Week 1 Football Roundup: Knights use strong second half to dispatch Central Springs

Even with a returning all-district quarterback and a handful of guys in the front seven and secondary, Friday's season-opener for Newman Catholic was a mirror image of last fall.

It led by a touchdown after the first quarter. The exact same scenario played out in its Week 1 contest against Central Springs in 2021.

The second quarter was the difference last year and it was again this time around.

Two touchdowns apiece in the second and third quarter allowed the Knights to cruise to a 35-7 triumph against the Panthers in Manly. All of the 35 points Newman (1-0) scored were unanswered.

Central Springs (0-1) avoided the shutout with a fourth quarter touchdown that also ended the running clock. Defensively, it was led by nine tackles from junior Will Howes. None of its offensive stats were published online.

No stats for the Knights were published online.

Clear Lake 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 0: Spurred by multiple touchdowns from sophomore Titan Schmitt, the Lions opened the season with a convincing non-district shutout of the Cadets in Iowa Falls.

The battle between two North Central Conference foes was in Clear Lake's (1-0) control from the first quarter on. It scored twice in the first and third periods and found the end zone once in the second and fourth.

No offensive stats were published online for the Lions. Six different players notched a tackle for loss while Kaleb Hambly paced their defensive unit with eight total tackles.

West Hancock 32, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8: Fueled by 26 second half points, the Class A defending state champion Eagles won their rivalry matchup against the Cardinals at home.

It was scoreless after the first quarter, then West Hancock (1-0) scored to get the engines revving. It scored twice in the third and pieced together two more touchdowns in the fourth.

Kale Zuehl got the bulk of the ground work and tallied 188 yards on 22 carries and a score. Jaxen Peterson notched three scores, two rushing and a 50-yard pick-six. Rylan Barnes finished with six tackles, five of them solo.

GHV (0-1) avoided a shutout with a fourth quarter touchdown. It was scored by senior A.J. Tusha on a 3-yard carry. Lane Gayken, Mason Graham and Owen Pueggel each finished with over 25 yards on the ground.

Osage 27, St. Ansgar 19: For the first time in over a decade, the Green Devils reclaimed the L.R. Falk Trophy with a narrow victory over the Saints in an all-Mitchell County matchup in Osage.

Leading 20-19 in the fourth, Osage (1-0) snared an insurance score to make it an eight-point lead and its defense that returns a handful of starters made it stick for a victory. None of its stats were published online.

St. Ansgar (0-1) kicked off the scoring with the only touchdown in the first quarter. It added two additional scores in the third, but was shutout in the second and final frames. None of its stats were published online.

Forest City 46, Lake Mills 6: For the second straight season, the Indians posted 40-plus points and held their Winnebago County rival to one score in a non-district triumph over the Bulldogs at home.

Forty of the 46 points Forest City (1-0) scored were unanswered. It piled up 20 in the first 12 minutes, 14 in the second quarter and one touchdown apiece in the final two frames.

The Indians ran for 324 yards and six scores, paced by 157 yards and two TD's from Andy Olson. Robay Birri, Jack Thompson, Sam Klaassen and Kellen Moore all found the end zone from the ground. Sophomore Ty Dillavou got the nod at QB and tossed for 104 yards and an 18-yard score that was caught by Birri.

Lake Mills (0-1) had its success on the ground from junior Beau Kaufman as he rushed for 196 yards on 27 carries. Sophomore Hayden Helgeson scored the lone Bulldogs touchdown on a 1-yard QB keeper in the fourth. Lance Helming and two-and-a-half tackles for loss defensively.

Northwood-Kensett 55, Riceville 12: The Vikings gave new head coach Trevor Hunt his first career win with a non-district victory over the Wildcats in Northwood.

Only up one after the opening 12 minutes, Northwood-Kensett (1-0) scored 42 total points between the second and third frames to go up multiple scores. After eclipsing 50 points twice all last season, it accomplished half that through 48 minutes.

Riceville (0-2) scored one touchdown in the first and third quarter. No stats for either team were published online.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44, West Fork 7: Thirty-four first quarter points turned Friday's Franklin County rivalry matchup into a one-sided affair as the Bulldogs cruised past the Warhawks at home.

HD-CAL (1-0) added another touchdown in the second quarter to send the game into a running clock until West Fork (0-1) found the end zone in the fourth period.

There was balance in the Bulldogs offense with 193 passing yards and 124 rushing yards. Marco Guerrero ran for two scores and Gavin Meader went 11-for-13 for 202 yards and a touchdown pass to Scott Harr. Brody Walton finished with three tackles for loss on defense.

No stats for the Warhawks were published online.

Oelwein 36, Charles City 13: The Comets couldn't duplicate last year's season-opening victory as the Huskies coasted to a home victory on Friday night.

It took Oelwein until Week 4 of last year to eclipse the 30-point threshold. Its offense wasted little time putting up points this fall. Charles City (0-1) struggled to find the end zone with a new QB and a new cast of offensive weapons.

No stats for the Comets were published online.