WATCH NOW: Osage football has something to prove in 2021

Junior Brayden Onken averaged nearly five yards a carry in his sophomore campaign and take on ball-carrier duties this fall. Wolf also pointed to seniors Ben Miller, Cole Adams and Nathan Havel as guys who will make plays in 2021.

For O'Malley, stepping up and leading as a senior will play just as big of a role off the field as making plays on it.

"I feel like it's pretty important to all of us seniors," O'Malley said. "I feel like we're doing a pretty good job at it."

Wolf says up front, the Green Devils will have some guys that are a bit bigger than usual. He's confident they can anchor both the offense and defense.

But maybe the biggest key to a successful season is actually how well the team plays together as one.

"We had a little getaway as a team," Wolf said. "We kind of talked about how this team, we like each other from senior down to sophomore. There's no rifts on the team, there's nobody that doesn't enjoy being around each other. We're out here to have fun and be successful."

"We push each other each and every day," Wolf continued. "I think that's going to be the motto all season long. We have to work together as a team to be successful."