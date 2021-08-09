WATCH NOW: Toebe, Schmitt look to lead Clear Lake football in 2021

Clear Lake's Carson Toebe was one of the most dynamic players in Class 2A a season ago.
In his junior year, the Lions' dual-threat quarterback threw for 1,239 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for 330 yards and six touchdowns in seven games.
However, the Lions finished with an overall record of 3-6 and lost five games by one score.
"We've just got to pay attention to the details," Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries said. "We lost four games by a total of five points, so that was tough. When you go back and look, it was a play here and a play there that the execution could've been better. A handful of plays could have made a difference in a big swing in our record."
Now, the challenge for DeVries and his standout senior quarterback will be to take a less-experienced team and turn it into a winner this fall.
The Lions lost 20 seniors from a season ago, many of whom played a good amount of downs for the team.
However, Toebe will have a couple of playmakers back in senior Jagger Schmitt and junior Zeke Nelson. Schmitt finished with over 400 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns between rushing and receiving in 2020. Nelson came on late last season and caught four balls for 122 yards and a touchdown.
"Zeke Nelson was a sophomore last year and he'll be a junior. He made some plays last year that we see. He'll make a lot more of them this year," Schmitt said. "Ben Loge will be good for us this year, too. Travaughn (Luyobya) just came out for football and he'll be good for us, too."
The Lions will have some fresh faces up front on the line both offensively and defensively, but DeVries says they will fill in nicely.
Defensively, Schmitt will also play defensive back, where he was named IPSWA first team all-state in 2020. Like Toebe on offense, Schmitt will be a primary leader of the defensive unit.
"As a leader this year, me and Jagger both will have to work harder at being more vocal with a lot of new kids on the team," Toebe said. "Because last year we had a lot of seniors that had been around for a while and they kind of did that for us."
Despite a less-experienced roster, DeVries made it clear that success is still the expectation.
"The goals and standards are always high at Clear Lake," DeVries said. "There won't be a game where we go in thinking we're going to get beat. We hold ourselves to a high standard and we'll compete very hard. We won't be the biggest team. You can pull up our roster and find that out."
"But we will compete hard and we will play hard," DeVries added.
The Lions will start their season against Iowa Falls-Alden at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Lions Field in Clear Lake.
