WATCH NOW: Osage football has something to prove in 2021

According to head coach Torian Wolf, the Osage football team has a lot to prove this season.
After a 2020 season that saw the Green Devils finish with a few close losses and an overall record of 3-5, Wolf has higher expectations for his guys in his second year leading the program.
"I think that's what we have to prove, is that we are a much better team than we look on paper right now as far as going off what we did last year and stats," Wolf said. "I think the kids are super motivated right now."
The Green Devils got out to a sluggish start, posting a 1-4 record after the first five games of the 2020 season.
However, the squad earned a couple big wins to close out the season and lost by one score to a talented Columbus Catholic team in the postseason.
"I think we had a lot of strong things that we ended the season with that these guys are taking with them into this season," Wolf said.
This year's team will be without quarterback Colin Muller and play-maker Spencer Mooberry, who both graduated in the spring. However, the Green Devils still return plenty of talent.
Senior linebacker Noah O'Malley returns on defense after posting 66.5 tackles in eight games last season. He will also get some carries offensively.
Junior Brayden Onken averaged nearly five yards a carry in his sophomore campaign and take on ball-carrier duties this fall. Wolf also pointed to seniors Ben Miller, Cole Adams and Nathan Havel as guys who will make plays in 2021.
For O'Malley, stepping up and leading as a senior will play just as big of a role off the field as making plays on it.
"I feel like it's pretty important to all of us seniors," O'Malley said. "I feel like we're doing a pretty good job at it."
Wolf says up front, the Green Devils will have some guys that are a bit bigger than usual. He's confident they can anchor both the offense and defense.
But maybe the biggest key to a successful season is actually how well the team plays together as one.
"We had a little getaway as a team," Wolf said. "We kind of talked about how this team, we like each other from senior down to sophomore. There's no rifts on the team, there's nobody that doesn't enjoy being around each other. We're out here to have fun and be successful."
"We push each other each and every day," Wolf continued. "I think that's going to be the motto all season long. We have to work together as a team to be successful."
The Green Devils are ready to post a better record this fall, which would translate to more success in the district and, potentially, the playoffs.
"Hopefully we'll make a run for the state playoffs," Onken said. "Win a district title."
But Wolf says the Green Devils aren't going to get ahead of themselves. One day at a time, one game at a time.
And it starts with a Mitchell County rivalry.
The St. Ansgar football team has won the last two meetings between Osage and St. Ansgar. The Green Devils are eager to get back on the winning side of the rivalry.
Osage will travel to take on the Saints in the non-district season opener at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 at St. Ansgar.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.