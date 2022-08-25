Week 1 North Iowa prep football capsules

Here is a capsule look at the nine area football games for Friday night in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Fort Dodge at Mason City

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Mason City High School

Twitter: @zach_martin95 + @LisaGrouette

Last season records: Fort Dodge went 7-3 while Mason City finished 4-5.

Last meeting: Fort Dodge 28, Mason City 13 (2021)

Overview: The Dodgers have owned this long-standing rivalry over the last decade. Last year's contest was the closest the Riverhawks have gotten to a win since 25-12 in 2016. Mason City will debut new helmets and induct its 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class. Kale Hobart returns at quarterback for the Riverhawks while Fort Dodge welcomes back Connor Carver (QB) and Javion Jondle (WR).

Newman Catholic at Central Springs

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Central Springs High School

Twitter: @LisaGrouette

Last season records: Newman Catholic finished 6-3 while Central Springs was 1-8.

Last meeting: Newman Catholic 33, Central Springs 8 (2021)

Overview: Wins in the final three games pushed the Knights into a top-three district finish last fall. They return dynamic playmakers in QB Max Burt and DB Toby Keston. The Panthers won a Week 9 contest as their only victory last season. Coach Roger Blickenderfer will lean on a junior class to pace the skill positions.

Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Cadet Field

Last season records: Both programs finished 6-4.

Last meeting: Clear Lake 41, Iowa Falls-Alden 38 (2021)

Overview: It was a barn-burner in the season opener last fall and the Lions eventually prevailed. The Lions and Cadets each made the Class 2A playoffs, won in the first round and dropped their second round contests. Clear Lake will turn to Cael Stephany at quarterback, his first year as the starter. IFA returns two dynamic running backs in Kacen Boyer and Jaden Damiano.

Lake Mills at Forest City

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Forest City High School

Last season records: Lake Mills finished 3-6 while Forest City was 1-8.

Last meeting: Forest City 43, Lake Mills 6 (2021)

Overview: It will technically be the second straight year the Indians host the rivalry contest. Last fall, rain impacted the Bulldogs grass field so the game was moved to the Indians turf field the following day. Forest City returns Class 2A first team all-state defensive back Kellen Moore. Lake Mills will have a new quarterback and new faces in several key areas.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at West Hancock

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at West Hancock High School

Last season records: GHV was 2-7 and West Hancock went 13-0.

Last meeting: West Hancock 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7 (2021)

Overview: The Eagles stormed through their schedule last year en route to their second Class A state title in three years. They are paced by first team all-state offensive lineman Brighton Kudej. West Hancock will have a new quarterback and fullback this fall. The Cardinals got into the Class 2A playoffs with a Week 8 victory. Owen Pueggel is expected to start at QB following an injury suffered early in the baseball season.

St. Ansgar at Osage

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Osage High School

Last season records: St. Ansgar went 3-6 and Osage was 5-4.

Last meeting: Osage 20, St. Ansgar 13 (2021)

Overview: The L.R. Falk trophy is up for grabs yet again in the season opener between county rivals. It was the Green Devils that won it last year and are looking to go back-to-back for the first time since 2008-09. They added in two transfers in Landon Arends (WR/K) and Marshal Schalder (LB/RB). The Saints snuck into the Class A playoffs, but went one-and-done. It was their first below .500 season in a decade. Senior Tate Mayer returns at QB.

Charles City at Oelwein

Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m. at Oelwein High School

Last season records: Charles City was 4-5 and Oelwein finished 1-7.

Last meeting: Charles City 34, Oelwein 0 (2021)

Overview: The Comets enter the second year under Bryan Bjorklund with more numbers in the program and a stout linebacking group, paced by Ethan Peterson (53 tackles) and Kayden Blunt (38.5). Jordan Foster is expected to be the starting QB this season. The Huskies return their starting QB, top running back and four of their five best tacklers. Oelwein was shutout in its two final games.

West Fork at Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Hampton-Dumont High School

Last season records: West Fork was 0-9 and HD-CAL finished 5-5.

Last meeting: Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, West Fork 0 (2021)

Overview: The Warhawks begin a new era with Dan Westhoff as head coach. He was previously an assistant coach at Waterloo Columbus Catholic. He'll have his skill positions filled with three returners and top tackler in Josiah Chibambo. The Bulldogs return everybody in the secondary and Scott Harr anchors the front seven. They'll have a new QB in junior Gavin Meader.

Riceville at Northwood-Kensett

Basics: Approx. 7 p.m. at Northwood-Kensett High School

Last season records: Riceville finished 4-5 and Northwood-Kensett was 6-3.

Last meeting: Northwood-Kensett 28, Riceville 16 (2021)

Overview: The Wildcats played a Week 0 game and fell in overtime to Colo-Nesco, 42-34. They are replacing one of the best all-round players in Lawson Losee as well as their QB and RB. Most of the players starting are juniors and sophomores. The Vikings will kick off the Trevor Hunt era at home as he replaces Dave Capitani. It could be a twin brother backfield with Monte Sims at QB and Dante Sims at RB for N-K.