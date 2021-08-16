WATCH NOW: Newness surrounds Charles City football

New head coach, new offense and new district opponents.
There isn't a lot of same old, same old around the Charles City football program. And for the returning players, that's a good thing.
"You're able to have fun," senior wide receiver and defensive back Mario Hoefer said.
In his first year, Bryan Bjorklund has instilled an energy and an attitude of wanting to be on the football field as the Comets, after an 0-6 season in 2020, look to turn the corner.
Ian Collins and Hoefer are two cogs among the skill players that will look to lead an offense that scored a total of eight touchdowns last season, the only team in the district to have under double digit scores.
"We really would like to put up a lot of points this year," Collins said. "We have a lot of good athletes that can score. Getting everybody in the right position where they can make an impact on the field is a big thing."
A double state champion in the long jump and high jump in the spring, Collins was the backup to Alec Staudt and threw for 171 yards on 20 pass attempts.
Collins, along with Calvin Hanson, are in the midst of a quarterback competition to determine who starts in the season opener against Oelwein.
It is something the former has been preparing for since practice started last week.
"Really learning the position and taking the time to understand the differences that I know," Collins said. "I worked hard to do what I need to do."
Running backs are in flux. There are two players – Colton Crooks and Trumell Christen – Bjorklund said are in the mix to take carries out of the backfield. Whoever does, they'll run in front of an offensive line that brings back size up front.
Tino Tamayo, Landon Luft, Chase Crooks, Connor Kirsch and Jonathan Stewart are all seniors that stand 5-foot-10 or taller and weigh over 200 pounds.
There are about 55 players in the program this year.
Yet what Bjorklund, the former defensive coordinator at Mason City, noticed on film were the high turnover numbers. The Comets threw eight interceptions and had some fumbles.
"I'm not seeing turnovers in practice at the same ratio, previously," Bjorklund said. "If that happens Week 1, we'll address that going into Week 2.
Tamayo, Colton Crooks and Hoefer all finished with 20 or more tackles last season, an area that Bjorklund has seen significant progress in an early look at his defense.
Hoefer had two interceptions in the secondary.
"They're aggressive," Bjorklund said. "With that next step, let's get the ball out of their hands and get some takeaways. Things will fall into place."
With the addition of Class 5A, most of Charles City's opponents are moving up to 3A. The Comets will face Mason City for the first time since the 1970s in its non-district slate, then the district schedule is a lot of new teams.
The only team it will face as a district rematch from last season will be perennial power West Delaware in Week 9. Hampton-Dumont-CAL is the only North Iowa team, while Center Point-Urbana, Independence and South Tama are from the eastern half of the state.
Of the six teams, three of them finished with a 3-5 record last season. That gives the Comets internal belief they can compete for a top-3 finish and a potential playoff spot.
"The phrase we're saying is football matters," Bjorklund said. "Completely up in the air and we're telling our guys, there's no reason why it can't be us.
"We've got a bunch of new weapons to use," Hoefer added. "When we didn't win a game last year, we took definitely took that personally. We're looking for a change this year."
