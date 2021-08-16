WATCH NOW: Newness surrounds Charles City football

New head coach, new offense and new district opponents.

There isn't a lot of same old, same old around the Charles City football program. And for the returning players, that's a good thing.

"You're able to have fun," senior wide receiver and defensive back Mario Hoefer said.

In his first year, Bryan Bjorklund has instilled an energy and an attitude of wanting to be on the football field as the Comets, after an 0-6 season in 2020, look to turn the corner.

Ian Collins and Hoefer are two cogs among the skill players that will look to lead an offense that scored a total of eight touchdowns last season, the only team in the district to have under double digit scores.

"We really would like to put up a lot of points this year," Collins said. "We have a lot of good athletes that can score. Getting everybody in the right position where they can make an impact on the field is a big thing."

A double state champion in the long jump and high jump in the spring, Collins was the backup to Alec Staudt and threw for 171 yards on 20 pass attempts.

Collins, along with Calvin Hanson, are in the midst of a quarterback competition to determine who starts in the season opener against Oelwein.