punt 61 yards to the house as it controlled the game from the second quarter on.

GHV (0-2) was only down a score after the opening 12 minutes, but it couldn't generate offense. Lane Gayken was the quarterback and he himself had 70 yards of total offense. The other rushing numbers were minus-27 yards.

Spirit Lake 47, Forest City 0: For the second straight year, Class 2A fourth-ranked Spirit Lake put up 40-plus points and shutout Forest City in a non-district contest on Friday night.

In a battle of two programs that share the nickname Indians, Spirit Lake had three scoring drives in the first quarter and two apiece in the second and third frame. It held Forest City to 1.1 yards per rush and kept leading rusher Andy Olson in check, minus-seven yards on nine carries.

Forest City (1-1) averaged just over one yard per play and it called 38 of them. Kellen Moore finished with seven solo tackles, a tackle of loss and an interception has a bright spot for Forest City.

St. Ansgar 35, West Fork 0: Five total touchdowns allowed the Saints to breeze past the Warhawks in the opener of Class A District 2 action on Friday night. The game was called final in the third quarter due to weather in the area.

It marked the second straight season St. Ansgar (1-1, 1-0 District 2) shutout West Fork. No stats for the Saints were published online. They jumped ahead 12-0 after the opening quarter and never looked back.

West Fork (0-2, 0-1) had just 86 yards of total offense. Josiah Chibambo recorded nine-and-a-half total tackles, seven of them being solo, and hauled in three catches for 40 yards.

Tripoli 58, Riceville 16: Multiple touchdowns in the first three quarters paved the way for the Panthers to cruise past the Wildcats in the 8-Player District 3 opener on Friday night. The game was called a final in the third quarter due to weather in the area.

Riceville (0-3, 0-1 District 3) found the end zone in the first and second periods. Jack Adams connected with Trenten Swenson for a 15-yard score and Kaden Kobliska returned a kickoff 78 yards for a TD.

The Wildcats could not move the ball effectively on the ground, held to just 2.9 yards per carry. Tripoli effectively iced the contest with two touchdowns in the third quarter.

Harris-Lake Park 49, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Vikings were shutout against the Wolves in the opener of 8-Player District 2 action on Friday night in Northwood. The game was called a final in the third quarter due to weather in the area.

It was a vastly different outcome for Northwood-Kensett (1-1, 0-1 District 2) in Week 2. Its running game was held to 12 yards on 20 attempts. It forced senior quarterback Monte Sims to throw the ball and he threw seven of his eight passes to Kooper Julseth.

Harris-Lake Park scored three times in the first quarter, two in the second and two more in the third. It avenged a three-point loss to the Vikings last year on its home turf.